Securing your internet connection is always important, especially when traveling. Relying on public Wi-Fi or your cellular data can be risky due to hackers and other snoops. The best VPNs encrypt internet traffic in real time while masking your IP address.

If you’re going overseas, VPNs can also make it seem like you’re still at home so you can access streaming services and other content that might otherwise be blocked. In heavily censored countries like China or Iran, a provider like ExpressVPN can even provide full access to the open web. We've put the leading VPNs to the test to see which are the best for travel.

If you use a VPN while traveling, the top speed of your internet connection is still reliant on local Wi-Fi or your device’s 4G or 5G capabilities.

9 of the best VPNs for travel and bypassing geo-restrictions

ExpressVPN Best overall Travel anywhere with your real identity hidden ExpressVPN lets you seamlessly change your visible location to one of 105 countries. It’s industry-leading leak prevention means your real IP address is never exposed, while its fast servers can accommodate streaming, gaming, and other high-bandwidth activities. Pros 3,000 servers in 105 countries

Industry-leading leak prevention

Fast 10Gbps server infrastructure Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

Whether you’re traveling within your home country or abroad, ExpressVPN has you covered with over 3,000 servers in 105 countries. This means you can change your IP to be in the country where you’re located and benefit from encryption and the fastest speeds possible. Alternatively, connect back home to access content that might be restricted in your current region. Either way, with a 10Gbps infrastructure, the ability to stream in 4K or perform other high-bandwidth activities is possible wherever you are in the world. Simply open the locations list and choose a country or a city to connect in seconds. Its intuitive app works on all common desktop and mobile devices, as well as systems like Fire TV.

ExpressVPN eliminates all IP, DNS, IPv6, and WebRTC leaks. In short, your real location will never be visible. Even if the connection to the VPN server drops, its automatic kill switch pauses traffic until it can reconnect. On the other hand, if there are certain apps you wish to bypass encryption, the split tunneling feature lets you pick and choose on a per-app basis. However, split tunneling websites is currently unavailable on ExpressVPN.

Depending on the plan, you can use between six and eight devices from one account, and there is always a good VPN deal if you commit to a longer period.

NordVPN Best for hiding VPN usage Different servers for different levels of privacy $2.99 $12.99 Save $10 NordVPN is packed with specialty servers to bypass the strictest country’s internet restrictions, along with threat protection features to keep you safe from ads and tracking cookies. Choose from servers in 60 countries for a seamless and secure travel experience. Pros Specialty servers for restrictive countries

Split tunneling for apps and URLs

Blocks intrusive ads and cookies Cons Fewer countries than other picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

NordVPN boasts nearly 6,000 individual servers across 60 countries, allowing you to find a fast and secure location anywhere in the world. Its standout feature is a range of specialty servers for different situations. Double VPN sends all traffic through two VPN servers while hiding that a VPN is being used at all. This is useful in countries that limit web access or when ISPs throttle speeds based on the type of traffic. Either option still provides access to speeds up to 10Gbps, so you can enjoy Netflix or gaming without buffering or lag.

For the most secure connection, it offers Onion Over VPN, which is a combination of standard VPN encryption over the Tor network, which applies several nodes of additional encryption. This also opens access to the dark web but will considerably impact speed.

NordVPN has flawless apps for all your desktop and mobile devices, and you can sign in from up to six devices at once. Advanced split tunneling lets you choose both the apps and URLs to encrypt or leave open. For extra protection, the app blocks ads, tracking cookies, and malware at no extra cost.

Surfshark Best for Android Spoof your IP and Android GPS at the same time With over 3,200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark is an excellent travel companion for all your devices. For those on Android, you no longer require a separate GPS spoofing app as Surfshark includes this feature. Pros 3,200 servers in 100 countries

Spoofs GPS location on Android

Unlimited devices and connections Cons Expensive monthly plan $13.99/mo at Surfshark

Unlike many VPN providers, Surfshark supports unlimited devices and connections. So, if you’re traveling, those at home can still share your account. Its app has all the key VPN features, including a kill switch to prevent exposure during disconnects and advanced split tunneling for apps and individual websites. Multi-hop adds an extra layer of protection by routing traffic through two VPN servers.

