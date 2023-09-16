A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a great addition to your computer, as it can add a layer of encryption to your data to keep your info safer. People utilize VPNs for many different reasons, including hiding your browser history, bypass data throttling, censorship, and more. VPNs are also made to disguise your IP address so that you can get access to certain websites that may have geographical restrictions. Streaming services, such as Netflix, offer different content in different countries. If you're dying to watch a new show that's only available in a different country from the one that you're in, using a VPN can help you watch it.

Of course, there are some factors that you need to consider when you're choosing a VPN. First off, you need to understand more about the safety concerns about VPNs, which we've discussed here. You'll also need a router that offers VPN client mode support. The best VPNs are ones that are easy to use, won't cost you too much, and give you a lot of servers to work with. We've highlighted a few here that will specifically help you with watching Netflix in order to get the most out of your subscription.

Our picks for the best VPN for Netflix in 2023

ExpressVPN Editor's choice Easy to use For a VPN that offers strong encryption along with reliable service, ExpressVPN fits the bill. It is excellent for streaming, thanks to its fast speeds and ease of use. Pros Simple to navigate

Excellent for streaming

Lots of servers Cons A bit pricey $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands and is known all over the world for how easy it is to use. It's ideal for streaming Netflix on because you can access almost any streaming services worldwide. So if you're into K-dramas or heist shows only available in Europe, you can easily access them with ExpressVPN. It doesn't have many complications and it delivers for a top-priced option.

A monthly payment for ExpressVPN is $12.95, which is higher than other options. You can also opt for a six-month subscription for $9.99 per month or a yearly one where you pay $8.95 monthly. But you're getting premium performance and a wide server network. Plus, you can try it free for 30 days to see if you like it. This hosts 3,000 servers from 1,600 locations across 94 countries. ExpressVPN also has apps on almost any platform you might want to use, such as iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, and more. You just need to load up the app, pick the best server or choose a specific server location, and you're good to go. There are a lot of features, like a built-in kill switch, VPN split tunneling, and good transparency.

It can be used on eight devices at once, so multiple people can be using your account at one time. ExpressVPN also will not store any of your data. You'll also be able to get your own VPN router from ExpressVPN that supports its super fast Lightway protocol and has built-in software to run it easily. All in all, you'll get a great, fast VPN that's easy to use with ExpressVPN.

NordVPN Also reliable Trusted and fast NordVPN is an incredibly reliable service with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries. You can connect on all major platforms, so streaming is made easier. Pros Very fast

5,000 servers across 60 countries

Double VPN servers Cons Only allows for six connected devices

Not transparent

If you want a VPN with a ton of features and one that is reliable, NordVPN is a smart pick. It connects on all major platforms, meaning that you'll easily be able to download the app and find your streaming service. Netflix runs smoothly on this and it's incredibly fast. NordVPN has 5,687 servers across 60 countries, so there are plenty to pick from in major cities and utilize to watch your favorite shows from around the world. It takes almost no time to click on the Quick Connect button to join the closest server to you.

NordVPN has unlimited speed and bandwidth, so it's one of the fastest options you'll find. It also offers a verified no-logs policy, so your data won't be stored anywhere within the VPN itself. There are multiple kinds of servers you can choose from, if security is of the utmost importance to you. There are regular VPNs, double VPNs that make it twice as hard to hack into, Onion Over VPN that combines a VPN and the Tor browser for added security, and an obfuscated server that will help you bypass Internet censorship when you're in a country that has limited access. This will also help streaming wherever you are.

NordVPN offers three levels of plans: Standard, Plus, and Complete. Standard is $12.99 per month, Plus is 13.79 per month, and Complete is $14.99 per month. The number of features increases the higher price plan you choose. You can also opt for one-year and two-year plans for much cheaper prices. You can only connect six devices at a time with NordVPN and there aren't any transparency reports, which may give you pause. But for a quality connection and reliable service, NordVPN delivers.

