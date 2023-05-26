While Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have been the best smartwatches for Android users for quite a while, Mobvoi has now released a new contender that could dethrone the duo. The all-new TicWatch Pro 5 is a premium Wear OS smartwatch with impressive performance, great battery life, a handy ultra-low power display, and premium build quality. Although older TicWatch Pro models have offered similar features, what sets the TicWatch Pro 5 apart is that it runs Wear OS 3.5 and is among the first to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip. If you're considering picking one to experience these upgrades or have ordered one already, you might want to purchase a new 24mm band for the TicWatch Pro 5, as it ships with a pretty basic silicone strap.