If you want to ensure full privacy on Chromebook, the obvious choice is a virtual private network (VPN). This ensures all real-time internet activity is encrypted from snoopers and hackers, especially when using public Wi-Fi. Moreover, the best VPNs help hide your VPN usage from ISPs and heavy-handed governments, which means less chance of throttling and censorship.

Our top VPN picks like ExpressVPN work flawlessly on Chrome OS via dedicated Android apps as well as Chrome browser extensions. This lets you easily change your visible IP location and bypass geo-restrictions to unblock international streaming services, games, and more.

We put the leading VPNs to the test to find the best VPN for Chromebook.

Our Top 8 Chromebook VPNs for privacy and unblocking geo-restrictions

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best overall Everything you need from a Chromebook VPN Access 105 countries and multiple cities with over 3,000 individual servers. Thanks to industry-leading leak prevention, your real IP address will never be exposed on Chromebook. Meanwhile, its split tunneling feature gives you full control over which apps are passed through the encrypted tunnel. Pros 3,000 servers across 105 countries

Impenetrable leak prevention

Fast 10Gbps network Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN has long been regarded as a top-tier VPN provider that supports all your devices, and Chromebook is no exception. For blanket protection, it’s easy to install the ExpressVPN Android app within Chromebook, though it also offers extensions from the Chrome browser and other popular browsers if you prefer to use a VPN only when browsing the web.

The company recently upgraded to support 105 countries, which are backed by more than 3,000 10Gbps individual servers. 4K streaming is consistently supported. You can choose a country or multiple cities within a country, which can be useful for hyper-local content like news affiliates or the sports blackouts in the US particularly.

All the key VPN features are here, including a kill switch to halt traffic when connection to the VPN server is lost. Coupled with its advanced leak prevention technology, your real IP address and DNS information is never exposed. Split tunneling lets you pick and choose which apps should be encrypted and which are ok to use over your regular connection. However, you cannot split tunnel URLs or IPs.

Its long-awaited ad-blocking feature is finally live and is accompanied by parental control to prevent adult content from loading when connected.

Depending on the plan, ExpressVPN supports between five and eight devices at once, giving the heavy user or household network complete protection. This includes Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and some Smart TVs.

The company maintains a no-logs policy and has a good privacy history from its base in the British Virgin Islands. While a monthly plan is quite pricey at $12.95/mo, committing to a longer-term upfront gets you some great savings. Check the current best VPN deals.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Best specialty servers Choose the best servers for your usage NordVPN is known for its fast and stable 10Gbps server network and the ability to choose from specialty servers that offer different kinds of protection and optimization based on how you wish to use the VPN. With over 5,000 servers in 60 countries, say goodbye to geo-restrictions on Chromebook. Pros P2P servers for torrenting

Special servers for extra privacy

Fast 10Gbps network Cons Fewer countries than other picks

URL split tunneling only via browser extension $12.99/mo at NordVPN

Encryption is key for all VPNs, but it doesn’t always benefit all internet activity, especially within heavily restrictive countries or when ISPs clamp down on VPN usage. NordVPN solves this by providing a selection of specialty servers for different use cases.

Double VPN connects to one location and then routes traffic through another server for an extra layer of protection. While no ISP can view the contents of your internet activity, obfuscation masks the data packets to throw off automated throttling filters, keeping streaming and gaming activities as fast as possible.

Onion Over VPN combines the privacy of the Tor Network with the initial encryption of a VPN for an added boost. This is ideal for accessing the dark web and getting around national censorship firewalls, but will kill speeds and isn’t intended for high-bandwidth activities.

Nord also provides P2P servers for torrenting. Technically, all its standard servers will support torrenting, but P2P servers are optimized for the activity.

Split tunneling for specific apps is available, but not URLs unless you use the browser extension. The kill switch will protect your real location if the VPN connection drops. Our testing also shows no leaks when your VPN connection is live. You get ad-blocking and malware protection at no additional cost.

There’s a six-device limit, including Chromebook, any other Android devices, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and some Smart TVs. If you just want to browse, the browser extensions are also useful.

