Whether you're a gamer, you work from home, or you just appreciate a good monitor, the ultrawide format is becoming more and more popular. With their awesome amount of screen real estate perfect for expanding your field of view, just about anybody can benefit from an ultrawide screen. However, ultrawide monitors can quickly become expensive, and it can be confusing to decide which one is right for you and whether you should spend big money on one.

Luckily, from simple productivity to gaming and everything in between, we've got a suite of excellent ultrawide monitors down below, and whoever you are, you're sure to find a great monitor that's right for you, your use case, and your wallet.

Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF Best overall Amazing QD-OLED monitor If you're looking for an ultrawide, it's tough to beat the AW3423DWF. This QD-OLED display offers up an excellent HDR experience, 165Hz for smooth gameplay, lots of connectivity, and RGB lighting options. It may not be cheap, but it's worth it. Pros Superb QD-OLED tech

165Hz + FreeSync

Connectivity options Cons Expensive $1000 at Best Buy $1100 at Dell $1100 at B&H

This 34-inch display offers up a stunning QD-OLED display, combining the best of both worlds in terms of QD and OLED tech for an excellent HDR experience, alongside trademark ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, a 3440x1440 resolution, 1,000 nits of max brightness, coverage of 99.9% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, a 165Hz refresh rate, and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. This monitor has height adjustment; it can tilt from -5 to 21 degrees, and it can swivel from -20 to 20 degrees left or right.

On top of its excellent specs, the AW3423DWF also has two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB hub. Plus, you're also getting RGB lighting, even if you aren't getting the most zones imaginable. If you want to shell out a little extra for the AW3423DW, you'll get to enjoy Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate and an extra 10Hz with the refresh rate, if that matters to you.

Put simply, even at a meaty $1,100 MSRP, the AW3423DWF is an extraordinary value considering all the tech on offer, and it won't disappoint even the most demanding users. Whether you're looking for an excellent gaming monitor or just a fantastic display to use as your daily driver, Alienware's AW3423DWF is an all-around champion in the world of ultrawide monitors.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED Runner-up A fantastic alternative to the AW3423DWF $1000 $1500 Save $500 Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 packs in a 175Hz refresh rate, HDR support, .03ms response time, FreeSync Premium Pro, and excellent SDR and HDR calibration. With an OLED panel and just about all the gaming features you could want, this is an excellent alternative to the AW3423DWF. Pros OLED panel

175Hz and .03ms response time

FreeSync Premium Pro Cons No G-Sync support

Expensive $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 has got a 34-inch 21:9 OLED panel that runs at a 3440x1440 resolution and sports a 175Hz refresh rate with a .03ms response time. It supports HDR with a max brightness of 400 nits, and you'll also get FreeSync Premium Pro support. What's more is that the SDR and HDR calibration on this panel is excellent, superior to that of the AW3423DWF. The G8 also can pivot from -3 to 3 degrees and tilt from -2 to 20 degrees on top of height adjustment.

In terms of I/O, you're getting one micro-HDMI port, one mini-DisplayPort port, and two USB Type-C ports, which is on the minimalist side but should be enough for most folks. If color accuracy is important to you, the G8 OLED also boasts 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum. You're getting an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, too.

If you're looking for an excellent OLED ultrawide, the G8 certainly measures up. If you don't need the extra inputs and would prefer an extra 10Hz of refresh rate alongside saving on average $100, the G8 OLED is a fantastic choice, especially if you're concerned with HDR calibration, which can be an issue with the AW3423DWF.

Source: BenQ BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R Best for gaming Great all-in-one ultrawide for gamers $704 $800 Save $96 This BenQ IPS panel offers up 144Hz, a 1ms response time, HDRi support, FreeSync Premium Pro, and a USB hub alongside a built-in 2.1c + sub audio system. This is a great all-in-one ultrawide for gamers that won't break the bank, either. Pros 144Hz + 1ms response time

FreeSync Premium Pro

Built-in audio Cons No G-Sync

Refresh rate could be better $704 at Best Buy $792 at B&H

The BenQ EX3415R is a 34-inch IPS monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and 3440x1440 resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This monitor supports FreeSync Premium Pro, 400 nits of maximum brightness alongside HDR and HDRi support, which is BenQ's take on "intelligent" HDR that optimizes your HDR experience based on ambient lighting, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, too. With these specs, this BenQ can handle just about any game you throw at it. Plus, you get height adjustment alongside tilt from -5 to 15 degrees and 15 degrees of swivel left or right.

In terms of its I/O, the EX3415R packs in a DisplayPort 1.4 port alongside two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port. You'll also get a 3.5mm audio port on top of built-in 2.1-channel speakers with a 5W subwoofer, too, if you're looking for an easy way to output audio when not wearing your headset. Plus, BenQ's onscreen OSD makes tweaking settings a breeze.

With 144Hz, FreeSync, and HDR, whether you're looking for your games to look or feel top-notch, this BenQ panel has got you covered. Add in a built-in audio solution and great color representation, and you've got yourself an all-around excellent gaming monitor perfect for any kind of gamer. What's more is that you can usually find this panel on sale, too, making it a strong value.

