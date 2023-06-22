Though it hasn’t become a regular feature among displays yet, there are plenty of reasons why your next monitor should have USB-C support. USB-C cables are smaller and easier to connect. They can deliver power bi-directionally, which means you can power your display with your PC and vice versa. They also have a DisplayPort Alternate Mode that can deliver video data with the same high refresh rates and adaptive sync as a Display Port cable. Monitors with USB-C are only becoming more popular and should soon become some of the best monitors for all use cases. For now, here are our top picks.

Source: LG LG 27" Ultragear OLED (27GR95QE-B) Best overall An all-around beast of an OLED monitor The LG Ultragear is a 27-inch OLED display with an impressive refresh rate, contrast ratio, and color gamut. It is an all-around great monitor with a beautiful QHD picture and HDR support.

240Hz refresh rate with G-Sync/FreeSync

0.03ms response time Cons High price tag

Grainy matte screen coating

$934 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at LG

Whether you use your PC for gaming, productivity, creativity, or all of the above, the LG UltraGear is the overall top pick. Not only does this 27-inch OLED panel have incredible color accuracy, but it also sports a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio. That means it can deliver black shades deep enough to play HDR content. The QHD (2560x1440) resolution makes for crystal clear visuals as well.

Would it be nice if it was a 4K display at this price? Of course, but this resolution level isn’t necessary for most users, especially considering a nice QHD panel like the UltraGear is already quite expensive. But for this price, you get a panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. These features primarily exist to offer smooth and responsive gaming, but having a high refresh rate monitor is an all-around upgrade for any visual environment.

The only thing that may irk some users is the matte coating’s slight texture is faintly visible on a white backdrop. At the same time, it'll also greatly reduce glare. Otherwise, there is little to dislike about this monitor, which is why it earns such high marks. If you don’t have any specific buying requirements, the LG UltraGear is an easy pick.

Source: Samsung Samsung 34-Inch Odyssey G85SB QD OLED Monitor Premium pick Pretty pricey, prettier monitor Between its Quantum Dot OLED technology, 175Hz refresh rate, and ultrawide 34-inch form factor, the Samsung OLED G8 is in a class of its own compared to other USB-C monitors. Pros DisplayHDR True Black 400 OLED display

Ultrawide WQHD with curved form factor

175Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium Pro Cons High price tag

OLED panels risk burn-in $1332 at Amazon $1500 at Best Buy $1500 at Samsung

When budget isn’t a factor, the Samsung OLED G8 is the pound-for-pound champion in the USB-C monitor arena. This 34-inch curved panel is built with Samsung’s top-end Quantum Dot OLED technology, which delivers bright whites, deep blacks, and a color gamut that is 1.5 times wider than a conventional LCD. The picture is in a class of its own in nearly every category, including viewing angle.

Action sequences look incredibly fluid on the Samsung OLED G8. This panel has a 175Hz refresh rate, which makes it equally great for gaming or watching sports highlights on YouTube. It has a 0.03ms response time, virtually eliminating any semblance of lag between inputs and outputs in video games. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro as well. The WQHD (3440x1440) resolution is great for 21:9 content like ultra-widescreen movies and games. Users should be mindful not to leave static images onscreen for too long, though, as this technology presents a risk of permanent image burn-in.

Ultimately, this monitor is compelling evidence of why QD-OLED is the future for high-end monitor manufacturers. It is also compelling that Samsung currently has very little competition. The price per inch of the Samsung G85SB may put this pick out of reach of budget shoppers, but it is a fantastic option for those who can afford a top-tier monitor.

Source: Asus ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor Best value 4K UHD under budget If you are looking for a USB-C compatible monitor on a budget, the Asus ProArt Display PA279CV delivers the best resolution and color gamut for your money. Pros High 4K (3840x2160) resolution

75Hz refresh rate with VRR

Low price tag Cons Mediocre HDR

USB-C only 65W $449 at Amazon $449 at Asus

Despite its entry-level price, the Asus ProArt Display PA279CV offers an above-average combination of specs and picture quality, making it a great value pick for most all uses. And, in an odd turn of events, it is one of the few 4K (3840x2160) panels on this list. Certainly, the added pixel density is a nice feature, especially since you won't find many budget 4K monitors, but it is far from the only thing I like about this monitor.

On top of the detailed image, the PA279CV has a bright display with great color accuracy out of the box. And it has a nice viewing angle, as is the case with all IPS panels. This monitor also has HDR10 support but quality varies greatly depending on the source, input, and content. At its best, it looks fine but at its worst, the experience is frustrating enough to make you want to turn off the HDR mode and forget it ever existed. Gamers will appreciate the 75Hz refresh rate for smooth motion and the Adaptive Sync VRR (variable refresh rate) support for reduced screen tearing.

