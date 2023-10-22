Virtual private networks (VPNs) and Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks have revolutionized how we watch TV. While the best VPN providers have opened up a whole world of shows, movies, and live sports to watch from around the globe, the Fire TV Stick has helped transform old TV sets into smart ones. And when you put the two together, you get something truly special.

If the content you want to watch is constantly geo-blocked, downloading a VPN to the Amazon Fire TV Stick can help you get around that. It lets you watch content from around the world, all without leaving your living room. Using your VPN when watching Netflix, for example, will let you access shows exclusive to catalogs in other countries.

This guide will take you through the best VPNs for Amazon Fire TV Stick you can get today, each one featuring a dedicated app for the device, which makes getting set up and started really easy. Keep reading to see the strengths and weaknesses of each service, as well as great VPN deals to choose from if you’re feeling thrifty.

See the top Amazon Fire TV stick VPNs you can install

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Editor's choice Great across the board ExpressVPN ticks all the boxes. It’s speedy, secure, and simple to use. It may be a little more expensive than other options, but it unblocks multiple streaming services that you’ll want to watch on your Fire TV Stick and has servers in over 90 countries. Pros Unblocks lots of services

Fast connection speeds

Easy to set up Cons Pricier than others $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

There’s a reason why ExpressVPN ranks so high across our various VPN buyer’s guides. With 3,000 servers spread across 94 countries, it offers a massive breadth of coverage. It has some of the best connection speeds around for lag-free streaming, and it consistently pushes boundaries with its own security protocols and best-in-class AES-256 encryption.

But if you’re considering it as a match for your Fire Stick, you’re probably more interested to know what streaming services it unblocks. The quick answer is a lot of them. ExpressVPN unblocks Netflix videos that are exclusive to countries like the U.K. and Canada, as well as country-specific streaming services like BBC iPlayer and Australia’s 9Now. Unsurprisingly, it’s also great for getting around countries that might block Amazon Prime Video itself, meaning you'll still get to watch the likes of The Boys, Jack Ryan, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power no matter where you are.

ExpressVPN wouldn't be recommended if it wasn’t also ridiculously easy to use. Simply search its name on the Amazon Appstore, hit download, set up an account with some basic details (if you don’t already have one), and you’re ready to go. Plus, if you decide you don’t like it, ExpressVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee means that you can cancel during the first month without questions. However, you probably won't need to though, as this is an all-around superb piece of software.

It’s worth noting that ExpressVPN is a bit more expensive than other options on this list, whether you’re going for a short-term or longer subscription. It’s $12.95 for a single month or $9.99 per month for six months. However, the $8.32 per month cost for annual plans is made more reasonable since you get three months free, which brings it down to $6.67 per month.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best value Undercuts the rest on price Surfshark is a top-tier VPN with bargain-basement pricing. Costing only $2.30 per month for 26 months, this VPN is a particularly good value, considering it lets you connect to unlimited simultaneous devices and offers 24/7 live support. Pros Super cheap two-year plan

Unlimited connections

Easy to use Cons Pricey for one month

Fewer servers than other options $15.45/mo at Surfshark

Right from the get-go, Surfshark makes you feel at ease. Yes, the cartoony branding and user experience may not scream “serious,” but it has developed a reputation over the last few years as one of the best all-around VPNs. And when you can get a multi-year subscription for less than $2.50 per month, it’s no wonder that it has developed such a large user base.

And if you think that the price tag means you’re missing out on a host of features, think again. Surfshark is a fully functioning VPN with its own dedicated Amazon Fire TV Stick app and the smarts to help you access region-restricted material from the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Even the most basic plan throws in ad and pop-up blockers, along with security features such as DNS leak protection, AES-256-GCM encryption, and various modern security protocols.

And Surfshark doesn’t scrimp with the amount of devices on which it can be used. Download it to as many Fire Sticks, desktops, smartphones, tablets, and other streaming devices as you wish. Connection speeds are generally fast, and Surfshark has now even pipped ExpressVPN in terms of the number of countries it has servers in, with its 3,200 servers spread across 100 countries.

