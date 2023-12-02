Amazon’s wireless mesh device is an excellent way to expand Wi-Fi coverage and get the best out of your internet connection, but it can still leave you open to snooping, ISP throttling, and security threats.

One solution is to use a VPN, which encrypts all internet traffic and allows you to choose a location from around the world to mask your real IP address.

The eero does not have a built-in VPN, but by using a secondary router for VPN passthrough, you can still get excellent performance with additional security and privacy. Just toggle on the simple VPN passthrough option on eero to get it ready. Moreover, eero will pass the traffic of any device that uses a VPN app too.

The best VPNs let you unblock international streaming services, hide your real location in a wide variety of countries, while still maintaining fast speeds. We put the leading providers like ExpressVPN to the test to see which router compatible VPNs and apps perform the best alongside eero.

Our top 8 picks for the best eero VPN this year

ExpressVPN Best overall Fast, stable, and secure VPN protection for eero ExpressVPN is one of the biggest VPN names for a reason. It combines seamless security with 3,000 fast servers in 105 countries. It’s easy to set up on a VPN compatible router and provides additional apps for all your devices, which you can connect to eero. Pros Easily supports eero via app or router passthrough

3,000, 10Gbps servers across 105 countries

Advanced leak prevention Cons Only supports app-based split tunneling $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

Install ExpressVPN on a separate router, and it will provide always-on encryption for your entire eero network. It’s easy with the ExpressVPN Aircove, but with a few steps, you can also set it up on many Linksys, Netgear, and Asus routers by following its guide here. As long as this router is connected to eero, you have full coverage across your entire home network.

Alternatively, ExpressVPN’s user-friendly apps for desktop and mobile will protect between six and eight devices, depending on the plan. Any device using ExpressVPN that’s connected to eero is fully encrypted and benefits from advanced leak prevention and a kill switch, so your real IP and traffic is never exposed.

You can use split tunneling to pick and choose which apps on your device are encrypted, and its fast 10Gbps VPN servers allow for 4K streaming, gaming, torrenting, and any other activities. The only drawback is you cannot split tunnel individual URLs.

Express VPN has over 3,000 individual servers across 105 countries, so you can easily unblock geo-restricted content like international Netflix libraries or regional versions of games.

NordVPN Best specialty servers Bypass government firewalls and ISP throttling NordVPN offers different types of VPN servers for different situations. Whether you need to stop your ISP throttling speeds or access the open web in a restrictive country, a suitable solution is a click of tap away. Install it at the router level and connect to eero or use its VPN apps on up to six devices. Pros Over 6,000, fast 10Gbps servers

Split tunnel apps and individual websites

Specialty servers for even more privacy Cons Fewer countries than some picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN is our top pick for privacy due to a selection of specialty servers that take standard VPN encryption a step further. Obfuscation helps hide VPN usage from ISP throttling and government censorship, while Double VPN routes traffic through two servers for an extra layer of protection. Its strongest option is Onion Over VPN, which combines VPN encryption with the Tor Network, opening up access to the dark web.

Its P2P servers are optimized for torrenting, but regardless of your choice, it has roughly 6,000, 10Gbps servers to support 4K streaming and other high-bandwidth tasks.

NordVPN supports VPN compatible routers via OpenVPN, which can then pass through eero to cover your network. Alternatively, its apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, will all work when connected to eero. For further security, it blocks ads, tracking cookies, and malware.

Other app features include a kill switch to pause traffic if the VPN disconnects and split tunneling to choose the specific apps and URLs on your device to encrypt.

Choose from 60 countries and countless cities to change your IP location and bypass geo-restricted content.

Surfshark Best for Android Spoof your GPS location on Android over eero Surfshark is an excellent all-round VPN provider that works at the router level or via device apps. It stands out on Android with the inclusion of a GPS spoofing feature, so there are zero remnants of your real location available to trackers and snoopers. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Supports advanced split tunneling and multi-hop

Built-in GPS spoofer on Android Cons Not as fast as the top picks $11.99/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark is great for full network protection when you combine an Asus, DD-WRT, or Tomato router with eero. You can find all you need in your Surfshark web account, with general router instructions here.

Even when using apps, Surfshark supports unlimited devices and connections, which is perfect for account sharing or even the office. App features include a kill switch to stop leaks during disconnects and split tunneling for both apps and individual websites. Its multi-hop feature adds another layer of protection by sending all data through two different VPN servers.

Surfshark’s network includes 3,200 servers in 100 countries and supports speeds between 1-10Gbps. This is more than suitable for streaming in 4K and other bandwidth-heavy tasks. Upgrading to Surfshark One introduces a full antivirus, along with safe search, ad blocking, and data breach alerts.

Mullvad Best value Protect up to six desktop and mobile devices for less than $6/mo Sweden-based Mullvad offers a flat monthly €5 plan that you can pause at any time. Its 800+ VPN servers range between 1-10Gbps for fast and secure access to the global internet. Use its device apps and connect to eero or install at the router level for network-wide passthrough. Pros Truly anonymous account registration

Supports devices on eero via app or separate router

Obfuscation to bypass ISP throttling and government censorship Cons Fewer countries and severs than most

Not as fast as the top picks $6/mo at Mullvad

Mullvad is the first truly anonymous VPN. Not only does it have a third-party vetted no-logs policy, but its unique account creation process leaves you untethered from a billing account. Pay in crypto, and there’s virtually no trace of you using a VPN.

As long as your devices are connected to a VPN server, eero will accept the encrypted traffic. However, you can also configure Mullvad on DD-WRT and OpenWRT routers via OpenVPN or WireGuard and use it as a passthrough for eero to protect your entire home network.

