Everyone wants to get the most performance they can from their PC, and rightly so. Upgrading the components in your PC can be a great way to help with this, and the process doesn't have to be intimidating. It all comes down to knowing where you need the extra performance and what component can best help with this.

Whether you are looking to browse the web faster, play games at higher settings, or transfer files more quickly, there is likely a component you can upgrade to achieve your desired result. Of course, compatibility is going to be the biggest factor, as not all components will work together, but this is also easy enough to figure out if you know where to look. A lot of the time, figuring out what motherboard you have can help point you in the right direction as to which other components are compatible with your PC.

6 Networking

Close

This is one of those things that can go overlooked as we just expect it all to work together. However, with ISPs offering those blazing-fast download/upload speeds these days, we need compatible networking gear to make sure we are getting those advertised speeds. It's no good having a fiber internet connection with a Wi-Fi 7 router if your PC can't utilize those speeds.

Using an Ethernet cable from the router to your PC is the best way to make sure you are getting the fastest speeds possible. However, this is not always possible, and you may need to use Wi-Fi. In either case, you will want to check your rated speeds from your ISP and make sure your modem/router is up to the task. Then you will need to make sure that your PC's Ethernet port or Wi-Fi can utilize the speeds as well. If not, you may want to upgrade whichever component is not up to the task.