Clearly, just because this is a cheaper monitor doesn’t mean it slacks off. It’s got the right mix of image quality, resolution, and ergonomic features at the right price point.

Source: Gigabyte GIGABYTE M27Q 27 Best for gaming Refresh rate at a bargain The Gigabye M27Q stands to save gamers some money by focusing on a gaming monitor's important qualities: high refresh rate, low response time, and a solid picture. Pros 0.5ms response time

170Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Premium

Low price tag Cons Mediocre HDR

Mediocre color gamut $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

As previously mentioned, there are loads of gaming monitors vying for your endorsement. But that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with choosing the comparatively bare-bones Gigabyte M27Q. Those in search of a no-frills gaming monitor should be quite pleased with the display's specs, no matter which of the many panel sizes they opt for.

Focusing specifically on the 27-inch 2560 1440 version, Gigabyte offers a stunning gaming experience considering the value price. This IPS panel has a sub-millisecond response time and a 170Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium support to further reduce ghosting. The result is lifelike onscreen motion and completely unnoticeable latency. And as for the picture itself? It’s pretty solid, too. The panel is HDR10 compatible, but you can’t expect HDR content to look as good on this panel as it would on an OLED panel like the Samsung G85SB. The color gamut is fairly accurate but not a standout feature since that simply isn’t what this monitor is designed for.

Although it’s not perfect, the Gigabyte M27Q is fantastic for a budget-friendly panel. It can be the perfect cherry on top after assembling a wallet-draining gaming PC build or a worthy placeholder panel while you save up for a more “endgame” gaming monitor. I use quotes there because there will always be a nicer monitor for us to chase on the horizon.

Source: Apple Apple Studio Display 27" 5K Retina Monitor Best for Mac Lifelike clarity for macOS users With its ultra-realistic resolution and color gamut, the Apple Studio Display brings a picture that could convert even the most Windows-dedicated creatives. Pros High 5K (5120x2880) resolution

Excellent color accuracy

Wide viewing angle Cons No HDR support

High price tag $1499 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy $1600 at Apple

While there's nothing prohibiting macOS users from choosing any monitor brand (especially since we’re talking about USB-C monitors), many will gravitate toward Apple’s Studio Display 27-inch 5K Retina Monitor. That’s because the picture and the product simply look great. In fact, Apple’s 5K Retina display looks good enough that it could even convert some Windows users.

This monitor offers an even more lifelike and pixel-dense picture than you’d get from a 4K monitor thanks to its 5120x2880 resolution. The color accuracy is incredible out of the box and only gets better once the display is calibrated. This monitor has a wide viewing angle, too, since it is an IPS panel and has a max brightness of 600 nits, which is handy in rooms with lots of natural light. The only thing to dislike about the picture is that it lacks HDR support, a feature you see on many other competitive monitors at this price point. That said, HDR-compatible content isn’t ubiquitous enough yet for this to be a dealbreaker.

One other nitpick about this product is that you must pay the Apple Tax — a.k.a the inflated price tag that comes with this premium brand name. Despite that, the Apple Studio Display is still a sleek and gorgeous option with that experience-first philosophy that’s made Apple so successful. It also has great built-in hardware — including a 12MP webcam, a three-microphone array, and solid speakers.

Source: Corsair Corsair XENEON Flex 45WQHD240 Best gaming ultrawide A mind-bending gaming panel It's big, beautiful, and built for gaming. The Corsair Xeneon Flex stands out for its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time just as much as it does from its ultrawide bendable OLED panel. Pros HDR10 OLED display

Ultrawide WQHD with bendable curves

240Hz refresh rate with G-Sync/FreeSync Cons High price tag

OLED panels risk burn-in

Resolution could be higher $1864 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Corsair

There are plenty of suitable USB-C monitors for gaming in this roundup already, which is why we wanted to offer something truly ultrawide for those in search of a larger-than-life picture. Enter the Corsair Xeneon Flex. Not only does this monitor sport a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio, but it also comes in a 45-inch form factor. That’s closer to a TV in size. To add to the spectacle, you can physically bend the panel's edges to adjust the curvature from fully flat to a tight 800R curve.

This monitor is worth more than just its gimmicks, though. It is built with an OLED panel (the only kind that can currently bend), so it has a massive contrast ratio and delivers near-perfect black shades. It sports a 240Hz refresh rate as well, which is crucial for experiencing the frenetic visuals of action-heavy games blur-free. It supports Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, too. And with a sub-millisecond pixel response time, the image is essentially latency-free.

