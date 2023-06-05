If you’re an online gamer, you’ll want a router with a feature like ASUS’s VPN Fusion that allows you to choose which devices are connected to the VPN and which aren’t. Even the best VPN services will add a few milliseconds of delay, which can lead to lag during matches. That same ping increase during everyday computing or streaming will hardly be noticeable and a worthwhile tradeoff to some.

VPN support on a router can mean a few different things, but to most people, it means using a VPN service to add a layer of protection between your device and the internet at large. For this, you need a router with VPN client mode support, and luckily, there are quite a few of the best Wi-Fi routers building this feature in by default. TP-Link, for example, has even been adding VPN client mode to its routers, even the cheap ones, with firmware updates.

TP-Link’s affordable Wi-Fi 6 gaming router, the Archer GX90, has been punching above its price tag since it came out, and with VPN Client support for OpenVPN, it’s even a solid choice as a VPN router. The 1.5GHz quad-core CPU is standard fare for TP-Link, but it’s still a strong performer with its tri-band AX6600 connection and even a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port. While its venomous arachnid appearance won’t be to everyone’s taste, its performance makes up for it.

A mesh system is an excellent way to get a large house or even a homestead with multiple buildings online. The ZenWiFi XT8 supports OpenVPN, WireGuard, and ASUS’s VPN Fusion software with a matching mesh node in the box. These routers come with 2.5Gbps Ethernet for multi-gig local networking and the tri-core 1.5GHz CPU and 512MB of RAM should have no trouble keeping up. You can even expand your mesh with just about any other modern ASUS or ROG router.

If you’re looking for power, you’re not going to do much better than the ROG GT-AXE16000 from ASUS unless you build a router yourself. With a fast quad-band Wi-Fi 6E connection, dual 10Gbps Ethernet, a 2.0GHz quad-core CPU, and a massive 2GB of RAM, there’s not much this router can’t keep up with. It supports OpenVPN and WireGuard with VPN Fusion to optimize your traffic. Wi-Fi 6E also offers some of the fastest Wi-Fi speeds with WPA-3 security.

If you find yourself spending a lot of nights in a hotel, you know how tiring it can be trying to get all of your devices online. The GL.iNet Slate AX is a compact AX1800 router that you can take with you so you only need to set up one network connection per hotel stay. It comes with the powerful OpenWrt software pre-installed with support for OpenVPN and WireGuard out of the box. This router gives you the peace of mind to use your devices online, even when you don’t know exactly where the Ethernet leads.

The one thing all VPN routers have in common is that they’re a chore to set up— except the ExpressVPN Aircove that is. This easy-to-use AX1800 router isn’t winning any awards in speed or coverage, but its software makes setting up ExpressVPN service a breeze and its software is among the easiest when it comes to assigning devices to specific VPN servers or no VPN. With support for ExpressVPN’s Lightway, you even get speeds up to 180Mbps connected to a VPN.

The Archer AX21 is an entry-level AX1800 router that TP-Link has been wise enough to update with VPN Client support. It’s not breaking speed records with its OpenVPN support, but for streaming and browsing, it should have plenty of speed. Its 1.5GHz quad-core CPU should also be able to keep up with the VPN demands, though VPN setup feels a little less polished than it does on ASUS.

For most people, the Rapture GT-AX6000 is overkill with its quad-core 2.0GHz CPU and 1GB of RAM, but with a VPN router, every bit of power helps. ASUS’s software has support for OpenVPN and WireGuard with up-to-date software, and its VPN Fusion tool allows you to quickly and easily decide which devices are connected to a VPN, and which aren’t. This allows you to keep certain devices off of the VPN, like a gaming PC, without compromising the others.

The ASUS RT-AX82U is a sensible mid-range Wi-Fi 6 router and while its tri-core 1.5GHz CPU and 512MB of RAM aren’t going to run Crysis, it’s more than capable of keeping up with a home’s VPN needs. It supports OpenVPN and WireGuard for strong compatibility with most VPN providers. VPN Fusion is included to allow users to pick which devices connect to the VPN and which connect directly to the internet which can help keep ping low on gaming devices.

Choose your router software wisely

The relative openness of ASUS’s router software, ASUSWRT, has allowed the company to become a clear leader in smaller categories like VPN support. While many routers have supported VPN Server for ages, VPN Client support has grown alongside the best VPN Services in popularity, even if VPNs aren’t as safe as many think. TP-Link, notably, has been quick to update many of its routers with VPN support.

The ASUS RT-AX82U is a great starting point for those looking for a fast Wi-Fi 6 router with software that allows customers to get deep into the settings or just manage things from afar with an app. Its dual-band AX5400 connection should have no issues keeping up with a gigabit connection (when a VPN isn’t being used), and while not the most powerful router you can get, should have no trouble keeping up with multiple simultaneous devices using a VPN.

If you want a VPN in a hurry and don’t mind giving up some flexibility, the ExpressVPN Aircove is second to none in ease of use. You have to use ExpressVPN, but signing in to your account is a matter of moments on this router, and choosing which VPN you want each device on is a breeze with a drag-and-drop GUI. You can even set different VPNs for different devices, so if you want a streaming device that always thinks it’s in another country, you have that option.

VPN Client vs. VPN Server

Looking through the spec sheets when you’re shopping for a new router, you may have seen that a lot more routers support VPN Server than VPN Client. VPN Client allows you to connect to a VPN server, like those owned by a VPN service, as a client. By making your router that client, all the devices connected to it will be directly through that VPN. For most VPN users, VPN Client is what they expect when looking for a VPN router.

VPN Server, on the other hand, makes your router the server to which clients can connect. This is useful if you’re away from home and want to connect to the internet or your local network as if you were home. This is also commonly used by corporations or institutions as a way to make sure data is secure, even with people working from home or on the road.

VPN Server is very cool, but for many home users, it’s not all it's cracked up to be. First, you will be relying on your home internet’s upload speed for your connection, which can be quite low with cheaper cable internet plans. Fiber and 5G ISPs tend not to restrict upload speeds as much, but your mileage will vary. You’ll also be stuck using a dynamic IP on most ISPs which means you’ll need a service to keep your connection working. An increasing number of manufacturers are making this easier, like AmpliFi, ASUS, and eero by connecting with an app, but it’s far from perfect.