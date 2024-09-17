In the age of multitasking, working with multiple monitors is essential for many people. Windows has made great strides in supporting multiple monitors over the years, but if you truly want to make the most of your multi-monitor setup, you're going to need some extra tools. There are plenty of programs that can help you take your productivity that much further, some of which I use myself.

So, if you're using multiple monitors on Windows 11 and thinking about ways to improve your productivity, here are some programs you might want to try.

5 DisplayFusion

A lot of versatility, if you're willing to pay

Close

DisplayFusion is likely one of the most well-known apps you can get to enhance your multi-monitor experience, and it's no wonder. DisplayFusion can do all kinds of things, including customizing your taskbar on secondary displays, fade your monitors when they're not the active monitor at any given time, set different backgrounds for each monitor or a single background that spans across monitors, and so much more.

One of the more interesting features may be the ability to create window position profiles, which allows you to launch sets of apps in specific positions on the screen, so you can quickly get into your usual workflow. There's so much you can do with DisplayFusion Pro.

The big downside is that all of these features are limited to the Pro version of DisplayFusion. Most of the cool features in DisplayFusion require you to pay up, which makes the free version hard to recommend. Still, I highly recommend giving the free trial a shot and deciding if it's worth the money.

More limited, but free

Close

If you don't want to pay for an app like DisplayFusion Pro, then Dual Monitor Tools may be the app you're looking for. Conceptually, this tool is very similar to DisplayFusion, but not as in-depth. Still, it can do a lot, like making it easier to move the cursor between screens using a keyboard shortcut, changing how the mouse cursor moves between screens, moving the active window to a different screen, and setting wallpapers for each screen, including the ability to span a single image across every display.

It's not on the same level as DisplayFusion at all, but Dual Monitor Tools is still a good program to have if you use multiple screens.