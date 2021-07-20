These are the best USB-C hubs: Anker, Satechi, Belkin, and more!

A number of laptops these days come with only two or three USB ports, and most or all of them are Type-C. While Type-C ports are great, they can be problematic if you have accessories that feature a Type-A port. Also, in an effort to slim the laptops, manufacturers are ditching the SD card slot, HDMI port, and Ethernet. All these missing ports have given rise to USB hubs.

USB hubs bring back some or all of the missing ports and allow you to connect a multitude of devices to your laptop. If you’re in the market for a good USB Type-C hub, we’ve selected the best USB-C hubs you can buy right now. If you’re looking for Thunderbolt docks, check our guide on the best Thunderbolt docks.

Kingston Nucleum USB C Hub Extra Type-C port The Kingston Nucleum Hub comes with seven ports and slots that will be more than enough for most people’s needs. It packs a microSD card slot, a SD card slot, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB Type-C ports. One of the Type-C ports can only be used for power delivery to charge your laptop. There is an HDMI port as well. View at Amazon

Satechi Multi-Port Adapter With an Ethernet port Satechi’s multi-port is a great USB Type-C hub that packs a number of ports and slots. It's made of aluminum, giving it a premium feel. You get microSD and SD card slots, three USB Type-A ports (capable of 5Gbps transfers), an HDMI port (supports 4K at 60Hz), Ethernet port, and a Type-C for power delivery. View at Amazon

Satechi Slim Multi-Port Adapter 4-in-1 If you don’t need all the ports present in Satechi’s other USB hub, this hub can probably entice you. The slim USB hub from Satechi is also made of aluminum, and comes with two Type-A ports, one Type-C port for power delivery, and one HDMI port. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub 8-in-1 Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub features a number of useful ports, including an extra USB Type-C port. There are two USB Type-A ports as well, both of which, like the Type-C port, are capable of 10Gbps data transfer speeds. You also get an Ethernet port, HDMI port, microSD card slot, SD card slot, and a USB Type-C port for power delivery (PD). View at Amazon

Totu 9-in-1 hub For multiple displays If you're planning to connect multiple displays to your laptop, this Totu Hub can be very useful. It packs two HDMI ports and a VGA port. The HDMI ports support up to 4K 30Hz output, whereas VGA supports up to 1080p. You can also get three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an SD card slot, a microSD card slot, and a Type-C port for PD. The hub sports an aluminum enclosure. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 The budget pick If you're looking for a decent Type-C hub with multiple ports and an affordable price-tag, this Anker hub is your friend. It has a good selection of ports and slots, like two Type-A 3.0 ports, a Type-C port for data transfer, a Type-C port for PD (up to 85W), an HDMI port, microSD card slot, and a SD card slot. View at Amazon

Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter With DisplayPort This round-shape USB-C hub from Dell is useful if you connect different types of displays. While you can connect only one display at a time with this hub, it includes a HDMI port, VGA port, and a DisplayPort. Moreover, there is a Type-C, a Type-A, and an Ethernet port. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support power pass-through. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics Hub Just Type-A ports Missing just the USB Type-A ports from your laptop, this AmazonBasics hub is a decent option. It adds four Type-A ports to your device, all of which can charge or transfer data at up to 5Gbps. The hub also looks good, thanks to its aluminum build. View at Amazon

Cable Matters USB C Hub PD and Ethernet This Cable Matters USB C Hub comes with five ports, including a Type-C port for power delivery (up to 60W). The other four ports include Ethernet, two USB 2.0 Type-A, and a HDMI (with support for 4K at 60Hz). View at Amazon

HP USB-C Travel Hub G2 Pocket-sized power HP’s Travel Hub G2 is a decent option if you need a VGA port. It supports up to 1080p output at 60Hz via the VGA port. Additionally, you get a HDMI port that supports 4K output at 30Hz. There are two USB Type-A ports as well for data transfer and charging. Moreover, the hub supports power pass-through the Type-C port. View at HP

Anker PowerExpand+ 11-in-1 USB C Hub 11-in-1 If you need a full deck of ports, the Anker PowerExpand+ USB Hub may be what you need. It comes with everything from a DisplayPort to an audio jack. You get two USB Type-C ports, with one supporting power delivery up to 85W. Additionally, there are three USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI, microSD card and SD card slots. View at Amazon

HP Travel USB-C Multi-Port Hub Designed by HP The HP Travel Hub comes with a variety of ports, including HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, and audio jack. You also get two USB Type-A ports with USB 3.0 speeds and two Type-A ports with USB 2.0 speeds. SD card slot, microSD card slot, and a Type-C port for power delivery are also present. Moreover, you can connect displays via both HDMI and VGA simultaneously. View at HP

Belkin USB-C Hub 85W power delivery This Belkin offering is similar to a lot of other USB Type-C hubs in this list. If you aren’t a fan of other brands, the Belkin USB-C Hub may be of interest to you. It packs two USB Type-A ports with up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds, an audio jack, HDMI port, Type-C port capable of delivering 85W power, and card slots. View at Amazon

Targus Multi-Port Hub Great deal If you don’t want to spend too much on a USB-C hub, Targus may have something for you. This super affordable USB Type-C hub packs three Type-A ports as well as a Type-C port for up to 100W power delivery. View at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 Slim and compact The Anker PowerExpand USB-C Hub is one of the most compact multi-port hubs around. Despite its slim form factor, it packs two USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and two Type-C ports. One of the Type-C ports is meant for power delivery up to 65W. View at Amazon

These are the best USB-C hubs on the market. As you can see, there’s plenty of choice. Anker particularly has some great hubs, with the PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C hub being a good option on the affordable side and PowerExpand+ packing a large selection of ports.

Which USB-C hub are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a new laptop, we’ve selected the best laptops with USB Type-C ports and the best laptops with Thunderbolt 4 ports.