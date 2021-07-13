These are the Best USB PD Fast Chargers for phones and laptops!

Fast chargers are very useful in certain situations. If you’re ready to leave the house but your smartphone or laptop battery is low, a compatible fast charger will be able to add a decent amount of charge in a short period of time. While some device makers bundle a compatible fast charger in the box, others either don’t pack any kind of fast charger or bundle a lower-powered fast charger. Also, it’s suddenly becoming a trend not to bundle any kind of charger in the box for the smartphones. You can safely blame Apple for that.

So whatever the reason, if you’re in the market for a fast charger that supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD), we can help. In this guide, we’ve selected some of the best USB PD Fast Chargers on the market. You can pick one that matches the supported wattage and is in your budget. But before we tell you about the best USB PD chargers, here’s a bit about the USB PD standard.

What is USB PD?

USB PD (Power Delivery) is a specification used by manufacturers to deliver increased power over USB to their devices. It works with USB Battery Charging implementations to provide a robust fast charging solution. USB PD was originally introduced back in 2012, and has since been revised multiple times. The latest revision — USB Power Delivery Specification Revision 3.1 — was announced in May 2021, and it supports delivering up to 240W of power over USB Type-C. While devices and chargers supporting USB PD Revision 3.1 will take some time to reach the market, the existing USB PD Revision 3.0 supports up to 100W power delivery.

In terms of cross-compatibility, Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0, 4+, and 5 are compatible with the USB PD specification. Similarly, Huawei and Samsung’s fast charging standards also work with USB PD. So if you’ve have a device with QuickCharge 4 or Huawei SuperCharge support, it can be charged faster with USB PD chargers as well. Notably, some of Samsung’s devices use Programmable Power Supply (PPS), so unless your USB PD charger also supports PPS, you won’t get the top charging speed. Your device will still charge faster than normal though.

If you want to know more about various fast-charging standards and fast charging in general, make sure to read our detailed explainer on fast charging.

Best USB PD fast chargers with at least one USB Type-A port

Although USB PD doesn’t work with a Type-A port, the following chargers can be useful when you need to charge multiple devices and one of them doesn’t support USB PD.

Scosche HPDCA32 PowerVolt Dual-device charging The HPDCA32 PowerVolt USB PD charger from Scosche also includes two USB ports - one Type-C and one Type-A. But unlike the Anker PowerPort PD 2, the Type-C port on this charger can offer up to 20W charging. It also includes foldable prongs, and is relatively compact. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort PD 2 Foldable plug The Anker PowerPort PD 2 charger comes with two USB ports - one Type-C and one Type-A. While the Type-C port that supports USB PD can charge up to 18W, the Type-A port only supports 12W charging. It's great if you’re looking only to charge smartphones and tablets. View at Amazon

Native Union Smart Charger For international travelers This Native Union Smart Charger is great if you travel a lot internationally as the company bundles adapters for the UK and EU in the box. The charger supports up to 18W charging via the Type-C port and up to 12W via the Type-A port. View at Amazon

Best USB PD fast chargers with just Type-C ports

Anker PowerPort Nano PD The compact charger The Anker Nano charger is super compact at just over 1 inch on each side, making it very convenient to carry. It supports up to 20W fast charging, and can work with all USB PD compatible devices. View at Best Buy

Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W With GaN tech The presence of a Gallium nitride (GaN) chipset in this charger allows it to be smaller, and run much cooler than non-GaN chargers. It supports up to 20W fast charging via the single USB Type-C port. The charger is offered in two colors. View at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Wall Charger Supports PPS The Belkin BoostCharge USB-C wall charger comes with USB PD PPS support that enables it to provide up to 25W of charging to Samsung phones with PPS support. Non-PPS USB PD devices will get 20W charging. There's only one Type-C port on it. View at Amazon

