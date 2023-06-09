The majority of the best laptops available today have been slimmed down to the point that internal hardware is no longer modular. Components like solid-state drives (SSD) and especially memory (RAM) are often soldered right to the motherboard along with the processor (CPU), making it difficult or entirely impossible to upgrade anything once the device leaves the factory. This can seriously harm the lifespan of a laptop, especially if you, say, opted for a beefy CPU that no longer has enough RAM to keep up with modern software demands. The good news? All hope is not lost. There are still some great upgradeable laptops on the market, and we've collected them here to help you find the right one.

Our favorite upgradeable laptops in 2023

Framework Laptop 13 Editor's Choice The most modular laptop you can buy Framework Laptops are the most upgradeable you'll find on the market today. The latest Laptop 13 is available with modern Intel or AMD hardware, and you can buy a DIY kit or a complete model depending on how comfortable you are with building PCs. Its modular design lets you upgrade everything down to the mainboard as you see fit. Pros The most upgradeable laptop you'll find

Comfy keyboard with 1.5mm key travel

13.5-inch 2.2K display with 3:2 aspect ratio

Relatively slim and lightweight Cons Popularity means it's often sold out $849 at Framework

Framework's Laptop 13 is an evolution of the modular PC that makes it now better than ever. Not only can you configure a model to your liking from the manufacturer, you can also buy a DIY version and essentially assemble it yourself. And, to keep things running longer into the future, you can buy different modular parts and upgrade any time you'd like.

Framework so far has done a great job of keeping up with new hardware releases. The Framework Laptop 13 is now available with 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs, with myriad storage and RAM configurations based on your needs. You can also swap out things like ports, bezel, battery, keyboard, and even the mainboard as you see fit.

This is not a laptop that cuts many corners, either. It has a 13.5-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio, glossy or matte finish, 2256x1504 resolution, 100% sRGB color reproduction, and about 400 nits brightness. Its keyboard has 1.5mm of key travel, rivaling that of modern ThinkPads. And the whole thing weighs in at only about 2.8 pounds (1.3kg) and measures 0.6 inches (15.8mm) thin.

The latest Framework Laptop 13 is now available to preorder, but you can also find older 12th Gen and 11th Gen Intel models still for sale at some retailers. Prices start at about $849 for the DIY Intel and AMD versions, climbing to about $1,050 if you get an assembled version.

Source: Acer Acer Aspire Vero 14 Best Value Affordable and sustainable Acer's Aspire Vero 14 might have its RAM soldered, but the SSD can be upgraded down the line. The big draw here is its design made from recycled materials and its budget pricing. If you'd like to buy new and not worry as much about the environment, this should be a solid pickup. Pros Made from more recycled materials

Upgradeable SSD and Wi-Fi card

Snappy performance

Hard to beat the price Cons Plastic, unpainted finish take some time getting used to

RAM is soldered $597 at Amazon

Upgradeability in a laptop is one thing, but what about sustainability? Most of the big PC manufacturers have shifted to more sustainable materials in their laptops and packaging in the last few years, but Acer has taken things to the next level with its 14-inch Aspire Vero laptop. The chassis is made from 40% recycled plastic (with no finish paint) and uses OceanGlass for the touchpad.

It's durable, it looks sharp, and it weighs in at about 3.31 pounds (1.5kg). In our Acer Aspire Vero 14 review, laptop specialist Arif Bacchus remarked that "it might look cheap on the surface for good reason, but it's still a great-performing laptop that you should consider if you really care about saving the planet."

Acer makes two sizes of the Aspire Vero laptop. The 14-inch model that we're focusing on here has accessible storage and Wi-Fi card, but its RAM is soldered to the board. If you do want to be able to upgrade memory as well, you'll have to go with the larger 15-inch Vero model.

Acer does offer up to 16GB of RAM from the factory, which should be enough for most people. You can pick up a model with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 14-inch FHD display for about $600, which is an outstanding value. Be sure to have a look at more of the best cheap laptops if this one isn't quite what you need.

