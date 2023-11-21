The mobile version of PUBG on Android and iOS is one of the most played free battle royale games in the world, but many users face blanket bans in countries such as China, Pakistan, and India.

Similarly, Korea and Japan are forced off the global gaming servers into localized versions, while global players who might want to try their hand at servers in other regions are also locked into the global version.

The solution? A top VPN that can unblock geo-restrictions and play any version of the game from anywhere in the world. Some VPNs can even reduce game ping and improve lag if you have an ISP that throttles gaming speeds.

While mobile games face a few extra hurdles due to the way iOS and Android handle regional content, our top list of PUBG mobile VPNs use numerous features to get you into the battleground of your choice.

Our top 8 VPNs for PBG Mobile to bypass geo-restrictions

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Best overall Fast and leak protected servers for smooth gameplay With a server infrastructure supporting 10Gbps and impenetrable leak prevention, ExpressVPN’s Android and iOS apps are perfect for PUBG Mobile gaming. Choose from over 100 servers to unblock any region of the game. Pros Fast 10Gbps servers

Japanese and Korean servers

Never experience IP, DNS, or other leaks Cons Pricey monthly plan $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the all-round best VPNs on the market, combining light user-friendly iOS and Android apps with advanced leak prevention technology. You never have to worry about your real location being exposed, while its industry-leading 10Gbps server infrastructure ensures great mobile gaming speeds, regardless of your location.

If your ISP is prone to throttling gaming speeds, ExpressVPN may actually improve lag. For PUBG Mobile, it’s as simple as downloading the relevant app for your phone or tablet, browsing the location list to find the region to unblock and then firing up the game.

Its 105 servers include South Korea and Japan for those in other regions that want to use their local PUBG version. Meanwhile, anyone else can access the global version by connecting to any European or American location.

The app’s built-in speed test is good for checking general speed and latency if you’re having trouble with a particular server.

Outside of gaming, ExpressVPN supports unblocking geo-restricted streaming services and torrenting. Depending on the plan, you can connect between five and eight devices at once. This includes Windows, macOS, Linux with browser extension, and Fire TV, not just mobile.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best GPS spoofing Match your IP to location services Surfshark’s iOS and Android apps let you unblock any PUBG Mobile region you desire. The added bonus of GPS spoofing leaves no indication you are anywhere other than your chosen location. Pros 3,200 servers,100 countries, inc Korea & Japan

Unique GPS spoofing feature

Unlimited connections Cons Expensive monthly plan $13.99/mo at Surfshark

With over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark has all you need to quickly get PUBG Mobile up and running in your chosen location. Additionally, it offers a unique GPS spoofing feature that matches your VPN IP with the GPS data given out by your mobile. The extra measure makes it even less likely you’ll get banned for using a VPN.

Surfshark recently updated to a 10Gbps network, which means fast speeds for gaming and any other internet activity. Furthermore, it has no device or connection limits, so multiple users can use the VPN at the same time.

The Android app supports split tunneling, so you can route PUBG through the encrypted tunnel while allowing all other apps to use your regular connection. However, VPN’s cannot use split tunneling on iOS or macOS, so you will need to encrypt everything while playing on iOS.

If you wish to try PUBG Mobile in South Korea or Japan, Surfshark has servers for both.

The VPN also supports Windows, macOS, Linux, and Fire TV.

Source: Mullvad Mullvad Best value Mobile VPN gaming at half the price For what Mullvad lacks in servers and locations, it makes up for with a flat $6 monthly fee. With speeds capable of 1-10Gbps, it’s the perfect budget companion for PUBG Mobile gamers, especially if you want to unblock the Japanese version. Pros One affordable monthly fee

Anonymous registration

South Korean server available Cons No South Korean server

Slower than other picks $6/mo at Mullvad

Mullvad is all about anonymity, allowing users to sign up anonymously with a special account number system and even pay in crypto. It supports key VPN features like split tunneling and a kill switch. While not the fastest of the bunch, its server network is more than capable of a game like PUBG Mobile. Moreover, it has plenty of locations in the U.S., and Europe to unblock the global version of the game.

On the other hand, the Japanese version is accessible from outside the country, but it doesn’t currently have any servers for South Korea.

All of these are easily accessed via its intuitive apps for Android and iOS. After you're done with PUBG Mobile, why not install the VPN on Windows, macOS, or Linux?

Despite unlimited devices under one account, only 5 can be actively connected at the same time. So, keep that in mind if you have a busy household.

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Best specialty servers Play PUBG from global, Japanese, and Korean servers Play any PUBG Mobile version from anywhere in the world with NordVPN’s fast 5,000 server network. When not gaming, consider one of its specialty servers for torrenting or additional privacy. Pros P2P servers that are good for gaming

Obfuscation helps ISP gaming throttling

Fast 10Gbps server network Cons Fewer countries than other picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the best all-round VPNs on the market, delivering fast speeds, simple apps for Android, iOS, and desktop, and all the key features you’d expect. These include a kill switch, split tunneling for apps, and configuration files to install a VPN at the router level.

It stands out most because of its specialty server categories, which include obfuscation to help mask VPN usage, Double VPN that applies two VPN servers at once, and Onion Over VPN for connecting to the Tor Network.

Although NordVPN does not have any servers optimized for gaming, users have reported that its P2P locations perform a similar function and aren’t just for torrenting. Either way, with a 10Gbps network, standard servers are well-equipped for PUBG Mobile. That includes U.S., European, South Korean, and Japanese locations.

There’s a six-device limit, which is more than enough for an individual and other household members.

