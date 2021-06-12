These are the Best TVs you can buy today: Top OLED, LCD, budget, and 8K TVs

Finding the best TV for yourself means selecting one that satisfies your needs by offering a great visual and usage experience. Your budget obviously also plays a big role, but thanks to advancements in TV technology, there are lots of options on the market and affordable TVs can provide a pretty good experience.

You have to decide whether you want the absolute best visual experience, or settle for almost the best. OLED TVs offer the best and most life-like picture quality with great viewing angles, but they aren’t the best choice for bright rooms. OLEDs tend to reflect a lot of light and unless you can control the lighting of a room, LCD TVs are a better option for brighter rooms. The relatively higher brightness on the LCD screens is able to counter the extra lighting. LCDs are also cheaper than OLEDs and provide great image quality — just not the absolute best. Another area where LCDs fall behind are the viewing angles as they tend to show distorted colors from the sides.

While for most people, our recommendations in the best OLED TV and best LCD TV sections will be enough, those on a tighter budget will however have to explore the best budget TV section. As a bonus, we’re also recommending an amazing 8K TV for those of you who are early adopters. 8K is still quite some time away from reaching the mainstream, but if you don’t want to wait, we’ve got you covered.

Best OLED TV: LG C1

LG’s C series has long been a favorite among consumers for its OLED TVs, and the LG C1 4K OLED TV is continuing that tradition. It promises great image quality and comes with Dolby Vision IQ that can alter picture settings, based on ambient lighting. It also brings the Filmmaker Mode that turns off motion smoothing and allows you to enjoy a film as its director intended.

The LG TV is great for gamers as well, thanks to its 120Hz display, faster response time, and game optimizer that puts all your game settings in one place. LG offers C1 in five screen sizes – 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch. Moreover, it runs on webOS that’s easy to use and gives you access to pretty much all major streaming services.

LG C1 LG C1 is our pick for the best OLED TV. It offers a great 4K HDR experience and comes with features like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, AI Picture Pro, and AI Sound Pro. View at Amazon

Also Great: Sony A8H

Sony TVs are known for their picture quality and the A8H is no different. It comes with a feature called Pixel Contrast Booster that claims to enhance the visual quality of the OLED display. Other features of the TV include Dolby Atmos and Vision support, as well as object-based HDR remaster, which can adjust the contrast of the individual objects in a visual.

The Sony A8H 4K OLED TV sports a striking design with narrow bezels and a flexible metal blade stand. The TV runs on the Android TV platform with support for all major streaming platforms. Another interesting feature of the TV is its Netflix Calibrated Mode that will show all Netflix Originals as they were intended to be seen by their creators. The Sony A8H is offered in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Sony A8H Sony A8H 4K OLED TV comes with a slim one-slate design, and features like Pixel Contrast Booster and Acoustic Surface Audio. View at Amazon

Also Great: Sony A90J Bravia XR Master

The Sony A90J comes with the company’s best OLED panel to date, providing amazing picture quality, even better than what you’d get on the A8H. Sony has added a new aluminum sheet lamination to the OLED panel in the A90J that helps it cool down more efficiently, which in turn helped the company increase the panel’s brightness.

It also includes Sony’s upgraded Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology that claims to offer an immersive sound experience. Moreover, the TV runs on the Android TV platform with the new Google TV experience. All these enhanced features add to the TV’s price tag that may not be justified for all consumers — which is why it’s not our top pick in this section. The Sony A90H is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch screen sizes.

Sony A90J Bravia XR Master The A90J Bravia XR Master offers the best OLED experience Sony has ever provided. It also includes the new Google TV experience. View at Amazon

Best LCD TV: TCL 6 Series

The TCL 6 series is arguably one of the best bang for your buck TV out there. It promises superior 4K HDR picture quality, thanks to the Mini-LED backlighting system and Quantum Dot technology. It can offer over 1,000 nits of brightness and comes with up to 240 local dimming zones. The TV also supports formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos.

The Roku TV platform governs TCL 6 Series’s smart functions and it has almost all major streaming platforms. There are a number of gaming-specific features on board as well, like low latency mode, variable refresh rate, and the 120Hz display panel. It checks pretty much all the right boxes. TCL sells it in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

TCL 6 Series The TCL 6 series is our pick for the best LCD TV. It comes with features likes Mini-LED backlighting, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and variable refresh rate. View at Amazon

Also great: Vizio P Series Quantum X

The Vizio P Series Quantum X is another great option for LCD buyers. It provides superb picture quality with a great contrast ratio and up to 792 local dimming zones. The TV is also exceptionally bright and the company claims it can go up to 3,000 nits. It also supports HDMI 2.1 features, so you’ll get variable refresh rate and 120fps gaming. There is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support as well.