Dell XPS 15 (2023) Premium Pick 15-inch juggernaut Ultrabook Dell's XPS 15 (9530) for 2023 is the best 15-inch laptop on the market today. It's powerful, it has a commanding appearance, and the displays are hard to beat. Its RAM and SSD are accessible, allowing you to upgrade after purchase. Pros Tons of power to work with

Good port selection with SD card reader

Can upgrade RAM and SSD

Brilliant display options Cons 720p webcam

Gets expensive quickly $1299 at Dell $1500 at Best Buy

Dell's XPS 15 has been a favorite for years, and the 2023 model (using model number 9530) is a shoo-in for best 15-inch laptop. In his Dell XPS 15 (2023) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that it's "the [laptop] that you use when you want power." It's made from aluminum and carbon fiber, it has an enormous touchpad and comfy keyboard, and there are plenty of ports.

Indeed, it's available with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 8TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and a 15.6-inch OLED touch display with 3.5K resolution. There are also quite a few different configurations that will help you save some money, but you're going to get a workhorse laptop no matter what.

If you'd rather buy cheap now and upgrade later, the RAM and SSD are both accessible after purchase. There are two RAM slots to work with, as well as two M.2 slots to add a ton of storage.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Best gaming The height of mobile PC fun Gamers who want the best laptop out there right now should check out the Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8). It's extremely powerful, it doesn't overheat, and you can get inside to upgrade the RAM and SSD as you see fit. Pros Upgradeable RAM and SSD

Plenty of RGB accents

Premium design and build quality

Fantastic performance without thermal issues Cons Expensive

On the heavy side $2300 at Lenovo $2399 at Amazon $2899 at B&H

When it comes to the best gaming laptops you can buy today, Lenovo's Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) sits at the very top. The combination of rock-solid performance without thermal issues, pleasing design, and high-end display option help propel it ahead of the competition, and the addition of upgradeable SSD and RAM will keep you gaming for longer into the future.

Senior Editor João Carrasquiera noted in his Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 8) review that "The build quality is fantastic, it's incredibly fast, and the tall display makes it great for tasks beyond gaming." I've been using these laptops for years, and I fully agree that they've been refined now to the point where they're almost perfect.

Lenovo offers up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4080 laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and 2TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage space; you can also drop things down to a lower spec if you don't want to spend as much. The 16-inch display has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, tons of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. This is a stacked display, but it would be nice to have an extra option or two.

This laptop is very expensive, but Lenovo does offer a Legion Pro 5i (also in its eighth generation) that follows the same design and has many of the same features, albeit for hundreds less. Check out my Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) review for more information.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Best workstation High-performance professional PC Lenovo took its X1 series of premium business laptops to the next level with the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5). You get most of the high-end features you'd find in other X1 laptops (like the Carbon or Yoga), albeit with killer performance for more intensive tasks. The RAM and SSD are upgradeable. Pros Lots of performance for demanding workloads

Relatively lightweight and premium design

Fantastic 4K display

RAM and SSD are upgradeable Cons Very high price

Overkill for most people $1949 at Lenovo $2390 at Best Buy $2304 at B&H

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a crossover between the sleek and premium X1 Carbon and the more performance-focused ThinkPad workstations. It's relatively thin and light, it's durable, and it comes with a ton of high-end features to complement the outstanding performance. It's one of the best laptops for creators, especially if you're in a more professional setting.

It has the right selection of ports to connect lots of accessories, but you can also pick up a great docking station for the X1 Extreme to really expand connectivity. The keyboard has deep key travel, top-firing speakers pump out quality audio, and the 1080p webcam is ideal for frequent video meetings. In his ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira said "it's a machine with a lot of performance for content creation, gaming, and other demanding workloads, but it still manages to offer solid battery life."

Fifth-gen models are still using 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, with up to an i9-12900H. The CPU can be paired with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD space. As for displays, there are four 16-inch options ranging from FHD+ to UHD+ resolutions with Dolby Vision, HDR, and high refresh rates. The RAM and SSD can be upgraded after purchase, and we've written guides to help you through the process. Check out how to upgrade RAM in the ThinkPad X1 Extreme or how to upgrade the SSD in the ThinkPad X1 Extreme to see more information.

