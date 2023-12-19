The Steam Deck is a great choice for taking your gaming library on the go. Since SteamOS is based on Arch Linux, you can also browse the web and even watch Netflix in Desktop Mode. But where does that leave things regarding privacy, security, and geo-restrictions? One way to protect yourself if you’re on a questionable Wi-Fi connection is to use a VPN to encrypt your internet traffic. The best VPNs also allow access to your online Steam account when traveling to different countries or even switch to a different region.
While Steam Deck doesn’t support VPNs natively, some providers do offer apps for Linux, with varying degrees of success. A better way is to download Decky Loader from GitHub and then open the new Plugin store to install TunnelDeck. This lets you configure any VPN that uses the OpenVPN protocol. Alternatively, you can use a VPN-compatible router for extra security at home or to bypass geo-restrictions. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the best VPNs for Steam Deck.
ExpressVPNEditor's choice
ExpressVPN has the fastest speeds in our real-world tests, making it perfect for online gaming, downloading games over Wi-Fi, or using it to watch Netflix. It supports Steam Deck via its Linux app for Arch, OpenVPN, or a VPN router. Choose from thousands of servers in 105 countries when traveling or bypassing geo-restrictions.
-
NordVPNBest for throttling
NordVPN's 6,000 10Gbps servers across 60 countries provide a seamless experience on Steam Deck. Its obfuscation technology prevents ISP throttling, and you can even lower ping by connecting to a server closer to the gaming host. Nord supports OpenVPN and router configuration.
-
TunnelBearBest value
At $9.99 per month with discounts for longer commitments, TunnelBear is our most affordable pick. It supports OpenVPN and ArchLinux, as well as routers, so there are multiple ways to get it running with Steam Deck. It also ranks high in speed tests, and you can use it with an unlimited number of devices.
-
CyberGhostOptimized gaming servers
CyberGhost has the distinction of offering servers dedicated to gaming, providing excellent performance if you play Steam Deck online. With 10,600 fast servers in 100 countries, you can enjoy stable speeds from anywhere in the world on multiple devices. Hook it up via Decky Loader/Tunnel Deck or on your VPN router.
-
SurfsharkBest for unlimited devices
Surfshark has no limits on connections or devices under one account and has thousands of 10Gbps servers to back it up. Connect to locations in 100 countries and use OpenVPN or a VPN router to get set up on Steam Deck.
-
PureVPN
With 6,500 servers configured for speeds of up to 20Gbps, PureVPN is designed for online gaming. It boasts low ping servers and DDoS protection to keep gaming sessions stable. Use OpenVPN or router support to connect via Steam Deck.
-
Private Internet AccessLargest server fleet
PIA VPN has the largest infrastructure on the market, with 30,000 servers spanning 91 countries. That means buffer-free streaming and no lag when playing Steam Deck online. Its router, Linux, and OpenVPN support, give you ample setup methods.
-
ProtonVPNBest with free plan
ProtonVPN is one of the few providers you can use on Steam Deck for free via OpenVPN or router. This limits you to the U.S., Japan, or the Netherlands, so it isn't suited for global traveling. But upgrade to its affordable premium plans to unlock 3,000 10Gbps servers in 69 countries.
Getting set up with a VPN for Steam Deck encryption and bypassing region restrictions
ExpressVPN represents the best all-around VPN solution for Steam Deck. Not only is it the fastest VPN based on our own speed tests, but it has an Arch Linux app, can be configured via OpenVPN, and has everything you need to set up on a VPN-compatible router. Its industry-leading leak prevention means your real IP address is never exposed, and with 105 countries to choose from, securely traveling with your Steam Deck couldn't be easier. Access your game library back home, change Steam regions altogether, or use it to access geo-restricted streaming services and other content from anywhere in the world.
NordVPN is a close contender when it comes to speed, but really shines with its ability to hide the traffic type and VPN usage from overbearing ISPs or restrictive governments. Those on a budget may favor TunnelBear for its affordable monthly plan or ProtonVPN for its unrestricted free plan. If your primary goal is to play Steam Deck online, CyberGhost has the best dedicated gaming servers, while PureVPN's DDoS protection and low ping servers also get the job done.
Steam Deck OLED
Valve's upgraded Steam Deck features a larger OLED display with HDR support, faster Wi-Fi, and a bigger battery. Plus, this new model is slightly lighter, has slightly faster RAM, and it comes with storage up to 1TB. If you're looking for the ultimate Steam Deck, this is the version for you.