There are a few reasons for using a VPN with Valorant, but one of the biggest reasons happens before you even open the game. When a player signs up for an account with Riot Games, their account is assigned to the region they were in when they created it. While the developers have added a server browser to the game, you can only access servers that are a part of your region, and most importantly, you can't play with friends in a different region. Luckily, with one of the best VPNs, players can sign up in a different region to get on a region with their friends.

Join a new region in Valorant with a VPN

ExpressVPN Best overall Tons of servers in over 90 countries ExpressVPN isn’t the cheapest VPN you can get, but with servers in 105 countries, you’ll be able to get connected in just about any region. ExpressVPN has an easy-to-use app that makes getting connected with its fast Lightway protocol quick and easy. Pros Fast connections with Lightway protocol

Servers in 105 countries

Easy whole-home VPN with the Aircove router Cons Expensive when paid monthly $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

If you're looking to get started in a new region on Valorant, ExpressVPn is a great choice. With servers in 105 countries, you’ll be able to quickly get connected in a different country, so you can create an account in a new region. Using the PC application, you can see which servers are available, so you can pick one in your desired region.

ExpressVPN’s servers are also reasonably fast, especially if you’re using the Lightway protocol over OpenVPN, so you don’t need to disconnect to get strong download speeds. While you don't need to use the VPN to play the game in a different region, some users have reported a more consistent connection, especially if your ISP throttles your connection. While Lightway isn’t supported by most VPN routers, OpenVPN is plenty performant to create your account. If you want more flexibility, however, ExpressVPN sells its own Aircove AX1800 router with a simple interface that allows you to assign VPN locations by device.

ExpressVPN is easy to use with a simple setup process after you’ve set up your account. You can also pay with a lot of different methods, including crypto, so you can keep your information as private as you like.

Mullvad Best value Privacy-focused and affordable One of the cheapest monthly VPNs, Mullvad is also one of the most privacy-focused options. You don’t even need to provide an email address or payment method to get started. Even so, it has servers in 40 countries, so you can surely find one near your desired location. Pros Support for the fast WireGuard protocol

No account registration required

Tons of payment methods accepted

Low monthly price Cons No antivirus extras $6/mo at Mullvad

Mullvad keeps things as simple as possible and that’s a good thing for its prices as well as for privacy. Mullvad is one of our favorite VPN services thanks to this focus on privacy, and by offering one of the lowest-priced monthly plans. You can pay for Mullvad in a variety of ways, including credit cards, PayPal, and crypto. You can even buy vouchers online, so you don’t need to put in a single bit of personal information.

Mullvad has fewer servers than many other VPNs, but with servers in 40 countries, you’ll still be able to get connected to the right game region. Many of Mullvad’s servers are fast with 10Gbps connections, and the company even owns servers across Europe, so even if you decide to start matchmaking while connected, the speed should be plenty strong overall. If you’re trying to connect in Asia or North America, there are still plenty of rented servers to choose from.

CyberGhost Best gaming-optimized servers Over 10,000 servers with gaming-specific options CyberGhost offers a ton of servers with over 10,000 servers in over 100 countries. CyberGhost even offers some gaming-optimized servers. With support for WireGuard and plenty of servers to try out, you can find a strong connection with CyberGhost. Pros Over 10,000 servers in 100 countries

Support for the fast WireGuard protocol

Gaming-optimized servers available Cons Fairly expensive when paid monthly

Could use more gaming server locations $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

With over 10,000 servers in 100 countries, there aren’t many places not served by CyberGhost. For gamers, however, CyberGhost also has a handful of gaming-optimized servers in New York, London, Paris, and Frankfurt. While those servers only cover two Valorant regions, you don't need a gaming-optimized server to create your account and get started.

CyberGhost is easy to use with an application for Windows and macOS that makes it easy to find the right server for your connection. You can also use this app to enable a kill switch to avoid accidentally connecting without a VPN if your connection goes down, though this won't be of much consequence if you stick to gaming. CyberGhost is far from the cheapest VPN if you pay monthly, but on a six-month or two-year plan, it's a lot cheaper.

