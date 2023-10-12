Despite strong security features, iPhones are still vulnerable to web tracking and ISP snooping. There's also a risk when connecting to unsecured Wi-Fi. One solution is to use a virtual private network (VPN) that encrypts your traffic and passes it through a secure middle-man server. In the process, your visible IP address is set by the server's location rather than your real location.

The best VPN apps provide automatic encryption and the convenience of choosing the location of the server. This allows you to appear like you are located somewhere else, which is good for privacy and can unblock streaming services and web content meant for different countries. Some even bypass content filters and throttling from ISPs. To help you choose the best VPN, we went to the App Store and put the best rated to the test.

Our top VPNs for iPhone in 2023

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best overall The most powerful and user-friendly VPN on iPhone Boasting locations in 94 countries and industry-leading leak prevention, ExpressVPN combines ease-of-use with the best all-round VPN on iPhone. Pros Beginner-friendly app

Large selection of countries

Stable 1-10Gbps server network Cons No specialized servers $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN combines all its powerful VPN features into a seamless user experience on iPhone. Simply download the iOS app from the Apple App Store, and you can connect to any location in one of 94 countries in just a few taps. This easily unblocks geo-restricted streaming services and other content while maintaining privacy.

All the important encryption and security settings are configured by default, immediately protecting your real IP address and internet connection from outside interference. Even if the connection to the VPN ever drops, an automatic kill switch pauses all traffic until it’s securely reestablished. The only setting you might want to configure is whether the app should launch automatically when you turn your phone on. ExpressVPN is supported by a fast and stable 1-10Gbps network of over 3,000 servers. This is more than capable of 4K streaming and other high bandwidth activities.

Plans start at $12.95 per month, while committing to six months upfront is $59.95 ($9.99/mo), and 12 months is $99.95 ($6.67/mo). The same account works across devices, including iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux. Depending on the plan, between five and eight devices can sign in at the same time.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Best private servers Use obfuscated servers to bypass ISP snooping NordVPN takes VPN privacy even further with specialty servers for all situations. Get around strict censorship, stop ISP throttling, and even access the dark web. Pros Different servers for different needs

Up to 10Gbps network

Based in Panama for privacy Cons Fewer countries than other picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

While all good VPNs encrypt your internet connection and change the IP address, some users may require additional privacy features. For example, some ISPs automatically throttle speeds based on the type of traffic rather than its contents. This is common for streaming or gaming at busy times of the day.

NordVPN on iPhone solves this with obfuscation, which is found under the specialty servers tab. Connect to an obfuscated server, and all traffic is masked as regular web traffic. You’ll also find servers optimized for torrenting (P2P) and the dark web (Onion Over VPN). DoubleVPN sends traffic through two VPN locations rather than just one.

Whether you’re facing throttling, censored websites, or just want to bypass geo-restrictions, NordVPN has a server for you. These are spread across 60 countries and support speeds of up to 10Gbps, depending on how close you are to the chosen location. Settings include a kill switch to halt traffic if the VPN drops and the ability to choose which VPN protocol to use.

NordVPN lets you sign in from up to six devices and works on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Linux. It costs $12.99 a month, $59.88 for 12 months ($4.99/mo), or $102.33 for two years ($3.79/mo). Being based in Panama keeps your billing info outside of most legal jurisdictions.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best VPN with GPS spoofing Change IP address and GPS for ultimate privacy Change your location via 3,000 servers in 100 different countries. Surfshark is packed with features and is the only leading VPN that has in-built GPS spoofing on iPhone. Pros Large selection of servers

Unlimited connections

Built-in GPS spoofing Cons Not the fastest option $12.95/mo at Surfshark

One thing that smartphones have to deal with that computers don’t is GPS location data. While this is useful for maps and other services, it poses its own privacy risks. It can also make unblocking geo-restricted content more difficult.

There are many GPS spoofing apps available, but Surfshark includes the feature within its own iOS app, matching your new IP address and location data together for a seamless experience. In total, there are over 3,000 individual VPN servers across 100 countries. These work perfectly for torrenting, gaming, streaming, or unblocking any type of geo-restricted content. For extra privacy, the multi-hop feature lets you choose two locations to route your traffic rather than just one. However, it does impact speeds.

As well as iOS, Surfshark is available on Mac, Android, and Windows. You can use an unlimited number of devices at the same time. A monthly plan costs $12.95. It’s $47.88 ($3.99/mo) for a year and $59.76 for two years ($2.39/mo). All that keeps it from the top spot is that its real-world speeds aren’t quite as fast as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Best for streaming Optimized servers for your favorite streaming platforms With thousands of locations in 91 countries, CyberGhost is the perfect VPN for unblocking any geo-restricted streaming service while maintaining your privacy. Pros Huge selection of locations

Dedicated streaming servers

Intuitive iPhone app Cons Pricey monthly plan

Not all servers available on iOS $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

If the main reason you want a VPN is for streaming on your iPhone, then CyberGhost should be high on your list. Over 9,000 individual servers are available across 91 countries, letting you unblock all conceivable platforms. Moreover, it has optimized servers just for the likes of Netflix, Hulu, DAZN, BBC iPlayer, and others. Simply swipe across to the list of locations and tap the streaming tab to find them.

The only drawback for iOS users is CyberGhost’s other optimized servers for torrenting and gaming are only available on desktops. That doesn’t mean a regular server won’t work, but the speed isn’t as impressive at these tasks as our other picks. IPv6 control and Smart DNS are also missing from mobile, but we won’t hold that against them, as other VPNs don’t provide these features at all.

CyberGhost can be used on seven devices at once, including iOS, Mac, Windows, and Android. It’s quite pricey at $12.99 a month, but six months upfront drops this down to $41.94 ($6.99/mo), or $56.94 for two years ($2.19/mo).

Mullvad Mullvad Best value Protect your iPhone for an affordable monthly fee Unlike most VPNs, Mullvad doesn’t require a lengthy upfront commitment to drive down the price. Change your IP to one of 43 countries for a no-nonsense monthly fee. Pros Half the price of most monthly plans

Anonymous account setup

Double VPN for extra security Cons Fewer countries than other picks

Five device limit $6/mo at Mullvad

For less than $6 a month, Mullvad provides one straightforward VPN plan, which is available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux. You can sign in on any device, but only five can be used at the same time.

The Swiss-based company is one of the few that backs up its no-logs policy with anonymous registration. The only identifier is a random account number without an email, username, or password. Pay in crypto and there is essentially no record of your purchase.

The lightweight app can get you connected to one of 43 countries in a few taps. As well as a kill switch to pause traffic if disconnected, its double VPN feature routes everything through two servers, making it even harder to trace.

Although Mullvad’s network is smaller than most, its speeds hold up, and you’ll have no problem streaming in 4K or performing other high-bandwidth tasks.

IPVanish Best free trial on iPhone Access 75 countries for free for seven days IPVanish is a strong contender on iPhone, offering 2,200 individual servers, support for unlimited devices, and a user-friendly iOS app. Try it for 7 days to see for yourself. Pros Genuine 7-day free trial on iPhone

Unlimited devices and connections

2,200+ servers across 75 countries Cons Based in the United States

No extra privacy features $11.99/mo at IPVanish

IPVanish lets you use the full scope of its VPN on iOS for 7-days before payment is required, so you can see if it’s the best option for your iPhone. It has all the key features of a top-tier provider, including a kill switch to protect your real IP and a choice of over 75 countries. It even lets you easily select the city, which is useful for unblocking hyper-local content like sports or news.

For those who just want encryption, it automatically detects the fastest server based on your current location and the overall network load. IPVanish stands out by supporting an unlimited number of devices and connections from one account. This makes it ideal for sharing with family and friends or even setting up in a small office environment. If you wish to be totally anonymous, it’s worth noting that IPVanish is based in the U.S., which means your billing information could be accessible by the authorities. However, it still has a verified no-logs policy, so none of your browsing activity is stored.

At $11.99 per month, it’s slightly cheaper than others. A year upfront is $53.88 ($4.49/mo), or it’s $79.99 for two years ($3.33/mo). Besides iOS, it’s available on Mac, Windows, and Android.

UltraVPN Best VPN with dark web monitoring Encrypt your connection and get alerted of data breaches UltraVPN will protect your iPhone and change its IP address to locations in over 100 countries. Its Catapult Hydra protocol ensures suitable speeds for streaming and other bandwidth-heavy tasks. Pros Supports 10 devices

Free U.S. server

Includes password manager & dark web monitor Cons Not the fastest

No specialized servers $11.99/mo at UltraVPN

Launched in 2020, UltraVPN is a relative newcomer to the market, but it has one of the cheapest two-year VPN deals and offers several extra features that make it worth your time.

One of those is a dark web monitor. This crawls the dark web for data dumps from hackers and cybercriminals that contain breached emails, passwords, and other linked information. If your data is found, you’ll be alerted and can secure any accounts before damage is done. It also includes a password manager to securely save multiple passwords, easily generate strong passwords, and autofill online forms.

Even without these, the VPN stands on its own merit. Whether you’re traveling or want to bypass geo-restrictions, you can choose from servers in 125 countries.

By default, it uses the Catapult Hydra protocol, which is known for its speed and affinity for streaming. The precise speed you get depends on your distance from the server and other factors, but it has a capacity of 1Gbps to accommodate those using fiber or 5G. A single reduced-speed U.S. server is also available for free.

UltraVPN is $11.99 a month or just $47.76 ($1.99/mo) for committing to two years upfront. One account supports up to 10 devices, which is great for multiple household users. As well as iOS, it’s available on Android, Mac, and Windows.

TunnelBear Best free iPhone VPN Get 2GB data for free with premium performance TunnelBear provides a secure VPN and obfuscation with 47 countries. Test it for free then upgrade to a premium plan with no bandwidth or data limits. Pros Free forever plan

Unlimited connections

Obfuscated servers Cons Fewer countries than other picks $9.99/mo at TunnelBear

Free VPNs are usually a bad idea because the servers get overloaded and are more easily blocked. TunnelBear gets around this by providing access to its 5,000 premium servers but with a 2GB data limit a month. This is a good deal if you don’t require a VPN every day but still want premium performance when you do. Otherwise, it’s a risk-free way to try TunnelBear before paying for one of its premium plans.

As well as a free plan, TunnelBear stands out in two areas. Firstly, its premium plans have no device or connection limits, so you can share it with family, friends, or in the workplace. Secondly, it has an obfuscation feature called GhostBear. This masks the type of traffic passing through, preventing ISPs from automatically throttling speeds. On iPhone, you're basically limited to just the kill switch in regards to other features, but the desktop and Android version supports split tunneling, too.

At $9.99 a month, TunnelBear is a few dollars cheaper than the top picks. For a year, it’s $59.88 ($4.99 per month) or $120 for three years ($3.33 per month).

Bottom line on the best VPN options for your iPhone

The best VPN for iPhone depends on how you intend to use it. ExpressVPN offers the best combination of locations, speed, leak prevention, and user-friendliness. However, those on a budget can't go wrong with Mullvad if its 43 countries include the locations you need. For specialized servers and streaming, NordVPN and CyberGhost may be the better choices, respectively, and if you have any trouble with your iPhone's GPS blocking access to content, Surfshark's GPS spoofing is always an option.