A virtual private network (VPN) is a perfect tool for encrypting your internet traffic, changing IP addresses, and unblocking geo-restricted content. For users who want to share their VPN with family or who have lots of devices themselves, lesser providers might restrict bandwidth and connections.

However, the best VPNs support multiple devices across different operating systems and even provide unlimited connections like Surfshark. We put the leading VPNs to the test, to see which are the best for multiple device users. Remember to check the latest VPN deals to snag a bargain.

Best VPNs for multiple devices and connections

Surfshark Best overall Protect all your devices with unlimited connections Change your location to one of 100 countries on as many devices as you like. Unlimited connections allow you to share with friends, family, or even the office with no restrictions. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Fast 10Gbps server infrastructure

GPS spoofing on Android Cons Lacks optimized servers for different activities

Expensive monthly plan $13.99/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark comes out swinging for users with multiple devices. Not only does it support Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, and Fire TV, but it also allows unlimited connections. This means any number of family and friends can connect from your account at the same time.

Of course, there will be a point of diminishing returns when it comes to available bandwidth, especially within the same household. However, Surfshark servers now run on 10Gbps hardware. This allows multiple devices to stream in 4K or game online without buffering or lag.

In total, there are more than 3,200 servers covering 100 countries, which is perfect for unblocking even the most obscure geo-restricted content. If you are traveling, the multi-hop feature is useful for routing traffic through two VPN servers, effectively doubling the encryption and making it harder to trace the VPN itself.

On the other hand, static IPs are available for those that want to bypass suspicious activity warnings and scenarios where constant IP changes cause problems, such as streaming Netflix.

Key VPN features include a kill switch to prevent IP leaks if the connection drops, and advanced split tunneling for both apps and URLs.

On Android, Surfshark shines thanks to its GPS spoofing capabilities. This matches your location service with your new VPN location, so it doesn’t look odd to streaming platforms and other sites on the lookout for VPN usage.

Finally, the standard Surfshark plan comes with tracking cookie and ad-blocking for a little extra privacy.

ExpressVPN Best leak prevention Connect up to eight devices and never reveal your real location ExpressVPN is perfect for multi-device users, offering plans for six and eight devices. It also happens to be the industry-leader in leak prevention, so your real location will never be exposed when connected to one of ExpressVPN’s 105 countries. Pros Supports up to eight devices

Impenetrable leak prevention

Locations in 105 countries Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs

Eight devices require a six-month plan $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN ranks consistently high in our review categories because it does well in practically all areas. While you won’t get unlimited connections, its monthly plan supports six devices, and if you commit to a longer period up front, you get upgraded to eight. For an individual user, that’s a good amount.

The super simple app works on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Fire TV. It also has Linux support, but it’s a lot easier to use a browser extension for that.

ExpressVPN’s advanced leak prevention protects IP, DNS, WebRTC, and IPv6. In short, your real location will never leak, regardless of how you use the internet, and if you ever get disconnected, the automatic kill switch halts all traffic. Our only qualm is it only allows split tunneling for apps. You can’t whitelist or blacklist websites from the encrypted tunnel.

TunnelBear Best value Unlimited devices at an affordable price TunnelBear may not have the most countries to choose from, but its VPN supports an unlimited number of devices and an affordable monthly plan. You can even try it for free before committing to see if it’s right for you. Pros Unlimited devices

Affordable monthly plan

2GB free data plan for testing Cons Slower than other picks

Fewer countries than other picks $9.99/mo at TunnelBear

TunnelBear is a rising star in the VPN world thanks to affordable prices and support for unlimited devices. That means from a single account, you can make as many connections from as many devices as desired. Apps are available for Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac.

The only catch is it generally runs slower than our top picks, so if you use lots of devices on the same Wi-Fi, buffering or lag could eventually become a problem.

The VPN has servers in 47 countries for unblocking geo-restrictions, a kill switch to maintain anonymity if disconnected, and the ability to split tunnel both apps and URLs. GhostBear mode is particularly impressive, as it helps hide VPN usage from ISPs and governments.

Private Internet Access Largest server selection Connect unlimited devices to 30,000 servers Not only does PIA VPN have the distinction of offering unlimited devices, but its network is backed by a staggering 30,000 servers to ensure stable performance for users. Pros Huge 30,000 10Gbps server network

Unlimited devices

Obfuscation and advanced split tunneling Cons Lacks Fire TV app

The U.S. base raises privacy concerns $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

Private Internet Access has the largest server infrastructure of any top provider, giving you access to 91 countries from 30,000 individual servers. Best of all, it supports unlimited devices and simultaneous connections, making it perfect for households and account sharing. With a 10Gbps network, this leaves enough bandwidth for intensive activities like VPN streaming in 4K, gaming, and torrenting, from multiple users.

Core VPN features include a kill switch, split tunneling for apps and sites, and multi-hop. This routes traffic through two separate VPN servers for an extra layer of protection. Obfuscation is applied automatically to hide VPN usage from ISPs and other snoopers.

PIA VPN has user-friendly apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android.

