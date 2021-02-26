The Best Android VPN apps: ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, and more!

If you’re an Android user looking to improve your online privacy and access lots more great content on the web, you should definitely download a virtual private network. By installing a VPN service on your Android smartphone or tablet, you can then browse the web privately, encrypt your online data, secure all Wi-Fi connections, prevent bandwidth throttling, unblock geo-restricted websites, and lots more. You can check out our guide of the Best VPNs, but if you’re looking for a mobile-centric solution for Android, then this one is for you.

On the Google Play Store, you’ll find hundreds of VPN apps. Therefore, choosing the best Android VPN app can be a little tricky. But in this article, we’ve ranked the best Android VPNs of 2021. Read on to find out which one best suits your needs and budget.

Best overall Android VPN: ExpressVPN

The British Virgin Islands-based provider isn’t just our favorite VPN service overall, but we also think it’s the best VPN app for Android users.

What stands out about the ExpressVPN Android app is how easy it is to use. By pressing the large power button, you can connect to the fastest available server instantly. Or you can choose an international server via the location bar.

ExpressVPN provides more than 3,000 servers across 94 countries. With them, you can unblock streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Disney Plus, Sky Go, Kodi, and many others. Thanks to unlimited bandwidth, you should enjoy a smooth streaming experience. But it only allows five device connections.

Although this service is great for streaming, it’ll also keep you secure and private online thanks to AES-256 encryption, an internet kill switch, VPN split tunneling, TrustedServer technology, private DNS, a strict no-logging policy, and IP address masking. Other features include a built-in speed test, privacy guides, sports streaming guides, and a 24/7 live chat.

ExpressVPN offers everything you'd want in the best Android VPN, including a large server network, an easy-to-use app, a wide variety of features, access to top streaming sites, and so much more.

Best affordable Android VPN: Surfshark

When it comes to value for money, most VPN providers struggle to beat Surfshark. It offers one of the best Android VPN apps and charges $2.49 per month for its cheapest premium subscription.

Surfshark’s Android app is easy-to-use, allowing users to connect to the fastest available VPN server or choose from a list of international server locations. Globally, it has a network of over 3200 servers in 65 countries.

With Surfshark, you can unblock streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO Go, YouTube, and more. What’s more, because Surfshark provides an unlimited device policy, you’ll be able to stream TV shows and movies on all your devices.

Another impressive feature offered by Surfshark is CleanWeb, which blocks malware, phishing, web trackers, and unwanted adverts. Plus, there’s a whitelister, a kill switch, a no-logging policy, private DNS and leak protection, a camouflage mode, 256-bit encryption, secure protocols, multihop, and more. All users get 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money-back guarantee, too.

If you're looking for a top-rate premium Android VPN that doesn't cost a ridiculous amount of money, check out Surfshark. For only $2.49 a month, you'll get access to over 3200 servers, an unlimited device policy, malware protection, a kill switch, and many more great features.

Best Android VPN for most people: NordVPN

NordVPN has developed a solid reputation for being one of the best VPN services thanks to an extensive server network, a comprehensive suite of features, impressive performance, and easy-to-use apps.

With NordVPN for Android, you’ll be able to connect to 5548 servers in 59 countries across the globe. You can use them for unblocking streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, DAZN, and many others. What’s more, they offer fast speeds.

The NordVPN app sports a sleek and user-friendly interface, offering a quick-connect button that lets you choose the best available server. You can also easily connect to an international VPN server by navigating a world map or browsing a global location list.

Overall, NordVPN is one of the most secure providers on the market due to a strict no-logging policy, strong encryption, a built-in kill switch, obfuscated servers, split tunneling, double VPN, a malware and advert blocker, a DNS leak test, dedicated IP, and Onion Over VPN. Its six-device policy is larger than the one that ExpressVPN offers, but falls short of the unlimited connections on Surfshark. Every customer has access to 24/7 support and a 30-day money-back guarantee, though.

NordVPN is another well-known VPN provider with one of the best Android apps available on the market. It provides over 5500 servers, malware and advert blocking, obfuscated servers, split tunneling, a built-in DNS leak test, 24/7 customer support, and more.

Best Android VPN for international servers: CyberGhost

If you’re looking for an Android VPN app that offers an extensive range of international servers, look no further than CyberGhost. The provider has 6809 servers in 89 countries all over the world.

CyberGhost’s large server network is a handy asset for anyone who spends a lot of their time streaming TV shows, movies, and sports. It’ll enable you to unblock Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Now, and many other streaming platforms in all corners of the world.

As well as being one of the best streaming VPNs, CyberGhost is also great for torrenting. It offers a variety of servers optimized for peer-to-peer services and torrents. Other features include AES-256 encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, a kill switch, various protocols, a strict no-logging policy, unlimited bandwidth, and unlimited traffic.

CyberGhost doesn’t offer an unlimited devices policy like Surfshark, but you can use it on up to seven devices under a single subscription. There’s also 24/7 customer support and a big 45-day money-back guarantee, which gives you plenty of time to purchase a subscription and ask for a refund if circumstances change.

CyberGhost is a well-rounded VPN service that offers a great Android app. Its headline feature is a large network of 6809 servers in 89 countries. But this provider also offers seven device connections, a kill switch, a plethora of secure protocols, strong encryption, and more.

Best Android VPN for shared IP addresses: IPVanish

IPVanish is another highly acclaimed VPN provider that’s available on Android. With this app, you can connect to over 1600 VPN servers and over 40,000 shared IP addresses globally.

What sets IPVanish apart from other VPNs is the fact that, like Surfshark, it offers an unlimited devices policy. So, you can use it to secure your Android phone and all the other connected devices in your home.

On top of this, it provides an easy-to-use Android app, AES-256 encryption, a range of protocols (IKEv2, OpenVPN, and L2TP/IPsec VPN), a SOCKS5 web proxy, a no-logging policy, and 24/7 customer support.

Although you can use IPVanish for unblocking Netflix, YouTube, Kodi, Disney plus, and many other popular streaming platforms, lots of users have reported problems accessing BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video via this provider. So, if you use either platform, it’s worth picking another Android VPN. Fortunately, there’s a 30-day money-back period if you sign up for an IPVanish subscription and cancel it.

Overall, IPVanish is an excellent Android VPN app. It provides over 1600 international VPN servers, more than 40,000 shared IP addresses, an easy-to-use Android app, strong encryption, a SOCKS5 web proxy, and more.

Best free Android VPN: Hotspot Shield

For those who want a great Android VPN but don’t want to spend a penny, it’s worth checking out Hotspot Shield because this provider has one of the best free versions available.

A free Hotspot Shield account will provide you with 500MB of daily data, one device connection, a single server location, an internet kill switch, military-grade encryption, a range of VPN protocols, and access to a support center. To unlock more features, you’d need to purchase a premium subscription for either $7.99 per month or $11.99 per month.

With a premium account, you’ll get unlimited bandwidth, the ability to unblock top streaming sites like Netflix, multi-platform apps, five or 25 device connections (depending on the plan), access to more than 3200 servers, malware and phishing protection, the super-fast Hydra protocol, 24/7 customer support, a 45-day money-back guarantee, and lots more.

If you're looking for the best free Android VPN, you should definitely check out Hotspot Shield. Its free plan includes a 500MB daily data allowance, an internet kill switch, military-grade encryption, a range of protocols, and more.

If you own an Android device and want to stay secure online 24/7, you should download a virtual private network as it’ll allow you to browse the web privately, encrypt your personal data, improve the security of your Wi-Fi connection, and so much more. Luckily, there are loads of great VPN apps available for phones and tablets running on the Android operating system. Out of these, the best overall is ExpressVPN.