On the subject of price, Surfshark’s two-year plan is where you’ll see the greatest savings. Including an additional two months for free, the total monthly price is just $2.30 (so much more appealing than the pricey $15.45 it charges for one month on its own). If you want to add extra security features, you can also upgrade to Surfshark One or Surfshark One+ for $2.94 or $4.59 a month, respectively.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Best for Netflix Excellent unblocking — especially on Netflix Probably the most well-known VPN provider of the lot, NordVPN backs up its popularity with over 5,000 fast, secure server connections and some of the strongest Netflix unblocking around. Pros Superb for streaming

Rapid connection speeds

Double VPN security Cons Only six connected devices allowed $12.99/mo at NordVPN

If you’ve ever researched VPN providers before, you've probably run into NordVPN at some point — the brand name is almost synonymous with VPNs. And there’s good reason too, since the provider has one of the strongest, most polished offerings on the market. Security smarts like Double VPN, private DNS, and next-generation encryption give users peace of mind that their web activity can’t be spied on, and it boasts nearly 6,000 servers worldwide across 60 countries. It’s fast, too, with its recommended, in-house protocol NordLynx giving rise to some of the world’s fastest VPN speeds.

Like the providers above (and every other VPN on this list), it has a very good Fire TV Stick app. But perhaps the place where it most stands out is when it comes to Netflix. NordVPN has a fantastic reputation for unblocking catalogs in the further extremes of the planet, with Japanese and Australian Netflix available to watch wherever you are. NordVPN would be an even better value if it increased its possible simultaneous connections from the rather miserly six it currently offers.

Price-wise, it sits in a happy medium between ExpressVPN and Surfshark, offering a two-year subscription for $3.19 a month for its standard plan that includes three months free. Like Surfshark, it has other tiers with a Plus plan ($3.99 per month) that adds a password manager and data breach scanner and Complete ($5.19 per month), which throws in 1TB of cloud storage.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Most servers Use for Fire Stick and many more Private Internet Access’s numbers really impress, with 20,000+ servers across 91 countries and limitless simultaneous connections. It’s also very affordable if you commit for three years. Pros Unlimited connections

Thousands of servers

Bargain two-year subscription Cons Not the best for beginners

Can bypass fewer streaming service blocks $11.99/mo at PIA

Private Internet Access (PIA) touts an enormous amount of servers, more than 20,000, in fact. You’ll also get unlimited bandwidth and can use it on as many devices as you can handle at the same time. That last point is particularly handy for Fire TV Stick users. Even if you have it installed on this and many other devices, you won’t have to go through the rigmarole of constantly disconnecting and reconnecting your VPN to accommodate them all.

PIA doesn’t boast the range of some others on this list in terms of the variety of streaming service blocks it can bypass, and it’s even quite patchy on some worldwide Netflix catalogs. But it has a good track record on most of the other big services. The security features list is a plus, which includes an effective kill switch, ad blocking, and an email breach scanner. It also regularly has its no-logs policy audited independently. The only way this VPN could be more impressive is if it made its interface and general usability as easy as the likes of ExpressVPN and Surfshark do; it may sometimes confuse users who are new to the world of VPNs.

On the other hand, the pricing is extremely eye-catching if you’re prepared to commit to a long-term plan; it’s even more affordable than some of our top picks. PIA’s three-year plan (with an extra four months free) costs an attention-grabbing $1.98 per month, assuming you don’t mind committing for that length of time.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Best free trial Try this premium VPN risk-free for 45 days If you’re new to VPNs, then CyberGhost’s 45-day money-back guarantee is extremely reassuring. Even after that, the pricing is very reasonable and features over 9,000 servers in 100 countries. Pros Generous trial period

A ton of server options

Great value pricing Cons Doesn't unblock Disney+

Can get expensive $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

CyberGhost is one of the most kitted-out VPNs around regarding servers and features. It varies, but at the time of this writing, it has around 9,000 servers across 100 countries worldwide. Its user-focused feature list is a clear benefit, which includes streaming, torrenting, gaming-optimized servers, IP masking for added anonymity, and a thorough no-logs policy that has been audited by a trusted third party.

As you’d expect, there’s a dedicated Amazon Fire TV Stick app. Like every other aspect of CyberGhost, it’s an absolute breeze to get started with and use. Plus, there’s 24/7 multilingual customer support on live chat and email. In terms of streaming services, it’ll unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime, and country-specific platforms such as BBC iPlayer, ITVX, 9Now, and 10play. Weirdly, it has no joy with Disney+.

