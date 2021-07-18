These are the Best USB Cables: Type-A to Type-C and Type-C to Type-C

USB cables are an integral part of our digital lives, but they can be very confusing. From the USB generation to the type of connector, there are a number of things to think about. Also, a USB cable that can charge your phone or laptop super-fast may not necessarily be super-fast at transferring data. So to make your task of buying a great USB cable for your needs easier, we’ve selected the best USB cables on the market right now.

Before we start, here are a few things you should keep in mind before buying a USB cable. If you’re buying a USB cable primarily to fast charge your smartphone or laptop, look at the charging speed supported by the cable. If the charger can output 100W, 65W, or 45W, the cable should be able to support that. If you’re buying a USB cable that’ll be used for data transfer, check for the generation of the cable.

Here are the commonly available USB generations right now:

USB 2.0 (also known as USB Hi-Speed) – capable of transferring up to 480Mbps.

USB SuperSpeed 5 Gbps (also known as USB 3.0 or USB 3.2 Gen 1) – capable of transferring up to 5Gbps.

USB SuperSpeed 10 Gbps (also known as USB 3.1 or USB 3.2 Gen 2) – capable of transferring up to 10Gbps.

USB SuperSpeed 20 Gbps (also known as USB 3.2 Gen 2×2) – capable of transferring up to 20Gbps.

Obviously, the data transfer speeds will also depend on the connectors in your devices. So unless your devices on both ends can also support the high speeds, you won’t get them while transferring data. It also goes without saying that cables that support faster transfer speeds will usually be more expensive than those cables that work only on slower speeds (though do not confuse the higher price as a complete proof of high-speed transfer capability).

Best USB Type-A to USB Type-C Cables: USB Hi-Speed and USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps

Belkin Mixit DuraTek USB-C to USB-A Cable Double braided The Belkin Mixit DuraTek cable with double braided nylon is reinforced with Aramid fiber for great durability. It supports USB 2.0 specifications and is four feet long. The cable can deliver up to 3A of power. View at Amazon

StarTech.com USB A to USB C cable Lifetime warranty StarTech.com USB A to USB C cable is offered in multiple lengths from 0.5 meters to 4 meters. Moreover, it supports USB 2.0 speeds, and comes with a lifetime warranty. It can handle 2.4A charging. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics Type C to Type A cable Budget pick This AmazonBasics USB cable is one of the affordable USB-IF certified Type A to Type C cables. It supports USB 2.0 speeds and up to 3A charging. The cable is offered in three lengths - three feet, six feet, and nine feet. View at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Type-C to Type-A cable Braided The Belkin BoostCharge USB-C to USB-A cable is made with braided nylon for enhanced durability. It supports USB 2.0 speeds and is capable of 2.4A charging. You can buy it in one or two meter sizes. View at Amazon

Anker Powerline II AK-848061062830 3-in-1 cable The Anker Powerline II cable comes with three connectors - MicroUSB, lightning, and Type-C - so you can pick one based on your need. It is three feet in size and meets USB 2.0 specifications. View at Amazon

Anker Powerline+ Double braided The Anker Powerline+ comes with a double-braided nylon exterior for extra durability. It is 10 feet in length, and you can get grey or red color options. The cable supports USB 2.0 speeds. View at Amazon

Belkin Type-A to Type-C Charge Cable SuperSpeed 10 The Belkin USB-A to USB-C cable supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications, so it's great for data transfer. Moreover, it's capable of 3A charging. The cable is three feet in length. View at Amazon

Anker Powerline II A8465 Lifetime warranty Like the Belkin cable, this Anker Powerline II cable also supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications. Additionally, it's capable of 3A charging, and is available in three feet length. The cable comes with lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Nekteck USB 3.1 cable Great for data transfer The Nekteck USB 3.1 cable is good for both charging and data transfer. It supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications and 3A charging. It can be bought in black as well as white colors. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics Nylon Type-C to Type-A cable Double Braided The AmazonBasics cable supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications and 3A charging. It's offered in one foot and three feet sizes, and you can pick one of four color options. View at Amazon

Cable Matters Type-A to Type-C Cable Great for data transfer The Cable Matters USB-A to USB-C cable is great for data transfer as it comes with USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps speeds. It also supports up to 15W charging. View at Amazon

Javex Type-C to A Cable The budget option The Javex Type-C to A Cable is a decent budget cable that supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications. It is USB IF certified and comes with a durable build. View at Amazon

Best USB Type-C to Type-C Cables: USB Hi-Speed and USB SuperSpeed 5Gbps, 10Gbps

Cable Matters Type-C to Type-C cable 100W PD This Cable Matters cable is great if you want a cord for superfast charging. It supports up to 100W power delivery, and meets USB 2.0 specifications. The cable is offered in 3.3 feet and 6.6 feet sizes. View at Amazon

Cable Matters Type-C to Type-C cable 60W PD If you don’t need as high wattage PD as 100W, this Cable Matters cable with 60W PD support is also a good option. It supports USB 2.0 specifications, and is offered in three feet and six feet sizes. View at Amazon

Satechi Type-C to Type-C cable Double Braided The Satechi cable is another great option for a 100W PD cable. It also supports USB 2.0 specifications. Moreover, the cable is double-braided for enhanced durability. View at Amazon

Nekteck Type-C to Type-C cable The budget pick The Nekteck USB C to USB C cable is a good option for both fast charging and superfast data transfer. It supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications as well as up to 100W fast charging. View at Amazon

Anker Powerline II AK-A8485011 Lifetime warranty This Anker Powerline II cable supports both 100W charging and SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications. It's three feet in length, and will work with all your laptops and smartphones with the Type-C port. View at Amazon

Cable Matters 10 Gbps Type-C to Type-C Cable Great for charging and data transfer If you’re looking for a great cable that can provide 100W charging and 10Gbps data transfer, this Cable Matters cable is a good option. It's decently priced and comes in both white as well as black color options. View at Amazon

Plugable Type-C to Type-C cable 60W PD This Plugable cable is another good option for both fast data transfer and high charging speeds. It supports USB SuperSpeed 10Gbps specifications, and is capable of delivering up to 60W power. View at Amazon

AmazonBasics Type-C to Type-C cable The longer cable If you want a longer USB Type-C cable and are willing to sacrifice a bit on the data transfer speeds, this AmazonBasics cable is a good option. It supports USB SuperSpeed 5Gbps specifications and up to 3A charging. View at Amazon

These are the best USB cables on the market. You can pick one based on your requirements and budget. Just make sure you check the cable charging capabilities and data transfer speeds. If you want a great USB Type-A to Type-C cable, Belkin Mixit DuraTek is a good option, whereas if you’re looking for a Type-C to Type-C cable, the Satechi Type-C to Type-C cable is great. Anker, Cable Matters, and NekTeck also have some decent options.

Which USB cable are you planning to buy? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a fast charger for your phone or laptop, we’ve selected the Best USB PD Fast Chargers on the market.