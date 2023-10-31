Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

As USB-C connectivity has become standard in 2023, opting for a USB-C mouse is a good idea. A USB-C mouse will allow you to connect a mouse to nearly any modern laptop easily, and there are a few benefits to going with a USB-C mouse over a USB-A connected mouse, as USB-C has a higher data throughput, allowing for you to have a lag-free mouse experience when connected via USB-C. Wireless mice also see a stronger connection when connected via USB-C and Bluetooth simultaneously, so whether you are looking for the best gaming mouse or a mouse to connect to your new laptop, we've compiled a list of our favorite USB-C connected mice to help you search. You can also pick a fantastic mouse from our best mouse in 2023 round-up.

    The Logitech MX Master 3 is our favorite productivity mouse with a large, comfortable ergonomic shape, a free-scrolling wheel, and USB-C connectivity alongside Bluetooth connectivity. Logitech's optical sensor in the MX Master 3S can work on glass surfaces, making this a mouse that you can use from anywhere.

    The Microsoft Bluetooth Surface Precision Mouse with USB-C is a wireless mouse that connects to your laptop via a USB-C cable or Bluetooth and offers smooth and precise control, customizable features, and long-lasting battery life. Microsoft's patented scrolling mechanism is included here, allowing you to choose between smooth or detent scrolling. 

    The Lenovo 400 USB-C Compact Mouse is a sleek and portable device that connects to any device via USB-C. The mouse features a 1000 DPI optical sensor that delivers smooth and precise tracking on any surface. 

    The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is a versatile and lightweight gaming mouse that offers a high-performance experience for different genres of games. It features a unique 9-button programmable layout, a TrueMove Air optical sensor with 18,000 DPI, and tilt tracking. 

    This wired mouse from Macally connects through USB-C and is plug-and-play with any USB-C laptop, including Apple's MacBook Pro. It's also one of the cheapest USB-C mice on the market, so it's a great purchase if you need something to get the job done for your MacBook Pro.

     The Halpilt Wireless Mouse is a sleek and ergonomic device that offers smooth and precise control over your computer with precise tracking and adjustable DPI settings. The Halpilt Wireless Mouse features a long-lasting battery that is re-charged via the included USB-C cable, which can also be used to give you a wired connection instead. 

    The Matias Premium Wired USB-C mouse is an ambidextrous mouse that offers a comfortable and precise experience. Whether you are working, gaming, or browsing the net, this mouse delivers smooth and responsive feedback 

    The Verbatim Wired Optical USB-C Mouse is a great option for anyone on the go. It offers precise and comfortable of your computer and is small enough to fit into a pocket. It is the ideal travel companion for those with USB-C-enabled laptops. 

Best USB-C Mouse in 2023: The final word

A mouse is easy to take for granted until you need to buy a new one. With such a wide variety of options on the market, it can be hard to decide between the best quiet mouse or the best wireless mouse, or maybe you want something entirely different, like a trackball mouse. We made this guide for anyone looking for the best USB-C mice on the market, and we wanted to create an affordable list with options that provided a comfortable user experience.

If you are looking for the best overall mouse that can be used wirelessly or with a wired USB-C connection, you can't go wrong with the Logitech MX Master 3S. It has a comfortable ergonomic design for all hand sizes, and the free-scrolling wheel is comfortable and easy to use. The optical sensor is one of the best on the market, and the MX Master 3S can even work on a glass table. I've personally been using MX Master 3S as my daily driver for the past few months, and it's one of my all-time favorite mice for both gaming and working.

If you need something with a few extra buttons that are tailored to gaming, we recommend going with the SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wired Mouse. It has a wide array of programmable buttons to create hotkey commands regardless of genre, and you can adjust the optical sensor up to 18,000 CPI. Whether you are playing shooters, MMOs, or MOBAs, the Aerox 5 Wired Mouse is one of the best mice for gaming on the market, and you can pick it up for around $50, which is not a bad deal for a gaming mouse.