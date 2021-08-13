Best USI pens for laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets in 2021

The Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) defines industry-wide standards for interoperable communication between an active stylus and touch-enabled devices, such as phones, tablets, and computing and entertainment platforms. Thus far, there are quite a few solid USI pens available on the market, but they’re a bit pricier than the old-school capacitive styli. Writing with a USI stylus is in general a much better experience than capacitive styli as well. In this article we’ll look at the best USI pens available for your laptop, Chromebook, or tablet.

Penoval USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus This is the best overall stylus to take advantage of the USI compatibility on your Chromebook. Solid overall build quality with a nice heft in-hand make this stylus easy to write with. It's a shame it requires a AAAA battery to run, but the usability is still impressive. View at Amazon

iPlume USI Stylus Best overall USI stylus Another excellent USI stylus with a nice-looking overall design. It's comfortable to hold and it doesn't have the useless eraser button other models do. iPlume also boasts impressive low latency on this model, making it easier to write and draw with precision. View at Amazon

HP Rechargeable USI Stylus Best rechargeable stylus The main downside to many USI styli is the annoyance of dealing with batteries. Luckily, HP has a USI pen that's rechargeable via USB-C. The battery life on this pen is also excellent, averaging over 2 weeks of typical use. View at HP

TiMOVO USI Stylus Pen Best budget USI stylus This USI stylus from TiMOVO features unique palm rejection features that effectively avoid your palm from disturbing your creation. Comes with a replacement tip and a tool, you can use the tool to pull out the nib, which is very easy to replace. This pen is also frequently on sale, making it a good option for those on a budget. View at Amazon

Lenovo USI Pen Best OEM USI stylus Lenovo's USI stylus is well-built and has a nice feel in the hand. While it's not as easy to power as the HP, it should last months on a single battery before it needs replacing. It features a pen clip to help you secure the stylus in your backpack. View at Amazon

vitalASC USI pencil Great battery life Rest your palm comfortably on the screen and lean on screen as you write or draw using this USI pencil. With a functional button included to power on/off button for convenience, you can use this pen at anytime without the drawbacks! View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best USI pens available today for your laptop, Chromebook, or tablet. Overall, USI pens are still fairly new, so we expect there will quite a few product releases in the coming months. We’ll keep this list updated as new products arrive. Let us know which USI pen you use in the comments below.