Source: XG349C ASUS ROG Strix XG349C Best for esports An excellent choice for high FPS gaming The XG349C is great for gamers looking for a high-refresh-rate ultrawide. With a 180Hz refresh rate, G-Sync support, and a 1ms response time, this monitor is an excellent choice for those looking to play fast-paced, action-packed games at the highest framerates. Pros 180Hz refresh rate + 1ms response time

G-Sync Compatible

ELMB Cons 240Hz might be preferred $765 at Amazon

Asus's Strix XG349C ultrawide offers up a 34-inch IPS display, a 21:9 aspect ratio and 3440x1440 resolution, HDR with 400 nits of max brightness, ELMB (extreme low motion blur), G-Sync, 180Hz, and a 1ms response time. It may not have the most luxurious panel tech, like the Alienware above, but this monitor is a great fit for gamers looking to do high-refresh-rate gaming, and it doesn't cost $1,000. This flexible monitor comes with height adjustment alongside tilt from -5 to 20 degrees as well as 25 degrees of swivel left or right.

Alongside its useful features for gaming, the XG349C packs in a USB hub with two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port, as well as an HDMI 2.0 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 port,. Plus, this monitor's USB-C connection supports DisplayPort for some added versatility if you're looking for another way to connect your PC.

Thanks to gaming-focused tech like G-Sync and ELMB, plus a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the XG349C is a great ultrawide for gamers looking for smooth, responsive gaming. It may not be an OLED or get as bright as some other monitors, but avoiding those luxuries helps to keep costs down to just around $750, which is a good deal for a premium ultrawide.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Best gaming 32:9 A huge, gorgeous monitor The stunning OLED G9 comes with 240Hz support, a .03ms response time, HDR, and FreeSync Premium Pro. With a huge 49-inch panel running at 5120x1440, this 32:9 ultrawide is a kingly purchase, if you can afford its $2,200 asking price. Pros 240Hz refresh rate + 0.03ms response time

OLED panel

As big as you can get Cons Not great for productivity

Super expensive $2200 at Amazon $2200 at Best Buy

This massive ultrawide comes in at a mind-boggling 49 inches, sports a 1800R curve, and features a QD-OLED panel. The OLED G9 runs at a 5120x1440 resolution with a 32:9 aspect ratio, supports HDR with a max brightness of 400 nits, comes with FreeSync Premium Pro, and offers up a lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time. While big, you still get a height-adjustable stand and tilt from -2 to 15 degrees

In the world of connectivity, the OLED G9 provides two USB 3.1 Type-A ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port alongside two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. Although, if you want the full 240Hz refresh rate, you'll be stuck with DisplayPort. It comes with two built-in 5W speakers; however, for a monitor of this caliber, we'd recommend pairing it with an external audio solution.

In short, the OLED G9 is a no-compromises monitor in many respects. With a QD-OLED panel, your games will look exceptional, and with its refresh rate and response time, you won't have to worry about sluggishness. With its massive size and meaty curve, it's not the best for productivity, but if you want an immersive gaming experience and can afford it, the OLED G9 won't disappoint.

Source: LG LG UltraWide 49WQ95C Best Productivity 32:9 A huge monitor perfect for a huge workflow With a 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, built-in speakers, and luxury features like HDR and VRR, this monitor is excellent for productivity as well as some gaming and movie-watching. If you need a huge monitor for work, but also a little play, check this out. Pros 144Hz

IPS panel

Versatility for gaming and content consumption Cons Expensive $1500 at Best Buy $1497 at B&H

LG's 49WQ95C ultrawide monitor packs in a ton of features. You're getting a 49-inch 32:9 Nano IPS display with a manageable curve that supports HDR with up to 400 nits of max brightness alongside a 144Hz refresh rate, a 5ms response time, and FreeSync Premium Pro. A high refresh rate may not be essential for productivity, but it certainly makes scrolling a lot smoother, and FreeSync means that you'll have no trouble gaming in your off time.

In terms of IO, you're getting two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort port, and then a USB-C port, a USB-B port, and two USB-A ports, as well as a 3.5mm jack. You also get a KVM with the 49WQ95C that makes controlling multiple PCs a breeze, and with two built-in 10W speakers, you don't have to rely on a headset if you don't want to. For positioning, you'll get height adjustability as well as -15 to 15 degrees of swivel and -5 to 20 degrees of tilt.

For productivity, the LG 49WQ95C is excellent. With luxury features like 144Hz for butter-smooth scrolling and an IPS panel to make your colors pop, you won't have any trouble getting work done with this monitor. But thanks to that refresh rate, HDR support, and FreeSync, you can also do some gaming when you're off the clock. This is an excellent choice for a home office.