NordVPN Best for LAN Connect directly to a friend's network NordVPN is a well-known VPN service thanks to its clever ad placement, but also thanks to its extra features including malware protection, and ad-blocking. If you’re looking for a complete security solution with the ability to change regions in a few clicks, you can also choose a Plus or Complete plan. NordVPN's Meshnet even allows you to connect to a friend's network if you want to play an older LAN-only game. Pros Tons of servers in 60 countries

Fast speeds with the Nordlynx protocol

Meshnet allows for LAN gaming on the internet Cons Expensive if paid monthly $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN offers one of the most complete packages of any provider with a lot of extras, including antivirus protection and privacy protection. If you’re just after the basic service, you still get malware protection, tracker blocking, and ad-blocking for your connection. If you want to stick with a monthly plan, NordVPN is quite expensive, though if you sign up for a year or more, it's much more reasonable.

When it comes to gaming, NordVPN has over 5,900 servers in 60 countries, so you can find one that works for you. With NordVPN’s application, you’ll be able to use its fast WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol, which offers better speed and consistency than OpenVPN. NordVPN also offers a program called Meshnet that allows you to connect to a friend’s local network, enabling LAN gaming over the internet, or to be sure you're both making accounts in the same region.

Private Internet Access Best with split tunneling Choose which applications use the VPN Private Internet Access has servers in 91 different countries and even has a server in every U.S. state. Private Internet Access also supports split-tunneling, which allows you to choose which application connects to the VPN. Pros Tons of servers in 91 countries

Support for the quick WireGuard protocol

Split-tunneling allows individual apps to be routed through the VPN Cons Expensive when paid monthly

Lacks gaming-specific features $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

Private Internet Access (PIA) offers a lot of different servers to choose from with a focus on the United States with a server available in each of the 50 states. Just remember that the Miami server in Valorant is considered to be part of the Latin America region, so if you want to use it, connecting to Florida won't work, oddly. PIA also has plenty of servers around the rest of the globe, with 91 countries in total. Speaking of servers, PIA boasts that it uses RAM-only servers, so your data is never saved to a disk, and logs aren’t kept.

PIA supports the WireGuard protocol with its app for Windows, Mac, and more. In this app, you’ll also find an option for a split tunnel. This allows you to pick and choose which applications use the VPN and which don’t. If you want your game to connect over the VPN, for example, but want Spotify to be connected locally, you can do that.

PureVPN Best for a shared connection Tons of servers in over 90 countries PureVPN offers a ton of servers in 70 different countries while also offering some extra features. If you pay more, you can get more privacy and privacy features. PureVPN stands out for its port forwarding tool, which makes it easy to get past a close NAT on a shared connection. Pros Supports WireGuard for fast connections

Over 6,500 servers in 70 countries

Easy port forwarding Cons Expensive if paid monthly $12.45/mo at PureVPN

If you live in a building with shared internet access, you can have frustratingly little control over your network. If they’re using carrier-grade NAT, you may also find it difficult or impossible to connect to a game with matchmaking. PureVPN has a port forwarding option in its application that makes it easy to open the required ports for a game. You can find the required ports on Valorant’s support page, so you can make sure you’ve got all the connections needed to access the game.

Besides that, PureVPN is a generally strong VPN with support for WireGuard. It has 6,500 servers in 70 countries, so you can find on in the region you're trying to connect to. PureVPN offers additional services like a password manager, secure file transfer, and privacy management if you’re willing to pay for one of its bigger plans. Purely for gaming, though, you only need the standard plan with the VPN service.

Get set up in a new Valorant region with a VPN

While gen-located accounts are a necessary evil for ensuring high-quality match-made games, they don't always work perfectly. If you have international friends that you like to play with, for example, you may not be able to play with them at all in your region. Making a new account at their location will give you access to the same server list, so you can play together. Just remember that playing on distant servers will lead to higher latency and potential lag in game.

If you signed up in the wrong region by mistake, or moved, you can change your region without any tricks. You can see if you're eligible for a region migration on Valorant's support page, and submit a ticket to get it changed. This is only available every 90 days, so if you travel a lot between regions, you may still want a second account. There's also the oddity that is the Miami server, which is part of the Latin America region and not available to accounts made in the United States.

In Valorant, you can see your ping to each server by clicking on the signal bars above your character if you're on your own or the party leader. If you leave all the boxes unchecked, the game will pick a server for you, but you can also specify which ones you would like to use. If half of your party is in Los Angeles and the other half is in New York, you could compromise with the US Central server, for example.

If you're looking for a VPN that works for Valorant and everyday browsing alike, ExpressVPN checks all the boxes with a ton of server locations in a bunch of different countries. ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, so you can get connected in the region of your choice. ExpressVPN is easy to use with a robust app and even a standalone router if you want something even simpler. ExpressVPN even has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if it just isn’t working for you, you’re not stuck with it.