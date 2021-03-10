The Best VPN For Torrenting Files Online: ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN & More!

Torrenting is a prevalent online activity, but it carries enormous risks. If you’re sharing and receiving P2P files on the internet, there’s always the threat of being targeted by cybercriminals. But with a virtual private network service (VPN), you can use torrenting services safely. A VPN will keep you anonymous online, encrypt your web traffic, secure untrusted networks, help stop bandwidth throttling, protect against DDoS attacks, and more.

Given that torrenting is widespread all over the world, many different VPN providers support torrents. However, as lots of these services are available, choosing one can be challenging. To help you make the right decision, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for torrenting in 2021.

Best Overall VPN For Torrenting: ExpressVPN

The British Virgin Islands-based company offers everything you’d want in the best overall VPN service for torrents, including an extensive server network, impressive performance, robust security and privacy, and lots more.

With ExpressVPN, you’ll be able to torrent securely and privately thanks to a strict no-logging policy, IP address masking, AES-256 encryption, a network kill switch, private DNS for every server, VPN split tunneling, TrustedServer technology, and more.

ExpressVPN also works with many P2P clients, such as uTorrent, BitTorrent, Transmission, qBittorrent, Deluge, and others. Since ExpressVPN offers over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, you’ll be able to access and share P2P/torrent files safely right around the world.

If you use a range of different devices, you’ll be glad to learn that ExpressVPN has easy-to-use clients for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other operating systems. The apps are straightforward to use, allowing you to automatically connect to the best available server or select from a list of international servers. However, ExpressVPN only provides five device connections.

Along with its torrenting capabilities, ExpressVPN is also a top streaming VPN that provides access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, DAZN, Hulu, HBO, and other services. Plus, there’s unlimited bandwidth. Overall, ExpressVPN is the best VPN around for torrenting, streaming, and everything else.

Best Cheap VPN For Torrenting: Surfshark

If you’re looking for a top-class torrenting VPN that won’t make a dent in your finances, look no further than Surfshark. It’s the cheapest premium VPN service around, with its best value subscription costing $2.49 per month.

Surfshark provides a great range of security and privacy features, letting you use torrenting services securely. These include a no-logging policy, AES-256 encryption, malware protection, secure protocols, an internet kill switch, private DNS and leak protection, multihop, a Camouflage mode, a NoBorders mode, and much more.

While Surfshark doesn’t offer dedicated servers for P2P and torrenting services, the provider claims that most of its static servers are “P2P-friendly”. In fact, Surfshark operates a large network of over 3,200 VPN servers in 65 countries. It also supports a range of P2P clients, including uTorrent.

Unlike many other premium VPN services, Surfshark has an impressive unlimited device policy. So you’ll be able to use its VPN service on all your devices. Surfshark provides apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and lots of other operating systems.

Best Known VPN For Torrenting: NordVPN

Nord is another popular VPN provider that is excellent for accessing torrenting and P2P services. It provides a massive network of 5,525 VPN servers in 59 countries globally, and hundreds of them are specifically designed for P2P file sharing.

In the NordVPN app, it’s really easy to connect to a P2P server. All you need to do is click on “specialty servers” in the bottom menu and then press “P2P”. NordVPN’s apps are available on various platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems.

When it comes to security and privacy, NordVPN offers a strong no-logging policy, strong encryption, an internet kill switch, obfuscated servers, split tunneling, Double VPN (which routes web traffic via two highly secure servers), a DNS leak test, Onion over VPN, a malware and advert blocker, and more.

Another great thing about NordVPN is that you can use this service to access Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, DAZN, and many other streaming services. There’s also a six-device limit, 24/7 customer support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and various premium subscriptions.

Best Torrenting VPN For Most People: CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a top-rated premium VPN service that provides a large network of 6,861 servers across 89 countries. Plus, many of its servers are optimized for using P2P and torrenting services.

It offers a range of excellent features, including AES-256 encryption, DNS and IP leak protection, an internet kill switch, a no-logging policy, various protocols (OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard), unlimited bandwidth, unlimited traffic, a 24/7 live chat for customer support, and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Should you decide to take out a subscription with CyberGhost, you’ll be able to secure up to seven connected devices. What’s more, CyberGhost has easy-to-use VPN apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and many other devices. CyberGhost also unblocks streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, YouTube, and more.

Best Torrenting VPN For International Servers: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is probably best known for its massive VPN server network. Globally, it offers more than 26,206 VPN servers in 77 countries across the globe, and supports P2P and torrenting.

Overall, Private Internet Access is an excellent VPN service. Its main features include encrypted Wi-Fi, the WireGuard and OpenVPN protocols, malware blocking, advert blocking, web tracker blocking, multiple VPN gateways, unlimited bandwidth, a SOCKS5 web proxy, a no-logging policy, instant setup, and more.

Along with a large suite of features, Private Internet Access also provides apps for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems. Every plan comes with a 10-device limit, fast speeds, expert support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Alternate Option: IPVanish

IPVanish is a major name in the VPN scene that provides a decently sized server network, easy-to-use apps for all major platforms, a large suite of features, good support, impressive performance, and more.

What’s great about IPVanish is that it has a large network of over 1,600 VPN servers and more than 40,000 shared IP addresses in 75 global locations. Like Surfshark, IPVanish has an unlimited devices policy and easy-t0-use apps on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, and other operating systems.

All plans come with access to a SOCKS5 web proxy, which is very handy for torrenting. Other features include strong encryption, zero data transfer caps, a no-logging policy, the ability to unblock top streaming sites like Netflix, different protocols, 24/7 live chat support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

In the online world, torrenting is one of the most widespread activities. But unfortunately, sharing and receiving P2P files puts you at risk of malware, cyber attacks, internet snooping, and other online threats. However, a VPN will allow you to use torrenting services securely and privately. Overall, ExpressVPN is the best service for torrenting users, and you shouldn’t be disappointed with it.