IPVanish Best for low ping Choose servers with the lowest latency for PUBG Mobile With servers in Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Europe, no PUBG Mobile game is off limits. Plus, its detailed server information makes it clear if latency is going to be an issue. iPhone users also get a rare free trial. Pros Unlimited devices and connections

Ping check any server for latency

7-day free trial on iOS Cons Based in the United States

No free trial on Android

Not the fastest $11.99/mo at IPVanish

IPVanish has all the key features of a leading VPN, including split tunneling, a kill switch to protect your real IP during disconnects, and a selection of over 75 countries. This includes the PUBG Mobile favorites in South Korea, Japan, the U.S., and Europe. The ability to check the latency is perfect for gaming. It even lets you choose the city within a country, which is useful for other activities, like sports streaming in the U.S.

IPVanish is one of a handful of VPNs that offer unlimited device support, making it perfect for sharing with family or friends. Its only drawback is it’s not as fast as our other picks, so too many people sharing an account will eventually slow things down, especially when gaming.

If you play PUBG Mobile on iOS, you get full access for seven days before payment is required, so you can see if it handles the game well for you. However, this offer doesn’t extend to Android.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Largest server selection Multiple servers within PUBG Mobile regions 30,000 servers and 84 countries give you limitless PUBG Mobile access. To ensure a lag-free experience, it connects users to the fastest server at the time from its 10Gbps network. Meanwhile, obfuscation ensures your ISP is unlikely to detect or throttle gaming traffic. Pros Huge server selection

Fast 10Gbps network

Good obfuscation to prevent throttling Cons Based in the U.S. despite no-logs $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

The VPN from Private Internet Access is available for Android and iOS gaming, as well as all the leading desktop OSs. There’s no device or connection limits, so heavy users and households can all benefit from the VPN at the same time.

We like it for PUGB Mobile because it has servers in all the required countries. Plus, you can view the latency of any server, ensuring the lowest possible ping while playing. At 10Gbps, speed should rarely be an issue.

Standard features include an automatic kill switch, advanced split tunneling for both apps and URLs, and a multi-hop feature, which applies two VPN servers under a single connection. The obfuscation feature makes it less likely your ISP will be able to throttle online gaming speeds.

If you are overly concerned with billing privacy, its U.S. headquarters could be considered a negative, though it still maintains a no-usage logs policy.

PureVPN Best for ISP throttling Superfast servers with access to Japan and Korea There are over 70 countries to choose from, backed by 6,500 servers at PureVPN. All can be used on iOS and Android for PUBG Mobile gaming. This includes Japan and South Korea for localized sessions. Its anti-throttling technology also sidesteps heavy-handed ISPs. Pros Excellent anti-throttling technology

Up to 20Gbps servers

Unblock all PUBG regions Cons The no-logs policy was called into question in the past.

$12.45/mo at PureVPN

PureVPN is quickly emerging as a top contender, increasing its server count to 6,500 and supported countries to 75. For PUBG Mobile players, that means ample locations in Europe and North America, and the ability to unblock regionalized versions in South Korea and Japan.

It has also upgraded many of its servers to 20Gbps. While this won’t be your real world speed, it certainly means you’ll be equipped for lag-free gaming. A generous 10 device limit allows high-user households to make multiple connections without bandwidth slowing you down. As well as Android and iOS, apps are available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Chromebook, and others.

If you have ever faced ISP throttling, PureVPN’s proprietary obfuscation is particularly successful at further masking the type of traffic your ISP can see. This effectively prevents artificial slowdowns for both gaming and streaming.

You get split tunneling, and a kill switch, along with strong leak prevention for IP, DNS, and WebRTC, preventing your real location data from ever being exposed.

One thing to consider is PureVPN’s no-logs policy might not be as stringent as others after the FBI gained information from the company in 2017. Of course, this is not a big concern for the average user but a rare example of logs being obtained.

Source: ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Best free plan Access the global PUBG Mobile version for free With three free servers, including Japan and the United States, PUBG Mobile is easily accessible with ProtonVPN. Free speeds are adequate for individuals, but for premium users, its 10Gbps network is perfect for up to 10 devices. Pros Free forever plan

Servers in all PUBG Mobile regions

10Gbps premium servers Cons Free servers can get congested

Fewer countries than other picks $11.87/mo at ProtonVPN

The free forever plan includes servers in the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands, which means the global and Japanese PUBG Mobile versions can be accessed for free. These speeds vary but are OK for single users. You get unlimited bandwidth on the free plan too. However, if the servers are ever congested, it’s worth upgrading to a premium plan for 10Gbps speeds and a 10 device limit. All the same VPN features are available on both plans. These include a kill switch to protect your location if the VPN drops, and advanced split tunneling. Onion Over VPN lets you connect to the Tor network and access the dark web, but this is not necessary for PUBG.

In total, it covers 69 countries with over 3,000 servers, some of which use obfuscation to prevent ISP throttling.

You’re in safe hands as ProtonVPN’s no-logs policy and Swiss HQ protect your billing information from legal requests.

Close

What you need to know about the best VPN for PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile can be frustrating to play due to its different region restrictions, but with an industry-leading VPN like ExpressVPN, bypassing these restrictions couldn't be easier. It supports all the available PUBG Mobile regions, whether your region is blocked entirely or if you wish to jump from the global version to the more niche Korean and Japanese versions. With fast speeds and impenetrable leak prevention, your real location will never be exposed.

For those on a budget, Mullvad offers performance close to ExpressVPN but at a fraction of the cost. You can even play the game for free in Japan or global servers via the Netherlands on its free forever plan. Whatever battleground you choose, using a VPN is the perfect companion to PUBG Mobile.