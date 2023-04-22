There’s a lot to like about TP-Link's current crop of routers between strong speeds, easy-to-use software, and modern designs. TP-Link’s routers are easy to recommend thanks to their relatively low prices without giving up any real-world performance. With Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link has consistently offered some of the best values in terms of price to performance with its software and user experience equaling the best in the business in many areas.

Find an Archer router or Deco mesh that fits your needs

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer AX75 Best overall $170 $200 Save $30 With a tri-band AX5400 connection, support for 160MHz connections, and two 5GHZ bands, the Archer AX75 has plenty of capacity to handle the connections of everyone in the family. With HomeShield parental controls, you can block inappropriate websites with content filters and set usage schedules. Pros Fast AX5400 connection

Tri-band helps avoid congestion

HomeShield parental controls with content filters Cons No multi-gigabit Ethernet

Full HomeShield features require a subscription $170 at Amazon $170 at B&H

The TP-Link Archer AX75 is a balanced mid-range router with plenty of speed for most families. It has a AX5400 wireless connection, but unlike many other routers of this speed, it’s tri-band. That means 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHZ-1, and 2402Mbps at 5GHz-2. Splitting the 5GHz capacity into two bands allows the router to use an often more vacant higher 5GHz band for the devices that support it. That means fewer devices fighting over the same chunk of 5GHz spectrum which is even more important for those living in a large apartment building.

On the back of the router, you get four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices as well as one for your incoming connection. There’s a USB 3.0 Type-A port that can be used for network storage. It can even be configured for a Time Machine backup if you’re a Mac user. Besides that, six adjustable antennas flank the side making it possible to set this router up flat, or on a wall.

On the software side, TP-Link has done a lot to catch up to other brands like eero in terms of simplicity with the TP-Link Tether app. With setup in just a few minutes, easy updates, and all the most important basic features at your fingertips, the Tether app is a solid companion for the Archer AX75. If you connect through a web browser, you get access to more advanced settings including VPN client, so you can connect your router to one of the best VPN services.

Through the app, you can access HomeShield, a security software suite with QoS features and parental controls. While HomeShield has a paid tier, the free version has plenty of options for most people, including parental controls with profiles, content filtering, and scheduling. If you’re looking for free basic parental controls with the option to upgrade to something more substantial as your kids enter their teens, you have that option.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer AX21 Best value $84 $100 Save $16 The Archer AX21 from TP-Link is nothing special, but that’s kind of the point. The AX1800 dual-band connection has enough capacity for a small family with 574Mbp at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. Despite its fairly basic hardware, Wi-Fi 6 and low price make this an excellent upgrade for someone still hanging on to an 802.11n or dual-band Wi-Fi 5 router. Pros Solid AX1800 dual-band connection

OneMesh expansion supported

VPN Client mode Cons Lacks HomeShield security and parental controls

No 160MHz support

$84 at Amazon $85 at B&H

The TP-Link Archer AX21 is a budget router with more to offer than you might expect. Its AX1800 connection means it has 574Mbps at its disposal for 2.4GHz devices and 1201Mbps at 5GHz. While some cheaper AX1500 routers may seem like a better value, those routers cut back the 2.4GHz speed to 802.11n, meaning much less capacity in areas with weaker signal, such as outside your home. If you’re buying a new router today without spending a fortune, AX1800 should be your minimum spec.

On the back, there are four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices, as well as a port for your incoming internet connection. There are four antennas that can be adjusted, which is useful if you plan to wall-mount your router. There is a USB Type-A port for network storage, including Time Machine backups, but it’s only USB 2.0, so it’s not going to be very fast.

Setup is quick and easy with the Tether app or using the web UI, and can be done in just a few minutes. Even so, you’ll want to make sure you update this router to the latest firmware right away, as TP-Link has continued to add features like VPN client mode as well as improving stability.