The TV comes with Vizio’s SmartCast OS that provides access to all popular streaming platforms. Like most LCD TVs, it does perform poorly on the viewing angles front. Vizio is selling the P Series Quantum X in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch screen sizes.

Vizio P Series Quantum X The Vizio P Series Quantum X comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR, ProGaming Engine, and support for AMD FreeSync. View at Amazon

Also Great: Sony X90J

The Sony X90J 4K LCD TV comes with the company’s trademark great picture quality. It offers a high contrast ratio and includes a full-array local dimming (with 24 zones), making it great for watching movies and other content. It is also well-suited for gaming, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 support, 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and faster response time. Additionally, Dolby Atmos and Vision support as well as Netflix Calibrated Mode are present here as well.

The Sony TV runs on the Android TV platform with the new Google TV experience, so you’ll get support for all your favorite streaming services. It is sold in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

Sony X90J The Sony X90J is a great LCD TV for watching content as well as gaming. It comes with features like Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Acoustic Multi-Audio. View at Amazon

Best Budget TV: Vizio M series (Model Q8)

The Vizio M Series (Model Q8) is a great affordable TV. It comes with features that you don’t expect to see on a budget LCD TV, like local dimming and variable refresh rate. You won’t get hundreds of local dimming zones like the P Series Quantum X but having up to 90 is better than nothing. HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision are supported as well. The TV also promises up to 800 nits of brightness, which is quite decent.

With the Vizio M Series (Model Q8), you also get 4K 60Hz gaming support as well as the SmartCast OS that includes access to all major streaming platforms. Further, the TV comes with built-in Chromecast and supports Apple AirPlay 2. It’s only offered in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

Vizio M Series (Model Q8) The Vizio M Series (Model Q8) is our pick for the best budget TV on the market. It ticks all the right boxes and includes a better set of features than other TVs in this price tag. View at Amazon

Also Great: TCL 5 Series (S535)

The TCL 5 Series is another great budget 4K option. It offers good picture quality with full-array local dimming (up to 80 zones) and Quantum Dot technology. Quantum Dots basically make colors look more vibrant and improve the overall contrast of the screen. The tech is very common in high-end TVs but not in the budget ones like the TCL 5 Series.

With TCL, you also get the Roku TV platform that makes sure you get access to all major streaming services. Moreover, you’ll get Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Dolby Digital. It does falter on the brightness, viewing angles, and upscaling fronts. The TCL 5 Series is sold in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

TCL 5 Series (S535) The TCL 5 Series comes with features like local dimming, auto game mode, QLED screen, and Dolby Vision support. View at Amazon

Also Great: Hisense H8G

The Hisense H8G is a good budget TV for most consumers. It offers great contrast ratio thanks to local dimming (up to 90 zones) and Quantum Dot tech. Further, the TV comes with support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, up to 700 nits brightness, and Dolby Atmos.

The Hisense model runs on the Android TV platform, thus it has access to all the popular streaming services. Additionally, you’ll get a good response time and low input lag during casual gaming. The Hisense H8G is offered in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

Hisense H8G The Hisense H8G comes with features like local dimming, Dolby Vision, and Android TV. It's a solid choice among affordable TVs. View at Amazon

Best 8K TV – LG SIGNATURE ZX 88-inch

The number of 8K TVs has increased exponentially in the last couple of years but there have only been a couple with OLED screens, and both are from LG. There’s no practical reason to buy an 8K TV right now given the lack of 8K content. But if you really want to be one of the first few people to have it – the LG Signature ZX 88-inch is a great model. As we mentioned earlier, OLEDs are the absolute best when it comes to picture quality. So there’s essentially no competition for this LG offering if you want the best. But you’ll have to shell out a significant sum to buy it – probably enough to get a decent car in its place.

In terms of features, the LG Signature ZX has everything you need or expect from a top-of-the-line TV and it looks amazing on the design front. It’s sure to turn heads.

LG SIGNATURE ZX 88-inch The LG OLED88ZXPUA with 8K resolution is just overkill, but it is the best 8K TV that money can buy. View at Amazon

These are the best TVs you can buy right now. Which are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. If you’re in the market for the Android TV experience, we have guides on the best Android TV boxes as well.