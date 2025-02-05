Virtual Reality may not have caused a paradigm shift in the modern gaming scene, but it’s hard to ignore the extra immersion VR titles bring to the table. If you’ve been in the VR scene as long as I have, you’ve probably played Asgard’s Wrath, Into the Radius, Vertigo, Boneworks, and other heavy-hitter games by now. So, here’s a list of the most underrated virtual reality games you can check out if you’re feeling burned out after playing the same ol’ VR game or modded flatscreen title.

Related Hands-on: How to play almost any Unreal Engine game in VR As long as you have a powerful system, the UEVR Injector mod can make your favorite Unreal Engine games more immersive

5 Skydance’s Behemoth