Source: Dell Dell P3421W Best productivity Get working at a reasonable price $427 $640 Save $213 The Dell P3421W sports a 3440x1440 resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, a mild 3800R curve, a built-in KVM switch, and a big 34-inch IPS panel. If you're looking for a daily driver ultrawide that won't cost too much, the Dell P3421W is a strong choice. Pros Built-in KVM switch

Mild 3800R curve

IPS panel Cons Not great for gaming $427 at Amazon $435 at Walmart

Dell's P3421W monitor offers up a 34-inch IPS display that runs at 60Hz with a 3440x1440 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It's got 300 nits of maximum brightness, an 8ms response time, and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum, too. This monitor doesn't come with the latest and greatest specs, but it does bring with it a number of productivity-oriented features. You also get height adjustment and tilt from -5 to 21 degrees alongside swivel from -30 to 30 degrees.

First up, it's got a built-in KVM switch for controlling multiple computers with one set of peripherals. It's also got an HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a USB-C port you can use to output video, too. On top of that, you'll get three USB 3.1 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports. Plus, Dell's Easy Arrange feature allows you to tile your applications across your screen.

This panel may not be the right fit for hardcore gamers, but if you're looking for an ultrawide to use at the office that isn't as big as the 32:9 options above, this Dell monitor can get that job done. What's more, you can usually find one for around $400, and that makes this monitor an excellent value that's tough to beat in the world of ultrawide models.

Source: Gigabyte Gigabyte M34WQ Best budget gaming A solid choice for gamers on a budget $420 $450 Save $30 This cheap Gigabyte ultrawide offers up a 34-inch IPS panel, a 3440x1440 resolution, a 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync Premium support. Coming in at around $400, this is a fantastic budget ultrawide for gamers. Pros 144Hz + 1ms response time

FreeSync Premium support

IPS panel Cons Not the best color accuracy

Refresh rate could be better $420 at Amazon $420 at Best Buy

The Gigabyte M34WQ sports a 34-inch IPS panel with a 21:9 3440x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, 400 nits of max brightness, and 91% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. It doesn't have the greatest color accuracy or the fanciest panel tech, but it's got just about everything else you'll need to game on a budget. Plus, you'll get height adjustment on top of tilt from -5 to 20 degrees and swivel from -30 to 30 degrees.

This is also a versatile monitor, even though it costs around $400. You'll get two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm port, and two built-in 3W speakers. It also comes with KVM support if you'd like to control two PCs with one set of peripherals. On top of all that, it also supports HDR, so you can enjoy some striking contrast in games and movies.

Coming in at just around $400, this Gigabyte monitor is about as cheap as an ultrawide comes, but you won't have to sacrifice any important gaming features, like 144Hz support, a 1ms response time, or FreeSync Premium support. It may not be the best of the best, but if you're looking to game on an ultrawide with a budget, this monitor is a fantastic choice.

Source: Asus ASUS ProArt Display PA348CGV Best all-around This professional monitor is a solid all-around performer $650 $730 Save $80 This professional monitor has a 34-inch IPS display, a 3440x1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, covers 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, and supports video over its USB-C port for added versatility. If you're looking to get some work done and want an ultrawide, this monitor is worth a look. Pros 120Hz refresh rate

Solid color spectrum coverage

Versatile I/O Cons Tad expensive for the specs $725 at Amazon $650 at Asus

The PA348CGV offers up a 34-inch IPS panel with a 21:9 3440x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2ms response time. This supports HDR with a peak brightness of 400 nits, has FreeSync Premium Pro support, and has 10-bit color alongside 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum and 100% coverage of the sRPG and Rec. 709 spectrums for the professionals out there. Plus, you get Delta E<2 color accuracy. This monitor also brings height adjustment as well as swivel from -30 to 30 degrees and tilt from -5 to 23 degrees.

The I/O on this monitor is fairly impressive, too. You're getting one DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and four USB 3.2 Type-A ports. Plus, you'll get two 2W built-in speakers, and you can output video over USB-C if that's your preference. This ProArt display also gives you easy access to quick color-gamut adjustments for those who need it.

If you're a professional looking for an ultrawide, this ProArt display is a strong choice, but with a solid refresh rate and FreeSync support, you'll also be able to get some gaming done on it without issue, too. All around, this is a strong performer in most categories, so if you're looking for a monitor for editing photos and videos but also game on, this is a great pick.

Best ultrawide monitors in 2023: the bottom line

Above, you'll find some of the best ultrawide monitors out there that are perfect for a huge variety of people with different budgets and use cases. Depending on what you're looking to spend and use your monitor for, any of these monitors might make more sense for you over another. However, our top pick is the AW3423DWF QD-OLED ultrawide. This panel is gorgeous, responsive, and has a slew of different features that makes it a good fit for most people while still coming in at a lower price than the most expensive monitors on our list, like the G9 OLED.

Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DWF Best overall If you're looking for an ultrawide, it's tough to beat the AW3423DWF. This QD-OLED display offers up an excellent HDR experience, 165Hz for smooth gameplay, lots of connectivity, and RGB lighting options. It may not be cheap, but it's worth it.

If $1,100 is too rich for you, that's not a problem. You can still pick up an excellent ultrawide, like BenQ's EX3415R you can get for around $600, or if budget is your primary concern, Gigabyte's M34WQ is a great ultrawide you can find for around $400. While if you're looking to spend more for a larger monitor, Samsung's G9 OLED is an excellent option.

