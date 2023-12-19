The Steam Deck is a great choice for taking your gaming library on the go. Since SteamOS is based on Arch Linux, you can also browse the web and even watch Netflix in Desktop Mode. But where does that leave things regarding privacy, security, and geo-restrictions? One way to protect yourself if you’re on a questionable Wi-Fi connection is to use a VPN to encrypt your internet traffic. The best VPNs also allow access to your online Steam account when traveling to different countries or even switch to a different region.

While Steam Deck doesn’t support VPNs natively, some providers do offer apps for Linux, with varying degrees of success. A better way is to download Decky Loader from GitHub and then open the new Plugin store to install TunnelDeck. This lets you configure any VPN that uses the OpenVPN protocol. Alternatively, you can use a VPN-compatible router for extra security at home or to bypass geo-restrictions. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the best VPNs for Steam Deck.