Surfshark Best value Stream on unlimited devices Surfshark is a great cost-effective VPN because it allows an unlimited number of devices to be connected. You can watch Netflix and a lot of other streaming content on a ton of devices. Pros Unlimited devices supported

100% RAM-only servers

Rotating IP Cons Not as fast as others $15.45/mo at Surfshark

Think about all the devices you can stream Netflix on when you use Surfshark. It's an endless amount because Surfshark doesn't cap the amount of devices you can use the VPN with. This is easy-to-use and connects with most major platforms, so download it to your TVs, routers, laptops, desktops, and more. You'll be able to stream from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more. Plus, you can utilize the 3,200 servers from more than 100 countries to watch content you aren't able to get where you live. Each of those servers is 100% RAM-only, meaning you're achieving anonymity whenever you use them.

Speaking of staying anonymous, Surfshark provides a rotating IP and you can double your protection with the Dynamic MultiHop Double VPN feature. You'll love the auto connecting, kill switch, split tunneling, and more. Surfshark's routers are P2P-friendly, meaning you can torrent with ease on them. The additional protections you get with this VPN include ridding you of cookie pop-ups, malware, phishing, and other annoying things you find on the web.

Price-wise, the monthly options are high, as the three plans start at $15.45 per month and go up to $20.65 per month. But if you choose a two-year commitment, you can get SurfShark Starter for $2.39 a month, SurfShark One for $3.06 a month, and SurfShark One+ for $4.77 per month. For one year, prices start at $3.99 a month.

Windscribe Best free option No need to pay For a free VPN, Windscribe has a quality amount of features, servers, and can handle some solid bandwidth. It also gives you an unlimited amount of connections for devices that you can stream on. Pros Free plan

10GB of data per month

Added protection when using desktop and browser combo Cons Better features with paid plans See at Windscribe

You can get a VPN for free and the best option for you to do so is with Windscribe. This gives you a generous amount of data to utilize each month without having to pay. You'll get 10GB a month, allowing you to stream plenty of content on a monthly basis. It easily bypasses geolocation restrictions from streamers like Netflix to give you more content to watch.

You can connect an unlimited amount of devices for your free plan, which is a bonus to let you watch in lots of places. It has access to servers in 10 different countries. You'll find apps on major platforms as well as extensions for browsers. There is extended coverage if you utilize the desktop app and the browser combo. Windscribe does allow for some tracking of your data just to see how much you're using each month. If that doesn't bother you, this is a smart choice.

Windscribe has decent speeds, and you can upgrade your plan if you want to pay for features. Windscribe Pro is either $9 a month or $5.75 a month for a year. You can also customize your own plan, which is billed at $1 per location per month. There are also features like Static IP and Team accounts that you'll get with a paid plan.

ProtonVPN Another good free pick Unlimited bandwidth for free You can get free VPN from Proton VPN with no ads and unlimited bandwidth. You may want to pay for it if you want to stream content on Netflix from other countries though. Pros Unlimited bandwidth

Available on lots of devices

VPN Accelerator Cons Paid plan better for streaming

You can try your luck with the free version of Proton VPN, which offers you over 100 servers in three countries, the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands. If you are hoping to stream Netflix from countries that aren't those three, you can opt for a paid version, which doesn't cost too much. But Proton VPN offers you a lot of great features that make it a smart consideration.

Every plan with Proton VPN comes with unlimited bandwidth, so you'll be able to get the most out of your connection. There aren't any ads and you can connect on a ton of devices, including laptops, desktops, smartphones, and more. But you can only connect to one device at a time.

If you opt for the paid plan, you'll unlock a ton more features, including over 2,900 servers in 65 countries. You'll be able to protect up to 10 devices at once and there's ad blocker and malware protection. The speed is faster for both protection and streaming.

Again, there is a free option, but the prices are around $10 per month if you want to open up the paid plans. If you commit to a yearly plan it's around $6 a month or $5 a month for a two-year commitment.

Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Tons of servers Choose your server to connect to There are so many servers with Private Internet Access, you'll have almost no issue finding one to stream Netflix with. There are more than 26,200 in 84 countries across the world, plus this offers expert support. Pros Over 26,200 servers

Supports fast speeds

Offers a VPN router Cons Pricier than some others $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

If you're worried about being able to find the right server to connect to in another country, then Private Internet Access (PIA) is your pick. The best part about PIA is the fact that it offers so many servers across a lot of countries. There are more than 26,200 servers in 84 countries that you'll have access to, meaning you'll have no issue streaming Netflix from wherever the content you want to see is. It works across all kinds of streaming platforms like Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

It offers top-notch technical support and 100% open-source software, meaning you can modify the software yourself. Installing PIA gives you a lot of different VPN protocols, including fast options like WireGuard, OpenVPN, PPTP, and L2TP/IPSec. It's available across many platforms, so it's easy to download and use. You can use up to 10 devices at once with PIA. If you want to use a VPN router at home, that's offered from PIA. Your internet traffic won't be logged as well, thanks to the no-logging policy.

The pricing for PIA is a little bit more than some of the other options on the list. The best deal currently is for two years, which you'll pay only $2.19 a month and get two free months. If you want to pay per month, it's $11.99.

CyberGhost Safe and secure Strong encryption In terms of a secure VPN with strong encryption, CyberGhost carries the torch. It has an extensive server network, offers unlimited bandwidth, and a money-back guarantee. Pros 256-bit AES encryption

Money-back guarantee

Extensive server network Cons Only up to seven devices $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a secure VPN that is safe to use for multiple devices. It has a 100% no logs policy, so your data and activity won't be stored. There are over 9,200 VPN servers in its network across 90 countries, so there's plenty to choose from when you're wanting to stream your shows. It's simple to use, as you can download it across multiple platforms.

Whether you want to stream, torrent, or game, CyberGhost is a VPN that delivers fast speeds and secure 256-bit AES encryption. You'll be able to change your IP address when you're on your phone, TV, or computer. It takes privacy into account with different VPN protocols, a kill switch, its own private DNS servers, RAM-only servers and more. It also will automatically launch the VPN when you join an unsecured Wi-Fi network.

While you can only secure seven devices at once, this is still a solid option for anyone wanting to watch Netflix. It costs $12.99 per month, $6.99 for a six-month subscription, or only $2.19 for a two-year deal with two months free.

Source: IPVanish IPVanish Fast for lag-free viewings Stream without buffering IPVanish delivers unlimited connections across devices and offers fast speeds so there's no lag while you're streaming Netflix. It avoids network throttling and is incredibly easy to use. Pros No network throttling

Unlimited bandwidth

Multiple protocols Cons Platform is limited See at IPVanish

IPVanish offers fast speeds that won't lag while you're streaming your favorite content. It has over 2,000 servers in over 75 locations worldwide, giving you the connections you need to stream. It also gives you unlimited bandwidth and has a no traffic logs policy to give you the freedom to use the VPN at your disposal. The unmetered connections allow you to connect as many devices as you want at a time. Plus, you can rely on multiple protocols, such as WireGuard, for fast and reliable security while keeping your connection speedy.

It offers an extra layer of protection against hackers and the interface is limited but user-friendly. If you have any problems with IPVanish, they offer 24/7 customer service. It's a VPN that will keep your data private any time you're in public Wi-Fi.

Monthly, IPVanish is $11.99 but it's only $4.49 per month on a yearly subscription. If you want to upgrade to a two-year subscription, it will cost you $3.33 per month.

Bottom line for the best VPN for Netflix

Getting a VPN in order to stream Netflix in another country or from another country is a smart way to avoid the geo-location policies. You can watch series that are only available in other markets from wherever you are. We suggest ExpressVPN because of how easy the interface is, how reliable it is, and the fact that you can try it for free to see if you like it. ExpressVPN also because of the built-in software that makes it run smoothly. While the monthly price is a bit high, it's a great choice for anyone looking to start using a VPN.

If you're looking for the best deal, that comes from Surfshark because it offers unlimited device connections and has servers in over 100 countries. NordVPN is also a terrific choice because of how fast it is and the fact that it has 5,000 servers to choose from. It won't match up with the number of servers that Private Internet Access offers, but not many do. You can also remember that there are free VPNs if you want to give them a shot before committing to one. But you should know that they often have limitations that paid ones do not.