Travelers using Android will benefit from its unique GPS spoofing feature, which matches your mobile location service with your chosen VPN location. This helps access blocked content that uses GPS as an identifier and completely hides your real location from snoopers.

It utilizes over 3,200 10Gbps servers, so speed and bandwidth are never an issue. Moreover, with 100 countries to choose from, you can access the open web from virtually anywhere. Surfshark’s standard plan blocks ads and tracking cookies, and you can upgrade for full antivirus protection.

Mullvad Best value Travel the world for half the price of a typical monthly VPN Mullvad provides access to encrypted servers in 40 countries and 70 cities, including restrictive regions like China, Egypt, and Iran. The flat €5 monthly fee is less than $6, which is half the price of many other leading VPN providers. Pros Excellent value for money

Split tunneling for apps and URLs

Anonymous account creation Cons Fewer countries than other picks

Not the fastest $6/mo at Mullvad

For the value, Mullvad rivals many popular VPNs in the features department. Easily install its app on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, or Linux, and benefit from speeds between 1-10Gbps. It supports split tunneling, so you can choose exactly what apps and sites to encrypt, and double encryption is available on the desktop apps via the multi-hop feature.

Mullvad takes its privacy pledge further than most by allowing users to sign up completely anonymously. Instead of an email and password tied to a billing account, it generates a single unique account number, while payment can be made with crypto. It supports five devices under one account and has servers in 40 countries.

CyberGhost Best for streaming Access optimized streaming servers while traveling CyberGhost allows you to change your visible location to one of 100 countries. With over 10,600 individual servers, there’s always a suitable choice while traveling. At speeds of up to 10Gbps, you can stream in 4K all over the world while maintaining internet privacy. Pros Dedicated servers for different streaming platforms

Fast 10Gbps server infrastructure

NoSpy servers to hide VPN usage Cons Not all servers available on iOS $12.99/mo at CyberGhost

Traveling and seeing the sights is one thing, but we all like to unwind with our favorite shows. CyberGhost unblocks all the leading streaming platforms, and with a few clicks or taps of a screen, you can be watching Netflix in the U.S. or Canal+ in France. It doesn’t matter where you are actually located, as you can connect through 100 different countries from anywhere in the world.

It also has servers dedicated to torrenting and a NoSpy feature that hides VPN usage if you’re facing intrusive ISPs or governments. This, coupled with a kill switch and split tunneling, provides full protection when and how you want it.

A CyberGhost account can be used on up to seven devices at once, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Fire TV. However, not all server options are available on iOS.

UltraVPN Most number of countries Choose from over 120 countries with this global VPN The global traveler needs a truly global VPN and UltraVPN certainly fits the bill. With more than 120 countries and even more cities, your internet connection is encrypted wherever you are or want to be. Pros Supports 120 countries

Uses dedicated physical 10Gbps servers

Includes a dark web scan and password manager Cons Small overall network of individual servers

Lacks split tunneling for URLs $11.99/mo at UltraVPN

Launching in 2020, UltraVPN has quickly grown to offer a ton of locations for masking your IP address and encrypting your internet connection. You can even try it for free from a single U.S. location. Features include a kill switch and app-based split tunneling, giving you full control over what to encrypt.

All paid plans come with useful extras, such as a dark web scan to check if your online accounts have been breached and shared with criminals, along with a password manager, so you don’t have to remember multiple logins.

Unlike many VPNs, UltraVPN doesn’t rent or share its resources, nor set them up in virtual environments. Its 800+ servers are all physical 10Gbps machines dedicated to protecting its users. That means whether you are streaming in 4K, gaming, or torrenting, you should get close to your raw unencrypted internet speed. However, as its popularity increases, servers could become congested.

It has intuitive apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and supports 10 users per account. Each user can also make up to 10 simultaneous connections, which is perfect for sharing with friends and family, wherever they may be.

