For years, Kubernetes has reigned over the container orchestration landscape with an iron fist, and for good reason. In addition to its auto-scaling, load-balancing, and automation provisions, this open-source platform pairs well with several container runtime environments.

Not to mention, Kubernetes is compatible with a host of third-party tools, including monitoring, automation, and logging utilities. While we're on the subject, here's a quick list of tools you can integrate into your K8s environment to enhance your container management workflow.

7 Kompose

For the Docker lovers out there

If you’ve been following my self-hosting guides here on XDA, you may already be familiar with Docker Compose. For the uninitiated, it’s a plugin that simplifies container creation by letting you define container parameters inside a YAML config file, which you can then execute with a single command to get your containerized environments up and running.

Unfortunately, the normal YAML syntax of Docker Compose files needs a lot of tweaking before you can integrate it with your K8s cluster. But with Kompose, you can convert your favorite Docker Compose files into their equivalent Kubernetes YAML configs.

6 GitLab

This one’s only for hardcore developers

Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery tools are extremely useful when you want to automatically build, test, and deploy applications from repositories and registries. If you’ve got a Kubernetes cluster, GitLab is an amazing tool that lets you incorporate CI/CD pipelines into your containerization workflows.

In addition to letting you roll back broken code updates, GitLab can also perform vulnerability analysis on dependencies to add an extra layer of security to your Kubernetes apps.

5 K9s

An intuitive interface for your K8s cluster

Executing kubectl commands inside a CLI interface may be the most reliable method to manage your Kubernetes environment, but it’s far from easy when you’re just starting out with K8s. That’s where K9s’ text-based UI comes in handy, as it provides a more interactive alternative to the default kubectl utility while sprinkling in some quality-of-life facilities.

It also supports custom resource definitions and has a customizable interface. And you can arm your K9s with plugins to further boost its utility.

4 Terraform

Auto-deploy pods like a pro