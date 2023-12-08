While it may seem like the internet everywhere is the same, sites and services can differ quite a bit in content and price. While streaming services like Netflix are some of the best examples, a lot of sites change their prices based on which country you access them from. One major example is airlines, which can offer lower prices in certain countries than others. By connecting to a VPN server hosted in another country, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to save on flights, especially those provided by airlines headquartered in that country. If you want to save on flights, you’ll need some patience and one of the best VPNs with servers in a lot of different countries.

While Mullvad doesn’t have as many servers as the others on this list, it’s still one of the cheapest VPNs you can get. Mullvad is focused squarely on privacy with no logs kept. Mullvad doesn’t even ask for your email address with generated accounts that can be paid with crypto or vouchers. Mullvad has servers in 40 countries, so there’s still a good change you can save on your flight.

NordVPN not only offers servers in 60 countries to save on flights, it offers some nice extra to its customers. For one thing, you get ad and tracker blocking when you’re browsing the web, and even a dark web monitor. If you want access to your home network, you can use Nord’s Meshnet feature to connect as if your were at home with a secure connection.

ProtonVPN makes one of the most popular free VPNs, but if you want to choose your server, in one of its 69 countries, you’ll need to pay. Luckily, ProtonVPN is one of the cheapest options when it comes to monthly service at just $10 or €10. If you’re a Proton Mail users, you can even get an upgrade over the Mail Plus plan with the Proton Unlimited package including the VPN.

If you want as many locations as possible, UltraVPN is the obvious choice with servers in 125 different locations. UltraVPN, like the others here, has unlimited data as well as 10 unique simultaneous connections so you can have all of your devices securely connected when you actually make you trip without needing to worry about the security of public Wi-Fi.

CyberGhost offers servers in 100 countries with an excellent app to switch between them quickly and easily. While CyberGhost isn’t the cheapest VPN monthly or yearly, six-month plan is good value at $6.99 per month. If you don’t need a VPN for anything else, a six-month plan gives you time to book your tickets with protection while you’re using unknown Wi-Fi networks on your trip.

Private Internet Access (PIA) has servers in 91 countries, with options in some of the most popular locations to save, like India. PIA isn’t cheap when paid monthly, but offers excellent savings on a one-year plan that comes in at just under $40. PIA’s app is fast with support for modern protocols and split tunneling so you can choose apps to bypass the VPN making comparison shopping a bit easier.

Sometimes airlines offer better prices to those shopping in the country it’s based, so you want plenty of locations. ExpressVPN has a ton of different servers so you can easily find one that works in most locations. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries so whether you’re heading to a big tourist destination or a smaller country, you can find one that gets your the best deals.

Surfshark has servers in 100 countries so you can check flights in just about any region. Surfsharks single month pricing is also lower than many of the others so you don’t have to pay for a year or more of service you might not user. If you’re looking for a complete security package with identity protection and antivirus, Surfshark offers two upgraded plans with more features.

Get a VPN with the servers you need for cheaper flights

When it comes to choosing a VPN, there’s a lot to consider. And with many of these VPNs locking their best prices behind a yearly plan or longer, you want one that fits all of your needs. If you’re looking for a VPN to travel internationally, for example, a VPN with servers in your home country can give you access to all the sites you use at home. As we saw in our Nord VPN review, you don’t even give up that much speed with modern protocols. Of course, you can use the app on your phone, but you can also directly install VPNs on iOS and Android.

When you’re looking to save on a flight, you’ll need to check multiple countries to get the best results. For example, an airline may give lower rates to people shopping within the country that it’s based. Some countries with lower average incomes may also have cheaper rates. That means you may need to check a few different VPN servers before finding the best deals. Your best bet is to use an incognito window on your web browser, so your location isn’t cached, and you don’t need to keep clearing your browsing data when you change locations.

When it comes to picking your VPN, Surfshark hits all the marks with servers in 100 countries, so you’ll be able to try a lot of options to find lower prices. You’ll only need Surfshark’s cheapest Surfshark Starter plan, which comes in at just under $11 per month when paid monthly, which is cheaper than other options like ExpressVPN or CyberGhost. Surfshark, like most VPNs, also has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if it’s just not working for you, you don’t have to keep it.