This router also supports OneMesh, so you can add coverage to your home with a supported TP-Link Wi-Fi extender. Keep in mind that mesh Wi-Fi needs to share your wireless capacity to link the mesh, so if you think you’ll build a mesh, something a little faster like an Archer AX55 is a better choice.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco X55 Best mesh system $200 $280 Save $80 The TP-Link Deco X55 is an AX3000 dual-band mesh system with compact nodes and strong coverage for their size with TP-Link estimating up to 2,500 square feet per node. Despite its dual-band connection, it supports 2x2 MU-MIMO and 160MHz connections, so it should be able to handle a large number of devices, even with a three-pack, with support for gigabit internet connections. Pros Fast dual-band AX3000 connection

Easy mesh expansion with other Decos

HomeShield security and parental controls included Cons Deco software lacks advanced controls

Full HomeShield features require a subscription $200 at Amazon $200 at B&H

If you’re looking for an affordable mesh system that has enough capacity to keep up with a gigabit internet connection, the TP-Link Deco X55 with its AX3000 connection is a good place to start. This dual-band mesh kit has 574Mbps available at 2.4GHz and 2402Mbps at 5GHz with 160MHz support. Since mesh systems need to share some of their capacity between connected devices and linking the mesh nodes, you need to plan for a bit more speed, especially on the 5GHz band. This AX3000 connection should give users with a gigabit connection most of their internet speed, even when connected to one of the remote nodes.

The nodes are compact and cylindrical, almost looking like a scented candle from across the room, with a matte white finish on the sides and matte black on top. The look of a mesh node is a bit more important than a router since you’ll be placing multiple nodes throughout your home, and they’ll work better if they’re not crammed behind furniture. Each node has three gigabit Ethernet ports, so you can get wired devices connected to the network anywhere there’s a node. You could even place a node in your home office or entertainment center and use the deco like a small wired switch.

When it comes to software, the Deco app has a lot in common with the Tether app used with Archer routers, but the complexity has been pared back. TP-Link gives Deco users access to the most important features to customize their Wi-Fi, but if you’re looking for more advanced settings, you’ll be disappointed. If you want advanced settings, you’ll need to stick with one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems from a company like ASUS.

Even so, HomeShield is included with some extra security features and solid parental controls. While you can subscribe for some feature improvements and more in-depth parental controls, the free version has the base necessities. This includes the ability to create profiles for each member of the family, set schedules, and block content using filters.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer AXE300 Best Wi-Fi 6E router $500 $600 Save $100 The TP-Link Archer AX300 is one of the fastest routers in the world with a quad-band AXE16000 connection. This router has all of the capacity of a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 system with an extra 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E band for even more capacity. With two 10Gbps wired connections, this router is ready for the best internet speeds residential customers can get. Pros Ultra-fast quad-band AXE16000 connection

Dual 10Gbps wired connections with SFP+

Easy setup and management with the Tether app Cons Full HomeShield features require a subscription

Very large $500 at Amazon

If you’re looking for the fastest Wi-Fi speeds you can get ahead of Wi-Fi 7's launch, the TP-Link Archer AX300 has an incredible quad-band AXE16000 connection. That breaks down to 1148Mbps at 2.4GHz, 4840Mbps at 5GHz-1, 4804Mbps at 5GHz-2, and 4804Mbps at 6GHz. With this router, you get all the speed of an ultra-fast AX11000 router with another band just for 6GHz devices. With some new gaming PCs and the latest flagship phones offering Wi-Fi 6E tech, some people are ready to make use of this new capacity right away. It’s also worth noting that moving some of your devices to 6GHz will alleviate some 5GHz congestion in your home.

If you're buying one of the best gaming laptops, for example, many of the newer models come with Wi-Fi 6E support. One of our favorites, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8, supports 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E out of the box.

This router is quite large at 9.1 inches across with chunky antennas adorning almost every inch. Further down, there are four gigabit Ethernet ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, a 10Gbps Ethernet port, and another 10Gbps port that can be Ethernet or SFP+. SFP+ is like Ethernet, but it uses a fiber connection, allowing for longer runs with thinner cables. If your home has a server cabinet with a high-speed network switch, this could be a useful connection for you.

For software, this router is much like the other TP-Link Archer devices with solid in-browser advanced settings or easier management with the Tether app. HomeShield security is included with the same subscription options and parental controls. You’ll be able to create profiles for members of your home and assign devices to the profile to easily filter content and set schedules. No Xbox after midnight? There’s no discussion necessary; it just turns off if you set it to.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Deco XE75 Best Wi-Fi 6E mesh The Deco XE75 is a mid-range Wi-Fi 6E mesh system with a tri-band AXE5400 connection. That works out to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and 2402Mbps at 6GHz. The system can use the 6GHz band as a backhaul allowing you to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6E, even if you don’t have a single 6GHz device. Pros Solid tri-band AXE5400 connection

Easy Deco mesh expansion

HomeShield security and parental controls included Cons No multi-gig Ethernet on this model

Full HomeShield features require a subscription $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

New Wi-Fi standards are great because they’re able to make better use of resources to deliver fast and secure network connections. But they often require you to upgrade your devices to get the advantages. The TP-Link Deco XE75 is a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system that can use the 6GHz band to link the mesh nodes without eating up a 5GHz bandwidth. Additionally, if you live in an area with a lot of Wi-Fi hotspots, the 6GHz band can sidestep the congestion to keep speeds high.

