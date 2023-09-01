Using a virtual private network (VPN) allows one to mask their connection to the outside world. There are prying eyes everywhere, including your Internet service provider (ISP), local and central governments, and other parties who would enjoy nothing more than to snoop on what you're doing and/or intercept the connection and view sensitive or private data. It's the best way to secure your link and protect yourself from breaches. We've rounded up the very best VPN deals right here to get you up and running.

How to choose the best VPN

There's no single VPN that fits everyone's needs and requirements. It's certainly worth shopping around to check if the provider you're about to subscribe to offers the level of service you're happy paying. Not all providers shield their customers from government requests. Not all of them will work cross-platform. Depending on how many devices you frequently use throughout the day, the VPN provider may have a limit on how many devices the service can be run on simultaneously.

FAQ

Q: When do the best VPN deals happen?

Unlike normal products found listed on sites such as Amazon, VPN services usually host discounted events throughout the year, providing ample opportunities to save on subscriptions. That said, some VPN providers may take advantage of sales events such as Prime Day and Black Friday to align their own promotions.