HP EliteBook 840 G10 Best business Many configurations available HP's EliteBook 840 G10 is a phenomenal business laptop with a wide variety of configuration options available. Pop off the back cover, and you can upgrade the RAM and SSD with ease. If you need a new business partner, this is a top choice. Pros Good value based on what you're getting

High-end build quality and features

13th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Outstanding keyboard, 5G connectivity Cons Battery life could be better $2241 at HP $1649 at B&H

When it comes to business laptops, the HP EliteBook 840 is one of our favorites. We last got our hands on a model from the ninth generation, with Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods calling it the right laptop for the majority of people in his EliteBook 840 G9 review. It's often available at a cheaper starting price than other premium business laptops (like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon), and it comes with many of the same features that professionals desire.

The laptop has now entered its tenth generation, and the EliteBook 840 G10 model has been bumped up to 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs for improved performance and efficiency. The 5MP camera now has keystone correction for whiteboard and document presentation while video conferencing, and there are some new lighting and noise filter options to make you look and sound as good as possible.

You can get the EliteBook 840 G10 with up to an Intel Core i7-1370P vPro CPU, 64GB of DDR5-5200MHz RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD or Self-Encypted Drive (SED). It's possible to get inside the laptop to upgrade parts, and we've even written an extensive guide on how to upgrade the RAM and storage in your EliteBook 840.

The 14-inch display comes in 10 different flavors depending on your webcam and wireless connectivity choice (5G models have their own display SKUs). Resolutions range from FHD+ to QHD+, with touch and non-touch options depending on your preference. Have a look at more great business laptops if this one isn't quite what you need.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Best 2-in-1 Upgrade the SSD in your tablet Looking for a laptop that's as comfortable acting as a tablet as it is a notebook? The Surface Pro 9, with Wi-Fi and Intel or 5G and ARM, is the answer, and it comes with a rare upgradeable SSD. RAM is soldered, but we'll take what we can get when it comes to 2-in-1 upgrades. Pros Smooth 120Hz display, haptic feedback for pen

Phenomenal battery life (especially 5G model)

5G connectivity is ideal for some mobile workers

Gorgeous design with upgradeable SSD Cons No RAM upgrades

Windows on ARM still has some issues $1000 at Best Buy (Wi-Fi model) $1300 at Best Buy (5G model) $892 at Amazon

When buying a tablet, it's usually assumed that you're not going to be able to get inside to upgrade any components. However, in something like the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 9, Microsoft has solved this problem by adding a quick-access hatch on the back of the tablet. Underneath you'll find the M.2 2230 SSD, sized much smaller than the usual 2280 drives to fit inside the cramped internals. Memory is still soldered, but this is a major improvement that's not seen in many other 2-in-1 PCs. We even have a guide on how to upgrade storage in the Surface Pro 9 to make it as easy as possible.

You can get the Surface Pro 9 in Wi-Fi (with Intel CPUs) and 5G (with SQ3 ARM chip) configurations depending on your needs; both share the majority of premium features, though one notable difference is that the 5G model lacks Thunderbolt 4 for use with the best Thunderbolt docks. In his Surface Pro 9 (5G) review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods remarked, "It's great when you're on the road thanks to great battery life and 5G connectivity, and even because Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you play your games from anywhere."

Both models have a 13-inch touch display with 2880x1920 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio, with excellent color and contrast along with inking support. This being a 2-in-1 device, you can pick and choose which type of keyboard and touchpad you'd like to add. And if you'd rather just have a high-performance tablet, the Pro 9 is comfortable acting on its own.

Getting the right upgradeable laptop to fit your needs

Laptops with upgradeable hardware are becoming harder to find as devices slim down, and you'll now mostly be shopping in the business or gaming realms for a laptop with accessible memory and storage. Laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) and HP EliteBook 840 G10 are geared toward a life of business, while the Lenovo Legion 7i will answer your gaming prayers.

There are, of course, some exceptions. The XPS 15 is a workhorse laptop that can fit into a casual or professional environment, the Aspire Vero 14 is a more sustainable option for those who hate the massive amount of e-waste we create, and the Surface Pro 9 is a rare 2-in-1 that has an upgradeable SSD.

If we're looking at the absolute best option, it has to be the Framework Laptop 13. Framework has designed its laptops from the start to be completely modular. You can swap out everything right down to the ports and mainboard, allowing you to keep it relevant long into the future. There are DIY options where you buy all the parts and essentially put it together yourself, or you can buy a completed laptop and pick up modular pieces as required. It starts at a reasonable price, and the main issue will likely be the waiting list to get your hands on one.