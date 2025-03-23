Let’s say you managed to grab a server PC for your home lab and equip it with the best operating system for your experiments. While the system may surpass your expectations in the beginning, you might realize that it doesn’t hit its full potential after using it for a while. Perhaps it lacks enough ports and connections for your USB passthrough needs. Or maybe the system doesn't possess enough horsepower to transcode your favorite 4K movies without running into performance issues.

That’s your cue to add some extra components to your workstation. As an avid collector of server hardware, here are my recommendations for the best upgrades you can make to your home server PC.

5 ECC memory

Bit-rot, begone!