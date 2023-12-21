VPNs can be an excellent tool to add an extra layer of security between you and the network you connect to the internet through. Whether you’re unsure about the safety of a public Wi-Fi network or just want to stream shows from another region, VPNs can be very useful, but not always easy to set up. Luckily, many of the best VPN services offer Firefox add-ons that make it easy to quickly connect to a VPN without impacting the other applications on your computer. If Firefox is your preferred browser, and you’re looking for a VPN that integrates well with it, you’ve got some solid options.

While ProtonVPN has a Firefox add-on , it’s only for paying customers, so free users will still need to download the full app. Even so, it’s prices are reasonable at $9.99 per month, though you’ll need to pay with either a credit card or PayPal. For $3 more per month, Proton Unlimited comes with access other Proton products like Proton Mail, Calendar, Drive, and Pass for a more complete privacy-focused internet experience.

ExpressVPN has an add-on for Firefox , but requires that you also have its desktop app installed to get connected. ExpressVPN supports most operating systems. Including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android, so there’s still a good chance you can get connected. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, so there’s really good chance you’ll be able to get a good connection no matter where you are in the world. ExpressVPN supports a wide range of payments, including Bitcoin.

If you only look at PureVPN’s monthly plans, it looks quite expensive, but there are a lot of savings for those looking to buy a year or more. PureVPN has 6,500 servers in more that 71 countries which are available in the Firefox add-on . While some of its servers are virtual, that still gives you plenty of options to get connected. PureVPN also offers a Plus and Max plan with some additional privacy features including a password manager, end-to-end file encryption, and removing your information from data brokers.

Private Internet Access (PIA) doesn’t have a free plan, but it does have a ton of servers available to users, including one in every U.S. state. Its Firefox add-on looks and acts like its desktop app, though it’s a few features short. Still, it’s quick an easy to get connected, though you’ll need to go into your add-on settings to get it set up. Luckily, the add-on tells you what to do. PIA isn’t the cheapest VPN, but is reasonably priced, especially if you sign up for a year or more.

If you’re only interested in a free VPN, Tunnelbear is another reputable option with 2GB of free data per month and a Firefox add-on . You can choose from a wide range of countries to connect to with the free plan, but if you want more data, you’ll need to upgrade. Tunnelbear comes in at $9.99 per month, though you can bring those prices down if you’re willing to pay for a year or three. Still, Tunnelbear is a good option to get connected quickly without needing to create an account on questionable Wi-Fi.

If you want an all-in-one internet security solution, Surfshark is your one-stop-shop with a Firefox add-on . As a standard VPN, it’s not the cheapest solution. The Surfshark One plan, on the other hand, comes with a private search engine, antivirus protection, malware protection, and spyware protection. Surfshark One also comes with identity protection with alerts for breaches. Surfshark supports a wide range of payment options including cryptocurrency.

If you’re looking for a free VPN, Windscribe is a solid pick with up to 10GB of data per month on free accounts with a Firefox add-on . Windscribe also offers an unlimited paid service for just $9 per month. Windscribe includes a feature called R.O.B.E.R.T. which offers protection from malware plus ad-blocking, tracker-blocking, and site blocking with categories. You can also set up custom rules for blocked sites or whitelist sites that would be blocked by the filter.

NordVPN isn’t the cheapest VPN, but it offers a ton of services that make it a great choice for those looking for more browsing security. It’s most basic plan offers VPN service for six devices at once for $13 per month. If you pay $1 more, you get malware protection, tracker and ad-blocking, and a password manager. The Firefox-add-on works much like the desktop app and makes getting connected quick and easy once you have an account.

Get connected without leaving your web browser

For many of us, the majority of our time spent on a computer is on a web browser, like Firefox. Not only are add-ons in Firefox easier to install and use than standard VPN apps that require permissions and approval on operating systems like Windows and Mac, but they also don’t affect the rest of the apps on your PC. This can be helpful if you have other applications installed that you want to connect locally, such as Steam for faster downloads or Discord for streaming to your friends.

If you’re looking for a free VPN to use, there are some things to watch out for. First, nothing is free and if an add-on promises unlimited VPN data for free, it’s a pretty safe bet your data is being used to recoup the cost. Compared to a paid VPN, you also get a few features and servers which can lead to poor performance.

Luckily, there are options like Windscribe that offer 10GB of data per month if you confirm your email address, which is plenty for standard browsing. If you’re watching HD videos, that will go quickly, but for standard web pages, it’s a great option when you have to use an unknown Wi-Fi connection.

Our top pick, NordVPN, is one of the fastest VPN services you can get and has some excellent software all around. Once you cut through the VPN marketing, NordVPN is a still a good pick with fast servers, usage on up to six devices, and strong leak prevention. NordVPN is quick and easy set up using either the desktop app or Firefox add-on, though you’ll need an account to get connected. NordVPN has over 5,900 servers across 60 different countries, so you’ll be able to find a fast connection just about anywhere on the planet. If you’re looking to use a VPN in Firefox with little to no speed compromise and plenty of servers, NordVPN is a great choice.

What about Mozilla VPN?

You may have seen that Firefox’s creator, Mozilla, has its own VPN service called Mozilla VPN which is advertised in the Firefox application. While the prices for Mozilla VPN are reasonable, Mozilla VPN doesn’t use an add-on for connection, instead asking you to download the VPN application to your PC. Mozilla VPN has servers in 30+ countries and more than 500 servers in total, so it will work well for many people, but falls short of some of the other options. At $9.99 per month, and half of that if you pay for a year, it’s still a reasonably priced solution.

Should you just use the desktop app?

One of the problems with using VPN in a web browser is that the other applications on your computer aren’t using it. If you use a different browser for work, for example, it won’t be using the VPN. Desktop apps also tend to offer more features, such as app exclusions and port forwarding. If you’re looking to get your entire PC connected through a VPN, the desktop app is the way to go. If you want to connect your whole home to a VPN without installing an app on each device, a VPN router may be a better choice.