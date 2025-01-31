Managing a handful of containers isn’t a big deal when you’re just starting out. But once your experimentation server is packed with virtual machines and containers, it gets hard to keep track of the uptime of all your services. That’s before you include the extra hardware, network devices, and firewalls you’d want to run 24/7 on your home lab.

Thankfully, the world of self-hosted apps is chock-full of useful monitoring tools. In this list, we’ve compiled five of the best ways you can keep an eye on the operational status of the containers, VMs, and devices in your home lab.

5 Homepage

The perfect dashboard app with built-in monitoring capabilities