This VPN is excellent value if you’re happy to commit to longer than a year, costing $2.19 per month for a two-year plan with an extra three months free. And if you’re really not sure and want as long as possible to try your new VPN risk-free, the 45 days that CyberGhost offers in terms of a money-back guarantee is one of the more generous periods around and beats the 30-day period offered by most of its competitors.

Source: Hide.me Hide.me Lag-free viewing A very fast VPN Hide.Me has some of the fastest VPN connection speeds around, which is great news for streamers. It has 2,000+ servers, fewer than most competitors, but it’s usable on up to ten devices simultaneously. Pros Extremely fast connection speeds

Fully customizable

Strong security features Cons Less friendly UX

Fewer servers than most $9.95/mo at Hide.me

Probably more so than any other VPN on this list, Hide.me provides the most room for tinkering under the hood. It really ratchets up the customizability, giving you full control over the protocols and ports you want to use. You'll also get a strong list of security features, including SmartGuard to defend against ads, trackers, and malicious websites, StealthGuard to ensure your IP is kept safe at all times, and Multihop for an added layer of encryption when connected.

That’s all very well, but to most users — particularly those just looking for something to use on their Amazon Fire TV Stick — that won’t mean much. Thankfully, Hide.me is also an excellent (if less user-friendly) service that is affordable for streaming. It has over 2,000 servers spread across 85 locations and can be used on up to 10 devices simultaneously, which should be more than sufficient for most users.

The speeds it can achieve are even more noteworthy, thanks to its unique Bolt function that focuses on avoiding ISP throttling. So, if you hate the idea of your videos buffering when you watch via a VPN on your Fire Stick, Hide.me might be one of the most reliable options to go for. It has also upped its game in recent times regarding what streaming services it can unblock. Multiple Netflix territories, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are all within its powers.

Hide.me’s one-month plan is one of the most affordable you can get on this list at a reasonable $9.99 per month. Its best value option is to go for a 17-month package (annual plus five months free) at the cost of just $2.88 per month.

Source: PrivadoVPN PrivadoVPN Best free option A free VPN with a lot going for it Don’t want to pay for your new VPN? Then PrivadoVPN may be the best option you can try. It has servers in 11 countries and, unusually for a free VPN, it can unblock Netflix — just look out for the 10GB data cap. Pros Netflix unblocking

Strong user experience

Fast WireGuard connections Cons Full speeds capped

Not many server locations $10.99/mo at PrivadoVPN

Heading up XDA’s list of the best free VPNs, it’s probably unsurprising that PrivadoVPN would also feature here. The provider’s free tier is safe, fast, a dream to use, and has accessible server locations in 11 countries, including the U.K., Canada, Netherlands, France, Germany, India, and four cities in the U.S. Those facets aren’t always a given when it comes to freebies.

But what really stands out about PrivadoVPN as a free VPN for Fire TV Sticks is that it has the skills to unblock a surprisingly large variety of streaming services. From various Netflix catalogs and Prime Video to BBC iPlayer and Disney+, that’s more than is expected from a free service and even offers many premium paid-for options on the market. It’s seriously impressive.

It’s worth noting that if you plan to stream a lot of overseas content through your Fire Stick, PrivadoVPN’s top speeds are capped each month to your first 10GB of use (it gets throttled after that). That isn’t an insubstantial amount and likely won’t hurt you if you’re streaming the odd episode of Succession or football match, but worth noting if you’re planning lengthy binging sessions on your travels.

The best VPN for Amazon Fire TV Stick: The bottom line

When it comes to watching TV on one of the world’s best-selling streaming devices, almost every VPN provider out there will make massive claims about how it is the best option for you. But the truth is that there are only a handful of VPNs for the Amazon Fire TV Stick that really fulfill that promise.

If you don’t want to spend time selecting your VPN and just want to opt for one that you know will work well for this and myriad other use cases, then go for our top recommended ExpressVPN. The team at ExpressVPN is constantly working to improve their service, with a dedicated team ensuring that they are on top of unblocking different streaming services and frequently releasing new and improved features to make it your top choice for all your cybersecurity needs.