Currently, NordVPN will set you back $12.99 for a monthly plan with numerous discounts for longer-term commitments. You get ad-blocking and malware protection at no additional cost. As a Panama-based company with a no-logs policy, any personal data that does exist is safe.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best for unlimited connections Connect unlimited Chromebook and other devices simultaneously With over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark is no slouch when it comes to bypassing region-restrictions on Chromebook. It excels with unlimited devices and connections, which suits large home networks, account sharing, and even the office. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Unique Android GPS spoofing

Advanced split tunneling Cons No optimized servers for certain tasks

Pricey monthly plan $13.99/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark has a limited Chrome extension, or a comprehensive Android app. This supports unlimited devices and simultaneous connections. The Android app on mobile has a rare GPS spoofing feature that will match your device’s location services with your current VPN IP, so even the strictest sites and services won’t apply geo-restrictions. No-logs also means none of your personal data is stored.

Chromebook users get all the same features as a mobile user, including leak prevention, multi-hop, and a kill switch to halt traffic if the connection disconnects. Our favorite, advanced split tunneling, lets you select apps, as well as site URLs and IPs that should or shouldn’t be subject to VPN encryption. If you fear your VPN IP is being tracked, its IP rotation feature cycles different IPs for your chosen location without disconnecting.

Surfshark recently upgraded to 10Gbps, which means multiple users can stream in 4K or perform other high-bandwidth activities without buffering or slowdown.

The Netherlands-based company has a standard monthly plan that was recently increased to $13.99/mo. This is about as pricey as it gets, but you can make over 70% in savings by paying upfront for a year ($3.99/mo) or 80% savings for two years ($1.99/mo). All plans come with additional advertising and cookie blocking. Beyond Android, Surfshark has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Linux.

Source: Mullvad Mullvad Best value Premium VPN for cheap flat monthly fee Access premium VPN features at a fraction of the cost on Chromebook with Mullvad. Choose from 43 supported countries and 655 individual servers, with respectable speeds between 1-10Gbps. Pros Exceptional value

Anonymous registration process

Supports Double VPN Cons Not the fastest

Fewer countries and servers than most $6/mo at Mullvad

Mullvad offers a no-nonsense monthly VPN plan that is less than $6 – half the cost of most picks on our list. That does mean you get fewer servers and countries to choose from, but real-world performance is still strong and capable of between 1-10Gbps, which is more than suitable for individuals streaming in 4K.

Chromebook users need the Android app from the Play Store, which supports a kill switch to prevent IP address exposure, split tunneling to whitelist or blacklist apps from the VPN, and double VPN. This routes traffic through two VPN servers for double the protection. It does have built-in leak prevention but advises only to use its own DNS servers to prevent DNS leaks.

Unlike others, Mullvad does support unlimited devices, but only 5 can be actively connected at the same time. This can include Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux, alongside Android for Chromebook.

Mullvad strongly promotes its no-logs privacy standards and allows users to sign up anonymously and with crypto.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Best for streaming Optimized streaming servers for certain platforms CyberGhost’s 10,000 strong server network supports 100 countries, while its optimized streaming, gaming, and torrenting options are just a click away. Get all the same features as the mobile Android app on your Chromebook laptop or tablet. Pros Optimized servers for different tasks

Smart DNS for faster streaming

10,000 servers in 100 countries Cons Slower than our top two picks $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

If unblocking international streaming libraries is your aim, the no-logs Romanian-based CyberGhost makes it easy with optimized streaming servers. E.g., pick platforms like Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more. Even if you can’t find an exact match, its fast 1-10Gbps network is still capable of streaming in 4K via a standard server. The Smart DNS feature unblocks streaming services when you aren’t concerned about encryption or other privacy protections, though this method doesn't have a 100% success rate.

You can choose from over 10,000 individual servers, across 100 countries, for bypassing geo-blocking. As well as streaming, other server types include gaming and torrenting.

You get all this and advanced split tunneling for both apps and URLs, protocol selection, and a kill switch. This accompanies strong leak prevention, and it encourages users to test for leaks using its own web tool. You can also use private browsing mode to block ads and tracking cookies.

CyberGhost supports 7 devices at once for $12.99 a month, with discounts for longer plans. It also supports iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux, and some Smart TV devices. A scaled-back browser extension can be used on Chrome and other popular browsers.

AtlasVPN Best multiple-IP connection Protects even your VPN IP from being traced An affordable and powerful VPN for Android on Chromebook that offers SafeSwap servers for extra privacy and access to 43 countries. It also boasts a no device limit. Pros Affordable monthly plan

Unique SafeSwap servers

10Gbps server network Cons Supports only 43 countries $11.99/mo at Atlas VPN

As well as standard kill switch, split tunneling, and leak prevention features, Atlas VPN has a unique SafeSwap feature that rotates IPs from your chosen region without disconnecting, making your activity more difficult to track. Standard multi-hop/double VPN is also available.

