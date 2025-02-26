Summary VMWare Workstation Pro is the best all-arounder for home users for its stellar performance and compatibility.

Oracle VirtualBox is an excellent alternative.

Microsoft Hyper-V has the best performance and security, but it's only available on Windows.

Though best known for their use in the enterprise, virtual machines, running on hypervisors, have their place on home PCs, too. Because they can run multiple different operating systems on a single machine, you can use them to run your favorite Linux distribution or set up a new development environment.

Even if you aren’t a power user or developer, setting up a dedicated virtual machine for office work can still be useful for consolidating all your work files and apps while creating a clear boundary between your work and personal life.

Virtual machines are also portable and can be easily moved between devices. As long as the destination device supports the hypervisor, restoring a virtual machine can be done in just a few clicks.

There are tons of hypervisors available for the enterprise, but for personal use, three big names stand out as fantastic options.

Know your type: type 1 and 2 hypervisors

In a nutshell, there are two types of hypervisors: type 1, which runs directly on the hardware without requiring a host operating system, and type 2, which runs on top of an existing operating system. Type 1 hypervisors generally offer better performance and stronger isolation, while type 2 are typically platform-agnostic and easier to install. Understanding this distinction will help clarify the strengths of the following hypervisors.

3 VMWare Workstation Pro

Fast, refined, and easy to use.