Belkin BoostCharge Pro The slim option The Belkin BoostCharge Pro has a slim design that makes it great for portability. Additionally, it also uses GaN tech like the Spigen ArcStation Pro. The Belkin charger supports up to 20W charging via the single Type-C port. View at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro 40W With two Type-C ports The Spigen ArcStation 40W is quite similar to the ArcStation Pro 20W but it includes two USB Type-C ports. Both ports are capable of delivering up to 30W charging when the other port is not being used. When both ports are being used, the two devices will get up to 20W charging. It also uses GaN tech. View at Amazon

Samsung 25W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger Designed by Samsung This 25W fast charger by Samsung not only works with the company’s devices, it can charge any USB PD device quickly. It has a single USB Type-C port, and can be bought in two different colors. The charger also comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. Buy at Samsung

Fast chargers with 45W support (on one port)

Baseus GaN Mini Quick Charger Dual port charger The Baseus GaN Mini Quick Charger features two USB Type-C ports, both of which are capable of delivering up to 45W charging when just one port is being used. It also uses GaN tech, and includes foldable prongs. The charger is sold in two colors, and you can even buy a version with one Type-A and one Type-C port. View at Amazon

Motorola TurboPower 45W USB-C Charger Designed by Motorola Like Samsung, Motorola also sells USB PD fast chargers that can be used with its devices as well as other PD-compatible products. The Motorola TurboPower 45W USB-C Charger comes with a single Type-C port. Moreover, you get a compatible Type-C to Type-C cable in the box. View at Amazon

Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger From the house of Samsung Samsung’s 45W wall charger is similar to its 25W option. You get one Type-C port and two color options. The charger can deliver up to 45W power to any USB PD device, not just Samsung’s devices. Moreover, a Type-C to Type-C cable is bundled in the box. Buy at Samsung

Fast chargers with 60W/ 65W support

Baseus 65W Mini Quick Travel Charger Three in one The Baseus 65W Three-Port Mini Quick Travel Charger not just supports USB PD protocol, it can also work with QuickCharge 3.0 and Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging. There are three USB ports onboard -- two Type-C and one Type-A. While the first Type-C port can deliver up to 65W charge, the second Type-C port and the Type-A port only supports up to 30W charge. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD II With GaN Tech The Anker PowerPort Atom PD II charger comes with two USB Type-C ports that can deliver up to 60W power to any USB PD compatible device. However, the full 60W output will only be available when one port is in use. The charger uses GaN tech, and comes with a foldable plug. View at Amazon

Scosche HPDC60 Powervolt Charge everything The Scosche HPDC60 Powervolt PD charger comes with a single USB Type-C port. It can deliver up to 60W of power to any USB PD device that will allow you to charge pretty much every device, including laptops, with a single charger. View at Amazon

Fast chargers with 100W support

Baseus 120W GaN charger With GaN tech The Baseus 120W GaN charger comes with three USB ports, of which two are Type-C. Both Type-C ports are capable of delivering up to 100W charging when a single port is connected, whereas the Type-A port can deliver up to 30W charging. The charger is also compatible with QuickCharge 3.0 and Adaptive Fast Charging. View at Amazon

Satechi 100W USB-C PD Compact Wall Charger Charge both your laptop and phone Satechi’s 100W USB PD charger comes with three ports - two USB Type-C and one USB Type-A - allowing to to charge up to three devices simultaneously. It uses GaN tech, resulting in a relatively compact body. While the USB Type-A port is capable of delivering up to 12W output, each of the Type-C port can offer 100W charging when only one port is being used. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 Four in one The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 4 charger packs as many as four ports -- two USB Type-C and two USB Type-A. The charger intelligently allocates power between devices when more than one device is connected. The Type-C ports can push up to 100W power, whereas Type-A is capable of sending 12W power. View at Amazon

These are the best USB PD fast chargers on the market. As you can see, there are a number of options with different wattages and port selections. You can choose one depending on your requirements. If you just need a charger for your phone, Anker PowerPort Nano PD and Samsung 25W charger are two good options. However, if you want a single charger for your MacBook or other USB PD laptop and smartphone, depending on wattage support, you can go for either the Anker PowerPort Atom PD II or the PowerPort Atom PD 4.

Which USB PD charger are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments section.