It has fewer locations than other picks, but it now offers 1,000 servers running at 10Gbps for optimal streaming, gaming, and torrenting speeds. At $11.99 a month, it is also slightly cheaper than most leading VPN providers.

For no additional cost, Atlas offers malware protection, removal of invasive tracking cookies, and ad-blocking on the Chromebook Android app. It also has user-friendly apps for iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux. You can connect as many devices as desired under one account.

Atlas VPN is U.S. based, but for the average user its no-logs policy means there isn’t any usage data held to expose.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Largest server selection Access 30,000 servers capable of 10Gbps Choose from 84 countries and 30,000 servers with PIA for Chromebook. Fully control which sites and apps to encrypt, while benefitting from fast speeds and the ability to configure everything from the type of encryption to your preferred protocol. Pros Huge server selection

Advanced split tunneling

Unlimited devices Cons Antivirus features cost extra

Based in the U.S. $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

Private Internet Access or PIA VPN stands out with a foundation of 30,000 servers, more than any other VPN provider. With a 10Gbps infrastructure, congestion is never an issue when choosing from 84 countries to bypass geo-restrictions.

For some countries, it provides optimized streaming servers and when you expand the list, you can even view the latency, which is beneficial for gamers that want the lowest ping possible for online sessions.

Common features include a kill switch, advanced split tunneling for both apps and URLs, and for a double layer of protection, multi-hop is an option. It is also one of the few that supports unlimited devices under one account. Besides Android and browser extensions, you get apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux.

We’ve yet to see a case of IP, DNS, or other leaks from PIA, though it blocks all IPv6 traffic rather than letting you configure this yourself.

Its antivirus feature is a nice addition, but this costs extra on top of the standard $11.95 a month plan. Furthermore, the caveat to the company’s no-logs policy is that it’s based in the United States and could still result in user billing information being requested.

Source: ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Best free plan Test the service with a free forever plan ProtonVPN holds its own in the premium range, but its free forever plan supports those on a budget or who simply want to test its features before committing to a paid plan. Premium users benefit from nearly 3,000 servers, covering 66 countries. Pros Free plan and affordable monthly plan

Advanced split tunneling

Tor Over VPN Cons Fewer countries than other picks $11.87/mo at ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN offers the best of both worlds. Free users get unlimited bandwidth for servers in the United States, the Netherlands, and Japan. Not a bad choice if you’re traveling or otherwise outside the U.S. and want to watch U.S. streaming platforms. No features are off limits, including a kill switch and advanced split tunneling.

Speeds are naturally slower on the free plan, but premium users can pay €9.99/mo (approximately $11.87), for 69 countries and a stable 10Gbps, 3,000 server network. Some of those are secure core, which is Proton’s way of saying privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland or Iceland that it fully owns and controls.

It’s one of a few of our picks that supports Tor over VPN, allowing for unrivaled encryption methods and access to the Tor Network for the dark web. Moreover, its stealth servers make it more difficult to detect VPN usage and prevent ISP throttling. Leak tests show zero IP, DNS, or IPv6 leaks.

Whether you exclusively use the Android app or Chrome extension for Chromebook, or want to make use of iOS, macOS, Windows, or Linux, ProtonVPN generously supports up to 10 devices at once. At no extra cost, it throws in NetShield Ad-blocker to stop ads and trackers while browsing.

The company is based in privacy-focussed Switzerland, which bolsters its no-logs policy.

Final word on the best VPN for Chromebook

Despite being a lesser-used operating system, Chrome OS is not short on VPNs thanks to its Android app capabilities and Chrome browser extensions. Our money is on ExpressVPN as the best all-round solution. For many years, it has provided consistently fast and stable servers that now cover more than 100 countries. You can unblock almost any conceivable geo-restricted content. Moreover, users benefit from the strongest leak prevention in the industry, so your IP and other location data are never exposed. Its light and flawless app is the icing on the cake.

For those on a budget, Mullvad rivals many of the top picks at around half the price and benefits from anonymous registration, which means its no-logs policy isn't just words on a sales page.

Whether you need specialty servers for certain tasks, an optimized streaming solution, or even a free plan, there's a VPN for everyone on Chromebook.