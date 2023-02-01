There's no headphone jack on the Galaxy S23 series, so you'll need a pair of the best true wireless earbuds to listen to great audio.

Samsung’s eagerly awaited Galaxy S23 series is finally here, headlined by the Galaxy S23 Ultra and backed by the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23. If you just bought a Galaxy S23 series phone, you might want to pick up additional accessories to enhance your overall experience. We highly recommend investing in a protective case and a screen protector for your expensive purchase.

But if you’re looking specifically for wireless earbuds (there's no headphone jack here), you've come to the right place. While it might seem obvious to go with Samsung-branded headphones like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you can use any Bluetooth earbuds with the Galaxy S23 series. We have compiled a list of the best true wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S23 series that are guaranteed to level up your audio experience, provide a comfortable fit, and even possibly give you noise cancelation.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Editor's Choice The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the best earbuds for the Galaxy S23 series. They deliver exceptional sound with hi-res audio support and have incredible active noise cancelation (ANC). Other highlights include IPX7 water resistance, transparency mode, 360 audio support, and up to 29 hours of battery life. See at Amazon See at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Best Value If you're looking to buy a pair of Samsung wireless earbuds that offer the best value for money, you should consider the Galaxy Buds 2. Though not as feature-rich as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, we think the Galaxy Buds 2 delivers a good set of features, like ANC and ambient mode, along with impressive audio quality for just around $150. See at Samsung

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Buds Pro are another solid pair of true wireless earbuds. They pump out balanced audio and block out a fair bit of background noise. They also have beamforming microphones for crystal clear calls, Google Assistant support, and up to 31 hours of total battery life. See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 If you need the best ANC on the market, the Bose QuietComfort EarBuds 2 are for you. These earbuds use quality silicone tips to seal off the ear canal, and feature four microphones per bud and smart software algorithms to block out more sound than almost every other pair of true wireless earbuds. The audio quality is on par with other premium earbuds, and they also offer an IPX4 rating and a strong transparency mode. See at Amazon

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds If you don't want to spend much and don't need features like ANC and transparency mode, the OnePlus Nord Buds are your pick. The large 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers deliver pump out deep bass and the IP55 rating means they're safe for working out and outdoor use. They also boast low-latency gaming mode and up to 30 hours of total battery life. See at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 75t Jabra Elite Active 75t The Jabra Elite Active 75t are great for workouts and other intense fitness activity. They provide a great fit, powerful ANC, and IP57 dust and water resistance, which is better than IPX4 offered by most other options. See at Amazon

Nothing Ear 1 Nothing Ear 1 The Nothing ear (1) earbuds stand out from the crowd with their unique transparent design. They have a lot of things going for them, including a very unique design, great sound quality, ANC, intuitive touch controls, wireless charging, and more. See at Amazon

While any pair of true wireless earbuds will work just fine with your Galaxy S23, we think these buds are the best match for your smartphone, whether you want all the best features or just the basics. Our favorite option, though, is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro due to their exceptional sound quality, great fit, and amazing ANC. Not to mention, they're the only option on this list to support 24-bit hi-res streaming. If you're looking for something on a budget, the Nothing Ear 1 and OnePlus Buds are solid options to consider. Looking for more recommendations? Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds.