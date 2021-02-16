Here are the best VPNs for Canada: ExpressVPN, Surfshark, and more!

VPNs are incredibly versatile tools that can do more than just improve online security and privacy. They solve the issue of geo-restrictions, allowing you to unblock content only available in a specific location. You’ll also be protected from issues like bandwidth throttling and DDoS attacks, which affect internet speeds. If you live in Canada or travel there frequently, the best way to protect yourself from online snooping is to download a virtual private network. This will let you browse the web privately, encrypt all your personal data online, and make public Wi-Fi networks secure.

Out of the hundreds of VPN companies available on the market, most of them have servers in Canada. And naturally, you may be unsure which to choose. In this article, we’ve ranked the best Canadian VPNs in 2021. For other regions, check out our dedicated article for the best VPNs for all users around the world.

Navigate this article:

Best Overall Canadian VPN: ExpressVPN

Given that the British Virgin Islands-based provider is our best overall VPN of 2021, it’s an excellent choice for Canadians who want to stay secure online and gain access to geo-restricted internet content.

ExpressVPN offers 3000 servers in 94 countries globally, including many in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Montreal. What’s more, you can quickly connect to the best available server by hitting the large circular power button in the ExpressVPN app. Or you can click the “selected location” bar to choose your own global server.

You can use ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers for accessing streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube, and many others. And because ExpressVPN is available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other operating systems, you can unblock online content from all your devices. But something to remember is that there is a five-device limit on ExpressVPN.

What also makes ExpressVPN great is its large range of features, including VPN split tunneling, TrustedServer technology, a network kill switch, private DNS, 256-bit encryption, a no-logging policy, a built-in speed test, how-to privacy guides, 24/7 support, and much more. ExpressVPN also provides a 30-day refund period.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers 3000 high-speed servers, with many based in Toronto and Montreal. Other features include multi-platform apps, a kill switch, strong encryption, 24/7 support, and much more. Visit website

Best Canadian VPN for affordability: Surfshark

If you’re looking for a top-rate Canadian VPN that provides excellent value for money, check out Surfshark. A premium subscription will cost under $3 per month and provide access to 90 Canada-based VPN servers.

But Surfshark doesn’t just offer a sizeable Canadian server network – it has a wider global network of 3200 servers based in 65 countries. After connecting to one of these servers, you’ll be able to unblock Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and other streaming sites globally.

Surfshark also features a generous unlimited devices policy, which is something you don’t get with many other VPN providers. That means you’re free to download and use its apps on all your devices. In fact, Surfshark is available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems.

As well as being a great VPN for streaming, Surfhark is also one of the most secure and private VPNs available today. Namely, its CleanWeb feature blocks malware, phishing, internet tracking, and advertisements. There’s also a kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, a no-logging policy, a camouflage mode, secure protocols, and 256-bit encryption.

Surfshark For under $3 per month, ExpressVPN will give you 90 Canada-based servers, an unlimited device policy, easy-to-use apps, a malware and advert blocker, a kill switch, and many other excellent features. Visit website

Best Canadian VPN for servers: NordVPN

NordVPN is best known for its large server network, comprising more than 5500 servers in 59 countries worldwide. In Canada, the company has a large selection of over 480 servers.

So, you’ll never struggle to access online content that is only available in Canada or unblock geo-restricted content in other parts of the globe. On that note, NordVPN is an excellent service for streaming because it’s compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and many other highly respected content providers.

If you’re looking for an easy-to-use VPN service, Nord is definitely one to consider as it offers intuitive apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and loads of other operating systems. We’re big fans of the quick connect feature on NordVPN, which lets you select the best available server. There is a 6-device limit, but that should be enough for single users.

NordVPN is also set apart by its excellent security and privacy features, including a no-logging policy, double VPN, malware and advert blocking, a DNS leak test, browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, a kill switch, Onion Over VPN, split tunneling, and much more.

NordVPN NordVPN boasts a massive international network of 5500 servers, along with 480 servers located in Canada. That’s on top of features like a kill switch, browser extensions, multi-platform apps, double VPN, and lots more. Visit website

Best Canadian VPN for many people: IPVanish

IPVanish is another highly respected VPN company that offers a decently sized network of Canadian servers. In fact, it has 20 servers in Toronto, 16 servers in Montreal, and six servers in Vancouver out of 1600 global servers.

You can download IPVanish on a range of operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Linux. And you’re free to use IPVanish on all your devices simultaneously because it offers an unmetered connections policy.

If your main aim is to use a VPN service for unblocking streaming content, you’ll be happy to learn that IPVanish works with Netflix, YouTube, Kodi, Disney Plus, and many other streaming services. But sadly, many IPVanish users have struggled to access BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime Video in the past.

Overall, you’ll find lots of useful features on IPVanish. For example, it has over 40,000 shared IP addresses, 256-bit encryption, a zero traffic logging policy, a SOCKS5 web proxy, a suite comprising the KEv2, OpenVPN, and L2TP/IPsec VPN protocols, and 24/7 support.

IPVanish IPVanish is another well-known VPN provider with servers across Canadian cities such as Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver. It also sports an unlimited device policy, strong encryption, a SOCKS5 web proxy, a suite of protocols, and more. Visit website

Best Canadian VPN for torrenting: CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a well-versed VPN service with a choice of 341 Canadian servers, and we should also mention that this provider operates a gigantic global network of more than 6800 servers.

So, what can you actually do with all those VPN servers? For starters, they’ll let you unblock top streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, HBO Max, and many more.

If you’re someone who torrents regularly, CyberGhost has a wide variety of servers just for torrenting. These servers will “reroute your P2P traffic through an encrypted tunnel” and “put a stop to all your Internet Service Provider throttling,” according to CyberGhost.

But aside from its streaming and P2P capabilities, CyberGhost offers 256-bit encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, a kill switch, a strict no-logging policy, a range of multi-platform apps, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited traffic, different protocols, a generous 7-device limit, and 24/7 support. Plus, you have a 45-day window to get a refund.

CyberGhost CyberGhost is one of the best Canadian VPNs purely because it offers an impressive 341 servers across Canada. There are also dedicated servers just for torrenting. Visit website

Best free Canadian VPN: Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield is one of the most powerful VPN services, promising to provide speeds around two times faster than its competitors. And it offers a range of high-speed VPN servers in Canadian cities like Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Its secret weapon is the proprietary Hydra Protocol, which will automatically choose the best available VPN server for specific activities like gaming, streaming, torrenting, web browsing, and downloading files.

Alongside providing one of the fastest and most secure VPN protocols, Hotspot Shield also offers great features like 3200 international servers, military-grade encryption, unlimited bandwidth, multi-platform VPN apps, 24/7 customer support, and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Compared to other VPN providers, Hotspot Shield is pretty expensive and charges $7.99 per month for its cheapest premium subscription. But it does offer a highly rated free plan, which includes a 500MB daily data limit, a kill switch, military-grade encryption, and several VPN protocols.

Hotspot Shield When it comes to power, Hotspot Shield is hard to beat. It delivers impressive VPN speeds thanks to the patented Hydra protocol. This VPN also offers servers in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Visit website

If you’re a Canadian and are looking to improve your online privacy, the best thing to do is download a VPN. As you can see, there are loads of VPN providers offering Canada-based servers, and overall, ExpressVPN is the best VPN service for Canadians. Let us know if you have any other favorites!