A travel keyboard is a smaller, more compact keyboard that can be used from almost anywhere. Whether you're looking for a USB-C keyboard , a mechanical keyboard , or even a folding one, there are plenty of options. Finding the right keyboard is a must, and it typically isn't too expensive, so you're likely to find some deals along the way too. We've highlighted our picks for the best travel keyboards to boost your setup when you're away from home.

Getting the most done while you're away from home or the office can be difficult. If you're on the go, you may be longing for the comforts of your personal workspace. That doesn't mean you can't have the equipment that you need to get the job done. Having the right tools is essential and just because you're traveling doesn't mean that you shouldn't be equipped. Having the right travel keyboard can make your life simpler when you're on the road.

The Logitech K585 is a slim and wireless keyboard that is able to connect to up to two devices at a time, as you can connect wirelessly or with a dongle. The ultra-thin design is easy to move and you can keep your phone in the top row of the keyboard. This provides you with a numeric keypad, despite being a compact design.

This 60% mechanical gaming keyboard is wired via USB-C and can be utilized wherever you need it. The RK Royal Kludge KR61 has a compact layout that makes it smaller than a traditional keyboard. The practical design has so many RGB color options and over 20 backlit effects. It's compatible with so many laptops and computers.

If you want a mechanical keyboard that's a breeze to travel with, the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed gaming keyboard is a good bet. With low profile mechanical switches, you'll have the accuracy and speed to game with the best of them. The tenkeyless design gives you more room on your desktop and you can presonalize the lighting and keys.

If you want a travel keyboard for your iPad, the OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a great pick. It's easy to use, great to transport, and fits any budget. It is compatible with phones, laptops, iPads, tablets, and more. This has a wireless range of up to 30 feet and you'll be able to control volume, brightness, and more from the keyboard.

With a sleek and simple design, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard is a full-size keyboard that's easy to bring with you on your travels. It is sturdily built to last and compatible with Mac, Windows, and Android. This offers a quiet typing experience and offers 50 feet range in open air and 23 in an office setting.

For those that need a full-size keyboard, the iClever BK05 provides that while folding easily for more portable storage. It's simple to carry and offers both wired and wireless modes. It is widely compatible, so you can use this with different computers. The backlit keys change colors and it offers an ergonomic design.

Ideally sized for travel, the Logitech K380 keyboard works great for Mac users on the go. It is designed for Mac and compatible with MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or iPad. This iOS keyboard connects via Bluetooth to your device and allows you to pair up to three devices at once. The two pre-isntalled batteries should last up to two years.

The compact design of the Logitech MX Keys Mini is ideal for travel. This offers backlit keys that adapt to your environment, multi-device pairing, and is USB-C rechargeable. The metallic keyboard has a natural feel that will make you think you're at your office. It's compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android.

What to consider with a travel keyboard

You'll want a travel keyboard that is compact, wireless, and easy to move. You won't be able to bring a heavy mechanical keyboard that you use for gaming with you in many places. Looking for a tenkeyless design can be incredibly helpful if you know that desktop space is tight. We are huge fans of the Logitech MX Keys Mini because it is lightweight, portable, and efficient to use. This is compatible with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android, making it a great purchase for almost anyone.

If you are interested in something a little more premium, the Microsoft Surface Keyboard gives you a ton of wireless range, reaching up to 50 feet in open air. But the sleek and simple design makes this full-size keyboard easy to bring with you. For those that don't want to spend a ton on their keyboard or know they will utilize it mostly for a tablet, the OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a safe bet. It works with your iPad as well as a Windows laptop if you need it to.

Make sure that you're thinking about what kind of bag you need to store your keyboard in when you're buying one. If you have limited space, you can even consider a foldable keyboard. Ergonomics can feel like they go out the window with the design of a travel keyboard, but there are plenty that still work well on your wrists and hands, so keep that in mind. The best travel keyboards will be easy to use as well as simple to carry.