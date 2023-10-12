Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The most essential part of any computer is your input, and that's why a keyboard is one of the best investments you can make. Keyboards have come a long way since their inception. Now, there are so many options, including USB-C keyboards, that choosing one can be daunting. The best USB-C keyboards will enhance your setup, providing comfort for long-term use, programmable buttons for increased functionality, and even lighting for an aesthetic lift. Whether you're looking for a great keyboard deal or hunting for the best mechanical keyboard money can buy, there’s an option that meets your needs.

    Keychron
    SteelSeries
    HyperX
    Razer
    Corsair
    Keychron
    The Keychron K13 Pro takes the crown for the most versatile keyboard for both gaming and the office. This USB-C keyboard comes in a sleek numpad TKL design and has various stylish color schemes, helping you save space and add a little color to your desk. The keyboard is compatible with QMK/VIA and gives you the choice between brown or red Gateron switches. Its cross-platform compatibility also offers exceptional performance for Windows, Mac, or Linux users, with additional platform-dependent keycaps included.

    $120 at Amazon
    SteelSeries
    $150 $190 Save $40

    The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL comes from a long line of premium gaming accessories. This keyboard is mostly geared toward those seeking an edge in competitive gaming or who need extra features other keyboards can't provide. Its most prominent features are the omniPoint 2.0 adjustable hyper-magnetic switches, an OLED smart display on the chassis, a magnetic wrist rest, and fully customizable RGB backlighting.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $190 at Adorama
    HyperX
    $80 $90 Save $10

    The HyperX Alloy Origins Core is where price meets performance. It's a feature-rich keyboard with all the bells and whistles at an affordable price point. While the model lacks wireless connectivity and media controls, its high-end features include a high-grade aluminum top plate, exposed RGB lighting, custom-designed HyperX mechanical switches, and HyperX’s proprietary NGENUITY software.

    $80 at Amazon $81 at Best Buy
    Razer
    The Razer BlackWidow V4 is a top-tier gaming keyboard full of gaming-centric features. Between the Razer optical switches with rapid actuation, a unique command dial for customizing commands, and macro keys for shortcuts tailored to your gaming style, this keyboard will optimize your gameplay and push you to the top of the leaderboards. While this USB-C keyboard has a high price point, the BlackWidow V4 offers lucky users a premium gaming experience.

    $170 at Amazon $170 at Razer
    Corsair
    The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series offers gamers an advantage on the battlefield for a reasonable price. With its AXON hyper-processing technology, durable PBT double-shot keycaps, and the choice between multiple Cherry MX switches, the keyboard delivers top-tier gaming performance and long-term durability. It offers great performance for those who want to game with the pros without breaking the bank.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Newegg
    Logitech
    $140 $170 Save $30

    The Logitech G713 is a unicorn among the Logitech series; it's the only true USB-C wired device offering both per key and perimeter lighting. The keyboard’s unique color scheme makes this keyboard beautiful, and that's before you add the custom-themed wrist rest that pulls the whole setup together. This keyboard will offer users a comfortable typing experience and fun customization options.

    $140 at Amazon
    Durgod
    $99 $130 Save $31

    The Durgod K320 Taurus TKL, as the name suggests, is a fantastic TKL keyboard. With a compact design, a wide selection of customizable Cherry MX switches, and programable macro keys for custom shortcuts, this keyboard will help optimize workflows and increase productivity. While the Durgod K320 Taurus TKL may have higher latency than other keyboards, it is a great choice for those seeking a compact and customizable keyboard.

    $99 at Amazon
    Razer
    $100 $120 Save $20

    The Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the most well-known compact keyboards on the market. While it has more gaming-related features, the low price point ensures that it is accessible. The USB-C keyboard’s compact, 60% design is useful for those who work or game on the go. And the Razer optical switches and customizable RGB backlighting will help add a personal touch to any setup. Just be wary that this is a 60% keyboard, so it lacks a numpad, a Fn row, and arrow keys.

    $120 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy
    Drunkdeer
    $129 $150 Save $21

    The Drunkdeer A75 offers a unique typing experience with its Ultra-responsive magnetic switches and adjustable actuation distance, ensuring users can fine-tune this keyboard to their heart's content. This model even includes a unique volume adjustment dial. While the color scheme may be reminiscent of the Windows XP era, the Drunkdeer A75 has acquired a cult following in some gaming circles.

    $129 at Amazon
    Keychron
    Best for Mac users

    The Keychron C2 Pro is a highly compatible wired mechanical keyboard that bridges the gap between Windows and Mac users. It has extensive customization options, and with QMK/VIA support, users can remap keys, personalize RGB backlighting, and create custom layouts. This is one of the few keyboards with support and keys for Apple products, so it’s a must-have for any Mac user.

    $84 at Amazon
    Mistel
    Best quiet keyboard

    If you’re looking for a quiet, efficient, and stylish keyboard, look no further than the Mistel X-VIII. This model fits the bill, with smooth stabilizer switches for fast, efficient typing, minimal key rattle, and a unique color palette that will add flair to your workspace. The USB-C keyboard is a delight to use in the office; the smooth stabilizers will ensure a comfortable typing experience without disruptive noises and flashing lights.

    $110 at Amazon
    Royal Kludge
    $50 $63 Save $13

    The Royal Kludge RK61 is an entry-level mechanical keyboard for those who want to add a little color to their computer without spending too much. It has a wireless Bluetooth mode, customizable switches and keys, RGB backlighting, and a unique color scheme that will add a bit of personality to your setup. The RK61 is a reliable keyboard that offers an introduction to keyboard customization basics.

    $50 at Amazon

Choosing the best USB-C keyboard for you

At the end of the day, you will need to find a USB-C keyboard with features that will help with computer efficiency. Whether you need a keyboard for working, gaming, or aesthetics, our top three keyboards have much to offer.

If you are looking for a keyboard that hits the sweet spot between comfort, features, and ergonomics, the Keychron K13 Pro is the way to go. This model can be used on multiple platforms, the keys and switches can be swapped, and the RGB lighting has a minimalist appearance with some customization options.

However, if a more feature-rich option is what you're after, the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is ideal. This keyboard has an aircraft-grade aluminum case, lighting fast key responses, stunning RGB backlighting, and a detachable magnetic wristrest for maximum comfort. This model is a mainstay in the e-sport scene and is beloved by gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

For those seeking a USB-C keyboard that straddles the line between quality, performance, and price, the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is best. This model boasts a myriad of high-end features for a shockingly reasonable price. It has an aluminum top plate with RGB backlighting, as well as HyperX's NGENUITY software and HyperX mechanical switches. This is one of the best budget mechanical keyboards on the market, offering a great experience without the extra cost.