Key Takeaways The community is bigger than ever and offers tons of advice for any newcomer.

Both the number of options and the price of high-quality keyboards have improved tremendously in the last few years.

Manufacturers are providing modding-friendly keyboards, and building your own is easier than ever.

Advanced features like Hall effect switches and 8KHz polling rate are becoming more popular, pushing the technology ahead.

If you've read some of my recent articles, you'll know that I write about mechanical keyboards — a lot. I might have to give it a rest for a month (no promises though). It's just the way it is lately. Mechanical keyboards are growing in popularity every day. We're getting fantastic new models across form factors from tons of manufacturers, exciting new features are coming to more and more keyboards, and the buzz in the community has been irresistible.

However, if you've still not used your first mechanical keyboard yet, this is undoubtedly the best time to indulge in this hobby. Even if you have used one of the entry-level, mass-market mechanical keyboards, there's a whole other level of quality and performance waiting for you by just spending a fraction more for a unique one. It would be fair to say we're in the golden age of mechanical keyboards, and I'm here to convince you why.

Related 4 things stopping mechanical keyboards from achieving total domination You and I might love mechanical keyboards, but the average user is still uninitiated

6 It's easier than ever to join the fray

The community is ripe for newcomers

Close

Getting into mechanical keyboards might have felt a tad overwhelming a few years ago, considering the number of things you needed to know to buy one. To make matters more complicated, the information on the internet wasn't as simple and easily digestible as it is today. For a newbie mulling a mechanical keyboard purchase today, there are tons of excellent resources at their disposal — from YouTube creators to reliable publications and welcoming subreddits.

There are sound tests for different switches, keycaps, cases, and sound-dampening materials available online to guide you.

Compared to just a few years ago, there's a lot more visibility into what to expect when buying your first mechanical keyboard. There are detailed reviews on almost every keyboard you can find, so you don't need to go in blind. There are sound tests for different switches, keycaps, cases, and sound-dampening materials available online to guide you. And if you want to keep it even simpler, you can just pick one of the best keyboard options suggested by the publication or YouTuber you trust.

Related 6 myths about mechanical keyboards that are no longer true Being a niche interest, some people still hold a lot of misconceptions about mechanical keyboards

5 More options than ever before

Our level of access to excellent keyboards is insane

Close

When mechanical keyboards started becoming popular again many years ago, we used to see only a handful of models, mostly from big-brand manufacturers. They were nascent compared to what we have today, and hadn't perfected the technology or feature set yet. In 2024, you have a myriad of choices when it comes to high-quality keyboards from both big-brand and smaller manufacturers.

Today, features like aluminum cases, hot-swappable switches, LCD screens, triple-mode wireless connectivity, and built-in foam are commonplace.

If you're not interested in flashy and "gamer" styled designs, you can choose enthusiast boards that are catered towards users who prefer understated and premium-feeling models. These keyboards might or might not be priced like premium and luxury products, but they will definitely provide that feeling. Today, features like aluminum cases, hot-swappable switches, LCD screens, triple-mode wireless connectivity, and built-in foam are commonplace.

4 Prices have never been lower

The barrier to entry has fallen to the ground