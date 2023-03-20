Many developers tend to use the best Windows laptops to code and create apps. However, since the best Chromebooks can run Linux apps without issue, coding and developing on a ChromeOS is also an option. Some development apps and services even work on a great ChromeOS tablet for developers who like to test touch-screen apps or programs. Six tools for software development in particular work well on a Chromebook, and we've listed them all right here for you.

You'll want to enable Linux on ChromeOS for the best experience with software development on a Chromebook. We have a guide that explains how you can get started with Linux apps on ChromeOS.

1. Git

Topping our list is Git, which is one of the most popular DevOps tools. It's also a version control system used for source code management by many developers. It has a reputation for being well-performing and quite secure. It's also flexible since it supports nonlinear development workflows and works with smaller and larger projects. In fact, Git is one of the most broadly adopted tools across the development industry. If you want to use Git on a Chromebook, there's not much to it. Your Linux container already supports Git. Type the following command to get started.

git –version

2. Visual Studio Code

Next is Visual Studio Code, another popular tool that combines a code editor with other developer tooling and debugging tools. It's cross-platform and is known supporting all kinds of programming languages, like Java, C++, and even Python. Visual Studio Code also has features like syntax highlighting and bracket matching, and you can enable languages by installing relevant plugins. There's even a keyboard shortcut support to help speed up workflows. The user interface in Visual Studio Code should feel friendly, too, as it's simple and easy to understand. Download the DEB file from Microsoft's website to install Visual Studio Code, then double-click to launch it.

Download Visual Studio Code

3. Sublime Text

Sublime Text is a simple text editor used by many developers across Linux, Mac, and Windows who primarily use interpreted languages like JavaScript or Python. On a Chromebook, you can install the Linux version for free, but you must eventually purchase a license for long term use, though there's no enforced time limit. It's quite speedy and offers great levels of customization, with support for many different programming languages like Java, C, and Python. You even get plug-in support. You can get the Linux version of Sublime Text by clicking the link below, downloading the DEB file, and double-clicking to launch it.

Download Sublime Text

4. Android Studio

Android app developers will be happy to know that ChromeOS supports Android Studio, which is the officially integrated environment for Android app development. Android Studio has a couple of great features, like built-in support for Google Cloud, C++ and NDK support, Lint tools, testing tools, code templates, GitHub integration, and even an Android emulator. On a Chromebook, you can install the Linux version of Android Studio by clicking the link below, scrolling down to Android Studio Downloads, and choosing ChromeOS.

Download Android Studio

5. TablePlus

TablePlus can be used on ChromeOS as a replacement for MySQL Workbench to manage databases. It's quite lightweight, and the client has a sleek graphical user interface with tools like Inline edit, Advanced filters, code reviews, support for multiple tabs, and a smart editor that can help you understand what's on the screen. It's currently in beta on Linux, and you'll need to pay for the app.

Download TablePlus

6. Kitty Terminal

ChromeOS has its own terminal app that can be used for Chromebook app development, but if you want replace it with something fancier, KittyTerminal is an excellent solution. KittyTerminal is a terminal emulator that is more customizable and has more theme support. It's also a GPU-based terminal, so it offloads rendering to the GPU for lower system load, can use threaded rendering, and even supports emojis and hyperlinks. You can download the Linux version of Kitty with the code below.

sudo apt install kitty

There's more (if you want!)

While these are six of our favorite tools, there are plenty of others you should check out. There's Docker, which can be used to manage containers, and there are even cool tools like (pardon the language!) The Fuck, which can be used to correct errors in console commands. There are many ways you can develop apps on Chromebooks, and many tools can support that development, too. So there is something for you out there regardless of your project.