But bigger isn’t always better. Depending on how close you sit to your monitor, the Xeneon Flex’s WQHD (3440x1440) resolution might feel a bit low-res given its panel size. However, if that is your perception, you can always instead consider the panel's 32-inch or 27-inch versions. Just know they aren’t WQHD or bendable. Additionally, it is important to note the image burn-in risk associated with OLED panels, which affects all monitor sizes.

Source: ViewSonic ViewSonic VP3481a 34” WQHD+ Best budget ultrawide A no-nonsense ultrawide pick The ViewSonic VP3481a is a 34-inch WQHD+ display that strikes an ideal balance between price and performance for the average user. Pros Ultrawide WQHD+ with curved form factor

Excellent color accuracy

100Hz refresh rate with FreeSync Cons Clumsy onboard controls

Bulky design See at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

If you want an ultrawide USB-C display without all the bells and whistles that come from a monitor specifically marketed for gaming, consider the ViewSonic VP3481a. This curved monitor is available in a 21:9 aspect ratio at either the 34-inch or 38-inch form factor. Frankly, the 34-inch seems like the better option of the two, though, as it includes some nice perks not found on the larger model. Specifically, the 34-inch VP3481a has both an upstream and a downstream USB-C port.

As for the picture, this monitor delivers some surprisingly good results considering its middling price. It uses an IPS panel, which provides a wide viewing angle and great color accuracy. The VP3481a supports HDR10, too, so you can enjoy deeper, more contrastive content where available. The WQHD+ (3440x1440) resolution provides a nice pixel density for the size. And the monitor has a 100Hz refresh rate, which makes it decent for some occasional gaming as well.

The display is one place where it feels like ViewSonic cut costs in its design. The VP3481a still uses OSD buttons on their monitors instead of the vastly preferred joystick, making it tricky to adjust settings. And the monitor itself is bulky, taking up quite a bit of desk real estate. Thankfully, you can adjust the display’s height, swivel, and tilt, so it is still ergonomic in all the most important ways. As long as you don’t need premium features like an OLED panel or ultra-high refresh rate, this monitor is a great mid-range option.

Source: ViewSonic ViewSonic VA1655 15.6” FHD Best portable USB-C flexibility on the go This portable monitor is the ideal companion to a 15.6-inch laptop display. And the two-way USB-C power offers the dual display convenience of only one power cable. Pros Portable form factor

IPS panel with great viewing angles

Low price Cons Low resolution

60Hz refresh rate $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy $140 at Newegg

Though a portable monitor like the ViewSonic VA1655 has an entirely different use case than a standard desktop monitor, it's worth mentioning here for the sheer value that the USB-C compatibility provides. Since you don’t always have access to an unlimited number of power outlets on the go, you are much more likely to benefit from the two-way USB-C power port on this monitor, especially when you use it alongside a laptop.

Using the two-way USB-C power port, you can either use your laptop battery to power the VA1655 on the go or plug the VA1655 into a power port and let the charge pass through to your laptop battery. It has a second USB-C port for DP Alt Mode as well. This monitor has the same 15.6-inch screen size as most laptops, which enhances its design, helping to create a uniform workspace. And with its slim profile and built-in stand, it is quite convenient to pack along.

As for the picture itself, the ViewSonic isn’t particularly impressive. It has an FHD (1920x1080) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, both of which represent the bare minimum for a modern monitor. It works fine for basic productivity tasks, but it isn’t particularly great for gaming or creative work. That said, it still gets the job done and it does so on the go. There is certainly something to be said for that.

How to choose the best USB-C monitor for you

It’s normal to feel like you are drowning in specs after reading a roundup of the best USB-C monitors. After all, there are so many different factors to consider when buying a monitor that it is easy to lose track of the big picture. In times of uncertainty, it is best to reflect on why you are buying a new monitor. If you do have a specific need like photo editing or gaming, then you probably already have a good idea of the most important specs to focus on. If you don’t have specific monitor needs and just want an all-around solid pick, you can’t go wrong with the 27-inch OLED LG Ultragear. It has a great HDR picture, a snappy refresh rate, and a sub-millisecond pixel response time.

If you are after a premium USB-C monitor, consider the 34-inch Samsung OLED G8, which is a little better in every category and a little larger to boot. Or, if you are just looking for a value-priced all-rounder the Asus ProArt Display PA279CV delivers 4K quality at a fraction of the price of either OLED panel.

But in any case, don’t undervalue the chance to check out these monitors in person. No amount of our words can replace your own experience, so look for an opportunity to take these monitors for a test drive.