Private Internet Access Largest number of servers Access 91 countries backed by 30,000 servers Private Internet Access supports unlimited devices and boasts a huge 10Gbps network of 30,000 servers. Travelers benefit from 91 countries and multiple cities in most regions. Pros 30,000, 10Gbps servers across 91 countries

Unlimited devices and connections

Obfuscation and advanced split tunneling Cons U.S. headquarters raises privacy concerns $11.95/mo at PIA VPN

With one of the biggest server networks of any VPN provider, PIA can maintain fast and congestion-free access to 91 countries. It’s ideal for traveling while sharing your account, as it offers unlimited devices and connections. Its 10Gbps hardware provides stable 4K streaming, online gaming, and torrenting from virtually any location.

All the important VPN features are found across its desktop and mobile apps, including a kill switch, split tunneling for both apps and URLs, and multi-hop, for a double layer for encryption. It also applies obfuscation automatically to mask VPN usage from strict ISPs, streaming platforms, and government restrictions.

If you are worried about logs or billing privacy, its U.S. headquarters does mean it could be required to cooperate with legal requests.

PureVPN Best for gaming Ping checking and DDoS protection for gamers Encrypt internet traffic through 80+ countries with PureVPN, and play games with limited lag thanks to obfuscation, 20Gbps servers, and other gamer-friendly features. Pros New 20Gbps servers for excellent speeds

Offers ping checking, port forwarding, and DDoS Protection

Access 6,500+ servers in over 80 locations Cons Lacks split tunneling for URLs

No-logs policy has been called into question $12.45/mo at PureVPN

PureVPN is a good all-around VPN for hiding your IP address and encrypting traffic while traveling in over 80 countries. While its split tunneling feature is only app-based, it has key features such as a kill switch, leak prevention, and obfuscation to reduce IPS throttling and government censors.

It’s currently one of the most gamer-friendly VPNs on the market following an upgrade to 20Gbps servers. Features include ping checking to find low-latency servers, protection from DDoS attacks, and port forwarding to connect to and even host gaming sessions. Its servers are also ideal for accessing streaming services without buffering.

One PureVPN account can be used by 10 devices simultaneously, and its apps are available on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Apple TV, and Fire TV.

Despite a no-logs policy, PureVPN has cooperated with the FBI in the past, which has raised privacy concerns. Functionally, however, it works well.

TunnelBear Best free plan Free and paid plans with 47 countries Free VPNs rarely meet the performance needs of the average internet user, but TunnelBear bucks the trend by giving premium features with a 2GB data cap. Secure your internet connection in 47 countries for free or pay an affordable price for unlimited access. Pros High-performing free forever plan

Unlimited devices on paid plans

Affordable pricing Cons Fewer countries than most $9.99/mo at TunnelBear

Traveling with an encrypted internet connection doesn’t have to be expensive, thanks to TunnelBear. If you won’t be spending time streaming or doing other high-bandwidth tasks, its 2GB of free data is perfect for light work, browsing, and staying in touch with loved ones.

Starting from just $9.99 a month, the cap is lifted, and there are no limits on the number of devices that can use the account. Protect everyone’s privacy at home while traveling or even share it among work team members.

TunnelBear’s user-friendly apps are available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It supports split tunneling for apps and individual websites, allowing you to choose what to encrypt. Meanwhile, it’s ‘always-on’ and kill switch features prevent your real IP address from ever being exposed.

Choose a location from cities in 47 countries and enjoy excellent speeds from 5,000 individual 10Gbps servers.

Choosing the best travel VPN for you

The ideal travel VPN for you will depend on your budget and usage needs, but ExpressVPN offers the best all-around performance in terms of stable servers, lots of locations in different countries, and overall security. Its app does all the hard work for you. Just fire it up, choose a location, and you're fully encrypted with advanced leak prevention. It supports streaming, gaming, and torrenting, and it'll hide your location on virtually any device.

For those on a tighter budget, Mullvad combines a cheaper monthly plan with a truly anonymous account, while TunnelBear can be used for free if you don't intend to use a lot of data. NordVPN is a better option for those traveling to more restrictive countries while traveling gamers should take a closer look at PureVPN's features.