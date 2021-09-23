These are the Best Vivo smartphones in India right now: X60 Pro+, V21, and more!

Vivo has consistently released some excellent smartphones in India. The company may not be as aggressive as Realme or Xiaomi on the pricing front, but it has some competent phones in its portfolio. Moreover, like its compatriot smartphone makers, Vivo has also started focusing on the premium smartphone segment lately, so it now offers phones in every price segment, which is great for consumers who prefer Vivo phones.

If you are looking for Vivo’s best phones, you have come to the right place. We have selected the best of the company across segments that you can buy right now.

Navigate this guide:

Best Overall: Vivo X60 Pro+

The X60 Pro+ is Vivo’s flagship smartphone and the same shows in the phone’s specs. You get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the same chip powering pretty much all Android flagships right now. Thanks to this processor, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is buttery smooth and handles everything with ease. There’s 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage available as well.

But the highlight of the phone is its camera system. Vivo has included four rear cameras on the phone, including a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a 48MP wide-angle shooter with gimbal-style stabilization. You also get two telephoto shooters. All cameras are very capable and take excellent photos, including in low-light situations.

Additionally, its 6.56 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate is great to look at. The phone also houses a 4,200mAh battery that comes with 55W fast charging support. All in all, the X60 Pro+ truly showcases the best of Vivo.

Vivo X60 Pro+ The X60 Pro+ is Vivo's flagship phone. It features an AMOLED display, 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging, and Android 11. View at Amazon.in

Also Great: Vivo X60 Pro

The X60 Pro is a step down from the X60 Pro+, but still a fantastic phone in its own right. You get the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is essentially Qualcomm’s 2020 flagship chip, and 12GB of RAM. So you won’t have complaints on the performance front. The same 120Hz screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor as the X60 Pro+ is also present in the phone.

The rear camera system is one significant difference between the X60 Pro and the Pro Plus model. You get three cameras on the back — a 48MP primary shooter with gimbal-style stabilization, 13MP wide-angle shooter, and a 13MP portrait camera. Even with different cameras than the X60 Pro+, the phone can take excellent photos in both daylight and low-light situations. Finally, there’s a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo X60 Pro The X60 Pro comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging. In addition, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. View at Amazon.in

Best Affordable Flagship: Vivo X60

While the X60 Pro and Pro+ are fantastic smartphones, they are also quite expensive. So if you are looking for a high-end phone that’s relatively affordable, the Vivo X60 is the answer. It’s pretty much the same phone as the X60 Pro, but you lose gimbal-style stabilization and get only 8GB RAM in the base variant. Otherwise, all key specs are the same, including the beautiful 6.56 inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The primary rear camera gets optical image stabilization instead of the gimbal style, but it still captures excellent photos. So just by losing one feature that most people won’t even need, you can save Rs. 10,000 on the high-end variant and Rs. 15,000 on the base variant. The Vivo X60 is the company’s best value for money high-end phone.

Vivo X60 The Vivo X60 offers excellent value for money. It packs a Snapdragon 870 SoC, an AMOLED display, and Funtouch OS 11.1. View at Amazon.in

Best Mid-Range: Vivo V21

Like many Vivo phones, the V21 is filled with exciting imaging capabilities. You get OIS and 4K video recording support on both the rear primary camera and the selfie shooter. Unfortunately, while the selfie camera stands out with an impressive performance, the primary shooter isn’t that spectacular. It still takes decent photos, but don’t expect to be blown out of the water. Likewise, the other two cameras in the rear camera setup are somewhat run of the mill.

The V21 is also a stunner with a sleek design that will undoubtedly entice many buyers. In addition, the phone’s MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor manages to handle most things with ease. But you may experience occasional slowdowns.

There’s a 90Hz AMOLED display onboard in other specs, which is pretty good for this price segment. Finally, the 4,000mAh battery isn’t a lot, but it will last through the day on moderate use.

Vivo V21 The Vivo V21 is a great mid-range smartphone. It comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 33W fast charging, and an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. View at Amazon.in

Also Great: Vivo V20 (2021)

Although the V20 (2021) is slightly older than the V21, the phone is still an excellent purchase. The V20 price drops over the last few months have made it a better value for money than other mid-range phones in Vivo’s portfolio. In addition, the V20 runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11, so you don’t get stuck with an old version of Android.

The V20 looks lovely with its slim design and glass back. You also get a fantastic selfie shooter that’s capable of taking 4K videos. However, there’s no OIS support, like the V21, in the selfie camera or rear cameras. The Snapdragon 730 is powering the phone, and does an excellent job of keeping everything running smoothly.

In addition, there’s a Full-HD+ AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support on board.

Vivo V20 (2021) The Vivo V20 (2021) upgrades on the 2020 V20 model with a Snapdragon 730 SoC. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery, Funtouch OS 11, and a triple rear camera setup. View at Amazon.in

Best Budget: Vivo Y12s

Vivo’s India portfolio contains several budget smartphones, but not all of them provide a great experience. So if you are looking for an excellent affordable phone from Vivo, the Y12s is the way to go. Although the phone’s specs don’t look as exciting as other phones in this list, it does a good job on the basics considering its price tag.

It’s powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC, which is decent at most tasks, but you will notice lag if you try graphics-intensive games. But that’s the story of most budget devices. In addition, the phone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11, a 5,000mAh battery, and an HD+ screen.

You also get dual rear cameras, including a 13MP main shooter. The primary camera takes good photos in daylight with a decent amount of detail. The same is the case with the 8MP selfie shooter, but it performs poorly in low-light situations.

Vivo Y12s The Vivo Y12s is an excellent budget phone. It comes with a Snapdragon 439 SoC, 3GB of RAM, Funtouch OS 11, and a 5,000mAh battery. View at Amazon.in

These are the best Vivo phones you can buy in India right now. The Vivo X60 Pro+ showcases the best of Vivo technology and capabilities and is the best Vivo phone right now. For the best phones from other Android smartphone makers, check out our best Android phones and the best budget Android phones buying guides.

Which Vivo phone are you planning to buy? Do you think we missed a great Vivo phone? Let us know in the comments section.