Whether you play or create on a desktop, mobile, or console, we tested the leading providers, so you can find the best VPN for Roblox to meet your needs.

Everyone loves playing Roblox online, but there are a number of privacy hurdles that can be solved with a VPN. By encrypting your connection and masking your IP address, your privacy is protected from other users and host servers. The best VPNs allow you to enjoy Roblox sessions in countries like Jordan and the UAE that have banned the platform outright. Moreover, if your individual account has been banned by Roblox itself, you can get a second chance by changing your IP address and signing back up.

ProtonVPN is one of the few VPN providers with a free forever plan. This gives you acces to a U.S. server, which can bypass Roblox restrictions. Upgrading to a premium plan unlocks thousands of servers in 71 countries, and will reduce lag if the free server becomes congested.

PIA VPN is perfect for the Roblox user that has lots of devices or a busy household. It supports unlimited devices and connections and has over 30,000 individual servers across 91 countries. This gives you low-ping access to Roblox from virtually anywhere in the world.

Surfshark is a great all-round VPN solution for Roblox, but it excels on Android. Not only can you change your IP for privacy and to avoid bans, it also matches your mobile GPS to the same location, making it harder to detect VPN usage. It also supports unlimited devices, allowing for account sharing or to cover all your other devices.

PureVPN is a great choice for Roblox thanks to its unique gaming features. It supports port forwarding for private sessions or server hosting, DDoS attack protection, and the ability to choose VPN servers with the lowest ping. With 6,500 servers in 78 countries, it's easy to avoid country bans and other restrictions.

The winner of our real-world speed tests, ExpressVPN is ideal for Roblox or any other high-bandwidth activities. This, along with its industry-leading leak prevention, means no ISP, government, or Roblox itself will be able to find your real location.

For a flat monthly fee of less than $6 and one of the best no-logs policies on the market, Mullvad VPN is perfect for Roblox users on a budget. If in a banned country, simply choose a popular Roblox location like the U.S. or U.K. on the app to get a fast and secure connection.

CyberGhost knows that low ping is vital for a good session on Roblox and its dedicated gaming servers offer just that. It easily masks your IP to avoid country bans and other restrictions, while its 10Gbps server network provides enough bandwidth for multiple Wi-Fi users without impeding Roblox.

NordVPN is the best all-rounder when it comes to Roblox. It's one of the fastest VPNs on the market, so you'll never experience lag. Moreover, its obfuscation and multi-hop features ensure banned countries and restrictive ISPs don't get in the way of your session. Simply choose a Roblox compatible country on any of its apps for desktop or mobile, or set it up at the router level to cover all console versions.

Final thoughts on finding the best VPN for Roblox

There are many reasons why you might opt for a VPN for Roblox. NordVPN is my personal go-to, because it has all the bases covered, allowing you to avoid country bans, change your IP, so you can come back after an account ban, and get fast enough speeds for a lag-free experience. Its user-friendly apps support split tunneling on Windows and Android, in case you only want to encrypt Roblox, and its kill switch ensures your real IP is never exposed if the connection drops. You can use six devices under one account and its 10Gbps servers are perfect for providing enough bandwidth across your whole household network. You get access to 60 countries, so a Roblox compatible server is just a click or tap away. For consoles, Nord also supports VPN routers.

Roblox users on a budget should consider Mullvad, which is half the price of NordVPN, while ProtonVPN has a free forever plan with U.S. servers that are suitable for a single individual to play or create with Roblox, though upgrading will provide better performance. For raw gaming performance, CyberGhost's dedicated gaming servers make it a close second to Nord, and it has all the key VPN features if you want to use it for other tasks too. For raw speed, ExpressVPN ranks as the fastest VPN in our real-world testing.