NordVPN Best specialty servers Different servers for different activities on six devices $2.99 $12.99 Save $10 Use up to six devices to access specialty servers for torrenting, the Tor Network, obfuscation, and more. Reach 60 countries from nearly 6,000 servers, and benefit from speeds of up to 10Gbps. Pros Stable 10Gbps server network

Meshnet for remote device-to-device access

Optimized servers for Tor, P2P, and more Cons Six devices may be too few for some

Fewer countries than other picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most popular VPNs on the market, offering optimized servers for different activities and extra privacy tools for no additional cost. For multi-device users, you can connect six devices simultaneously, which is suitable for a single heavy user or small home network. 10Gbps speeds ensure a lag and buffer-free experience.

Whether using Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, or Linux, it’s easy to select a location or specialty server. Double VPN or multi-hop routes traffic through two different VPN servers, while Onion Over VPN passes the VPN connection through the multiple encrypted nodes of the Tor Network. Obfuscation helps hide VPN usage from ISPs, while P2P is optimized for torrenting.

Meshnet is a notable feature of NordVPN that lets you connect different devices together for team collaboration and accessing shared resources. All the other expected VPN features are present, including a kill switch and split tunneling.

PureVPN Best for ISP throttling Access 89 locations via 10 devices without your ISP knowing With new 20Gbps servers and support for 10 devices, PureVPN is a great choice for those that need speed and lots of simultaneous connections. Its network is backed by 6,500 servers, covering 89 locations across the globe. Pros Use 10 devices at once

Strong leak prevention and obfuscation

Super-fast 20Gbps server network Cons No specialty or optimized servers

No-logs policy has been called into question $12.45/mo at PureVPN

PureVPN is perfect for households that want to share the benefits of a VPN. It supports 10 device logins and connections via one account, allowing anyone to stream, game, torrent, or browse at the same time. Industry-leading 20Gbps servers ensure you never run into bandwidth issues beyond your own ISP’s capabilities.

Moreover, ISPs are kept in the dark due to PureVPN’s strong obfuscation and leak prevention, which includes IP, DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC. Even if our IP or VPN usage was to leak, the automatic kill switch halts all traffic until safely reconnected to one of its 89 locations. Throttling is a thing of the past.

PureVPN is available on all common devices, such as Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, and Linux. Plus, you can split tunnel apps, URLs, and IPs, across all devices.

IPVanish Best free mobile trial Connect unlimited mobile devices free for seven days. IPVanish is one of the few VPNs to offer a genuine seven-day free trial if you sign up to the yearly plan on iOS or Android. This provides unlimited connections, so long as you stick to Android or iOS. Premium users get no limitations and 75 countries to choose from. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Rare no risk-free trial on mobile

Fast 2,2000 server network Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs

No automatic IPv6 leak protection $11.99/mo at IPVanish

Make your real IP vanish with support for unlimited devices across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Fire TV, and more. IPVanish has 2,200 servers backing 75 locations and can assign over 40,000 IP addresses.

In action, its unmetered servers range in speed from 1Gbps up to 25Gbps. However, most users will fall somewhere in the middle, with enough bandwidth to run multiple devices on a single network or when sharing the account with friends in different locations.

It uses the WireGuard protocol, which is fast and secure, so streaming, gaming, and torrenting are not an issue. Furthermore, its obfuscation technology could even improve speed if your ISP is artificially throttling it.

Common features include a kill switch, split tunneling for apps, and built-in DNS leak protection. However, leaks may still occur if you use the emerging IPv6 internet protocol, so make sure all your devices stick to IPv4.

ProtonVPN Best no-logs policy Use 10 devices protected by Swiss privacy laws ProtonVPN premium supports 10 simultaneous devices and connections, with your choice of 69 countries for bypassing geo-restrictions. It also supports torrenting for filesharing and the Tor Network for accessing the dark web. Pros High speed 10Gbps servers

Protected by Swiss privacy laws

10 simultaneous devices across desktop and mobile Cons The free plan supports just one device.

Fewer countries than other picks $11.87/mo at ProtonVPN

Many VPNs tout their no-logs policy, which is a pledge to never store or share your usage logs, but laws can still compel them to do so. ProtonVPN is based in Switzerland, where it is not legally required to share any of your data whatsoever.

Furthermore, 102 of its 3,000+ servers are known as Secure Core, a type of multi-hop which first routes traffic through servers in privacy-friendly countries like Switzerland or Iceland. For ultimate privacy, you can choose the Tor over VPN option, which combines the Onion encryption of the Tor Network with VPN’s encryption. This also grants access to the dark web.

This should only be used for highly private activities or when in heavily restrictive countries. E.g., when just wanting to unblock a streaming library, its standard 10Gbps servers are more than enough for multiple devices to stream in 4K.

Features include a kill switch, split tunneling, and the NetShield advert, tracking cookie, and malware blocker.

Final thoughts on our favorite VPNs for multiple devices

In today's age, most of us use multiple devices at home and on the go. Surfshark provides an excellent all-round solution for desktop and mobile, with fast speeds and unique features like GPS spoofing. Choose locations from 100 countries to bypass geo-restrictions and encrypt your connection with the click of a mouse or tap of a screen.

For those on a budget, you can sacrifice a few locations for a more affordable monthly plan from TunnelBear and still benefit from unlimited devices. Others like NordVPN have optimized servers for different tasks or extra privacy, while ProtonVPN and IPVanish let you test their service for free before comitting.