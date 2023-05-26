While Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have been the best smartwatches for Android users for quite a while, Mobvoi has now released a new contender that could dethrone the duo. The all-new TicWatch Pro 5 is a premium Wear OS smartwatch with impressive performance, great battery life, a handy ultra-low power display, and premium build quality. Although older TicWatch Pro models have offered similar features, what sets the TicWatch Pro 5 apart is that it runs Wear OS 3.5 and is among the first to pack Qualcomm's new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chip. If you're considering picking one to experience these upgrades or have ordered one already, you might want to purchase a new 24mm band for the TicWatch Pro 5, as it ships with a pretty basic silicone strap.
-
-
-
This high-quality metal bracelet from Carbonox is my preferred pick for the TicWatch Pro 5 as it significantly elevates its look and offers a more comfortable fit than the standard silicone band.
-
Ullchro's Silicone strap is an affordable option with a smooth matte finish and a stainless steel deployment buckle for ease of use. The strap is available in a couple of cool colorways.
-
The Hazard 4 titanium bracelet is pricey but durable enough to last several years. It's a one-time buy that'll work with the TicWatch Pro 5 and any compatible watch you buy in the future.
-
This soft silicone strap from Archer is a perfect pick for those who want something simple yet colorful. It features a durable metal clasp and is available in fifteen different shades.
-
If you're not a fan of plain silicone straps and prefer ones with a more unique design, grab Ritche's Silicone strap for your TicWatch Pro 5. It's available in a bunch of color combos.
-
Barton's genuine leather band is for those who want the luxurious feel of a leather strap without spending the big bucks. The band develops a patina over time, giving it a unique look.
-
If the metal bracelets from Carbonox and Hazard 4 are a bit too expensive, this stainless steel option from Sinaike might be more up your alley. It's available in black and silver finishes.
-
The ArtStyle nylon strap is a great, affordable pick for adventure seekers. It's made of a durable, breathable, and waterproof material that's perfect for use during outdoor activities.
-
Bandini's leather strap is a great pick for those who like the look of leather straps but want something breathable. Its perforated design also gives it a unique appeal.
-
This stylish and lightweight metal mesh bracelet features a strong magnetic clasp that's easy to use and offers a comfortable fit no matter your wrist size.
-
This Alpine leather band from Stunning Selection is a stylish option for those who prefer a vintage, rugged look from the get-go.
-
Speidel's Twist-O-Flex is a unique metal band with an elastic design that's easy to wear and offers a comfortable fit. It's available in several premium finishes.
Our favorite TicWatch Pro 5 bands in 2023
Those are the best bands you can get for your new TicWatch Pro 5 to enhance its appearance or make it more comfortable for long-term use. Although a bit expensive, the Cabonox metal bracelet is my favorite pick out of the lot, as it is pretty durable and gives the watch a more premium look than the standard silicone strap. But if you want a cheap yet stylish band for your TicWatch Pro 5, you can pick up the silicone straps from Ullchro, Archer, or Ritche. Alternatively, you can pick up the leather strap from Barton for a more premium look.
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
Mobvoi's new TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Wearable Platform. Along with improved power, it also lends longer battery life to the king of battery for Wear OS 3 devices. New health features and functions on the secondary display make this a very impressive smartwatch.