Mullvad supports split tunneling, so you can choose exactly what apps and sites to encrypt, and double encryption is available on the desktop software via the multi-hop feature.

In total, you can change your location to 40 countries and 70 cities, while accessing the open web in countries like China, Egypt, and Iran, thanks to obfuscation.

Guardian Officially supported eero VPN Encrypt unlimited devices via Guardian with eero Plus More than just a VPN, Guardian for iOS secures all your internet activity, including protection against phishing, suspicious emails, web trackers, and data-stealing mobile apps. Easily hide your IP behind 14 locations on four continents. Pros Endorsed by eero and free to Plus subscribers

Blocks suspicious apps, ads, and trackers

Supports unlimited devices Cons Lacks many common VPN app features

Intended mainly for iOS devices

Only 14 countries supported More at Guardian

Although eero doesn’t have its own VPN, it officially endorses Guardian VPN for iOS devices. If you’re an eero Plus subscriber, you get five free Guardian accounts to share with family and friends. Whether you’re using an iPhone or iPad, each account supports an unlimited number of devices, which will seamlessly pass through eero routers and remain encrypted.

With a few extra steps, you can set it up manually with your Guardian account credentials on macOS and Windows. It can also be incorporated into the secure Brave web browser if you only want protection while on the web.

Overall, this is a great alternative for those on a budget, but Guardian lacks the number of locations and VPN app features of our other picks. What it does offer is additional firewall protection to block web and email tacking cookies, intrusive ads, phishing pages, and suspicious apps that are accessing your data. The latter is not a common feature among other VPNs.

Private Internet Access Largest number of servers Never experience slowdowns with PIA’s 30,000 server network PIA VPN has one of the strongest server networks of any top tier provider, allowing you to route traffic through 91 countries. Its intuitive apps for desktop and mobile seamlessly connect to eero, and you can configure the VPN on a compatible router or its pre-configured flash routers. Pros Huge number of servers to prevent congestion

Change your IP to locations in 91 countries

Advanced split tunneling Cons Subject to U.S. data sharing laws $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

With over 30,000, 10Gbps VPN servers, speed and bandwidth are never an issue with Private Internet Access. Watch your favorite shows in 4K and easily play games with low ping. Obfuscation helps hide VPN logs from ISPs and governments, while multi-hop makes it even harder to track your new VPN IP because traffic is routed through two different servers.

It offers the all-important kill switch to remain protected if the connection drops, while its split tunneling features supports apps and URLs.

PIA’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux apps will all pass through eero, but you can set up an always-on router VPN via all popular VPN firmware. It even sells pre-configured routers to do all the hard work for you. Link that router to eero to protect all your devices on the network.

The only downside is its headquarters in the United States raises some account privacy concerns.

IPVanish Best for unlimited connections Bypass region blocking & perform bandwidth-heavy tasks on any device Connect unlimited devices to your IPVanish account and hide your IP behind 75 countries and 2,200 individual servers. Use any of its desktop or mobile apps with eero or a VPN compatible router to pass through your entire eero network. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Fast speeds of up to 25Gbps

Good support for routers that can connect to eero Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs

Fewer countries than other picks $11.99/mo at IPVanish

IPVanish has broad support for VPN compatible routers using DD-WRT and Merlin firmware, with high-end RT series ASUS routers providing the best experience. Follow their installation guide, then use this router in front of your eero to pass VPN traffic.

Your eero will also take encrypted traffic from any of the IPVanish apps on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV. IPVanish supports unlimited devices and connections across 75 countries with 2,200 individual servers. These range from 1Gbps to 25Gbps, giving you enough bandwidth for account sharing and 4K streaming.

Its app has a kill switch and app-based split tunneling but does not split tunnel individual URLs.

PureVPN Best for gaming Low ping, fast servers, and extra features for VPN gamers PureVPN supports up to 10 devices for eero passthrough and can be configured on a separate VPN too. Access 6,500, 20Gbps servers, covering 89 locations for general use or low-lag gaming. Pros 6,500, 20Gbps servers across 89 countries

Low ping, port forwarding, and DDoS protection for gamers

Strong leak prevention technology Cons Has cooperated with the FBI in the past

Lacks split tunneling for URLs $12.45/mo at PureVPN

PureVPN’s apps are available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Linux. Connect up to 10 of these devices to the VPN and send your encrypted traffic effortlessly through eero via its passthrough feature. PureVPN also supports a wide variety of routers that can work alongside eero.

Some of PureVPN’s top features include split tunneling apps and obfuscation to hide VPN usage from ISPs and state firewalls. Its strong leak prevention stops IP, DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leaks. An automatic kill switch pauses all traffic until safely reconnected to one of its 6,500 servers in 89 countries.

Bandwidth is never an issue due to its 20Gbps server infrastructure. Moreover, gamers benefit from ping checking, DDoS attack protection, and port forwarding to connect to or host specific gaming servers.

It’s worth nothing that its no-logs policy has been criticized in the past due to FBI cooperation.

Choosing the best eero VPN for you

While eero routers don’t have native VPN support, there are few limitations if you stick to the leading VPN apps on the devices you wish to protect. Our top picks, such as ExpressVPN, also make it easy to set up VPN encryption on a separate router to pass through your eero network. ExpressVPN’s large server fleet lets you choose locations in 105 countries with industry-leading leak prevention to stop your real IP from ever being exposed.

NordVPN also ranks high due to its specialty servers for those that need secure but open access to the web in restrictive countries. Those on a budget should consider Mullvad for its flat monthly plan of less than $6, while eero Plus subscribers get access to Guardian for free on iOS.