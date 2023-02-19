OnePus 11 has officially landed in the U.S. as one of the first flagships of 2023, and it's looking mighty impressive. As mentioned in our OnePlus 11 review, it's a polished flagship that offers great value going against the Galaxy S23 series. We highly recommend considering it if you're in the market to buy a new flagship right now. If you're indeed planning to buy the OnePlus 11, or if you just bought one, then you might want to pick up additional accessories to enhance your over experience of using it. If you're looking to buy a pair of wireless earbuds to use with the OnePlus 11, then you've come to the right place because we've got solid options for you. Here are the best wireless earbuds for OnePlus 11 in 2023:

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Editor's Choice The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is also a solid pair of earbuds to consider for the OnePlus 11. It has a sleek and stylish design that makes it look more premium than a lot of other earbuds. It also brings impressive sound quality thanks to the MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, spatial audio, improved ANC, and more. $180 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Best Value For just $20 more, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds offers great value. It comes with 11mm drivers that are fine-tuned by AKG, and it has arguably the most intelligent and practical software feature that switches from ANC to transparency mode if they detect your voice. $200 at Samsung $200 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 Premium Pick The Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 topped our list of the best wireless earbuds in 2023, and it's easily one of the best pairs you can grab right now. These earbuds are a bit on the expensive side coming in at $250, but there's a lot going for them including impressive battery life, powerful ANC, and more. $249 at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro Best from Google The Google Buds Pro is another solid pair of true wireless earbuds for the OnePlus 11. These earbuds pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. $150 at Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds Affordable pick OnePlus Nord Buds earbuds are also worth checking out if you don't want to spend too much money. Nord Buds can pump out deep bass thanks to large 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers, and they even carry an IP55 rating. You don't get the extras like support for ANC and transparency mode, though. $40 at Amazon

Nothing Ear Stick Open-ear design If you want a pair of earbuds that looks good and stands out in the sea of TWS earbuds, then consider buying the Nothing Ear Stick. These open-ear earbuds are comfortable to wear, and they also offer good battery life. You miss out on ANC, but they're for $99 otherwise. $99 at Nothing

That wraps up our collection of the best wireless earbuds you can buy to pair with the OnePlus 11. We've added a good mix of options, so there's something for everyone to pick from. If you want the absolute best pair of earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort is hard to beat. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also come close, but they miss out on some features. We've also added some relatively affordable picks like the Nord Buds and the Nothing Ear Stick, so be sure to check them out as well.

So which wireless earbuds are you planning to pair with the OnePlus 11? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below. Some retailers also offer a free pair of wireless earbuds with each smartphone purchase, so you might want to look for the best OnePlus deals before making a purchase decision.