The Deco XE75 has a tri-band AXE5400 connection with 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and 2402Mbps at 6GHz. This is a fairly common configuration as seen in a few other mesh systems like eero Pro 6E and Nest Wifi Pro, but TP-Link also allows you to create a separate 6GHz SSID in software, so you can force your 6GHz devices to connect to the 6GHz band. On the back of the nodes, there are three gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices. There’s no multi-gigabit Ethernet on this model, but if you want it, you can upgrade to the Deco XE75 Pro with a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.

On the software side, setup is quick and easy with the Deco app and can be completed in just a few minutes. The app also gives you access to the base settings most people are looking for as well as HomeShield. HomeShield includes security enhancements and parental control settings. You can set up profiles for each member of the family with specific content filters and schedules for each. The free version of HomeShield has enough features for most people but if you’re looking for a bit more, you can upgrade your HomeShield experience with a subscription.

Source: TP-Link TP-Link Archer GX90 Best gaming router The TP-Link Archer GX90 is a tri-band gaming-focused router with an AX6600 connection. That breaks down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps at 5GHz-1, and 4840Mbps at 5GHz-2. TP-Link recommends this beefy 5GHz band for your gaming devices with plenty of capacity for a multi-gigabit connection and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for your internet connection. Pros Fast tri-band AX6600 connection

Gaming-optimized QoS with a single tap

Fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet port Cons Second 5GHz band relies on DFS for full speed

Full HomeShield features require a subscription $250 at Amazon $250 at B&H

For the most part, the best gaming routers are just powerful routers with plenty of capacity overhead to smooth over usage spikes on your home network. For gaming, the most important thing is ping — the latency between the game server and your gaming machine — not speed. Even so, a lot of gamers are asking more and more of their connections all the time, from 1080p 60fps live streams or even just keeping a couple of Twitch streams running on a second monitor.

TP-Link splits the tri-band AX6600 connection of the GX90 into a 2.4GHz band with 574Mbps of capacity, a lower 5GHz band for general devices with 1201Mbps, and a dedicated gaming band with a massive 4804Mbps. This gaming band keeps your devices separate so your smart TV streaming Netflix isn’t competing with your console on the same spectrum. Unfortunately, for some people, the full capacity of the gaming band won’t be available due to using DFS spectrum, which can be immediately disconnected if a radar signal from an airport is detected. It will then have to fall back to a narrower 5GHz band.

Still, for most people, this configuration makes a lot of sense, and if you’ve got access to internet service faster than 1Gbps, an included 2.5Gbps Ethernet port means you can use it. In the software, you’ll be able to pick which port you want to use for your internet connection so if you have a fast NAS you’d like to use with the faster port instead, you can. Also in the software, you can enable or disable a game optimization feature that’s designed to put gaming traffic first in line.

TP-Link HomeCare is included with free access to security enhancements and parental controls. The parental controls included profiles, scheduling, and content filtering like HomeShield, but unlike HomeShield, there is no paid tier, so you get all available features right off the bat.

Upgrade your home network with a fast TP-Link router

Getting the right router for your home comes down to getting enough speed for your internet connection, enough capacity for all of your devices, and plenty of coverage for your whole home. A mesh system like the Deco X55 is a great fit for many people with plenty of capacity for a gigabit internet connection and an entire family connected to it, but if you don't need the coverage of the mesh, you're wasting money by buying multiple nodes.

For most people in a small to medium home, the Archer AX75 is a great fit. Its AX5400 tri-band connection has plenty of capacity for the whole family to stream HD video at once while browsing to their heart's content. By splitting the 5GHz band into two, it can keep speeds high in an area with a lot of Wi-Fi congestion as well. Of course, TP-Link's HomeShield keeps things secure and makes it easy to stay in control of what your kids are seeing online without needing to hover over their shoulders.