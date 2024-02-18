In the past few years, virtual reality has gone from an obscure novelty to a fixture of the tech space. And with VR creeping ever deeper into the gaming and creative communities, it seems inevitable that this tech will become a household standard within a decade. But what are the best VR headset options for those looking to get on board with this new technology today?

That is precisely the question we plan to answer with this comparison of the best VR headsets on the market. From fully standalone devices to high-powered tethered headsets, there are now a plethora of ways to blur the lines between the physical and virtual. Let’s look into the top contenders in the cutting-edge world of VR technology.

What are the best VR headsets in 2024?

Meta Quest 3 Editor's choice The Quest 3 is the latest release from Facebook-owned Meta, and it is the most versatile and practical virtual reality headset for most people. Pros High-resolution 120Hz LCD display

Largest app library

Great video passthrough Cons Battery life could be better

No eye tracking

The Quest 3 is the latest standalone VR headset from Meta (formerly known as Oculus) and is currently the best virtual reality headset on the market. Its high-end hardware offers a standalone experience that rivals full PCVR setups from a few years ago. You can also connect it to a GPU to experience next-gen VR applications. This headset’s sheer flexibility is what makes it a great choice for so many different types of users.

Like all Meta headsets, the Quest 3 is comfortable and easy to set up. You’ll be experiencing VR within minutes of unboxing it. The reworked controllers are easy to use and provide haptic feedback that enhances immersion. The battery life lasts slightly over two hours and can be improved with an external battery pack. However, the star feature of this generation of headsets is the vastly improved mixed reality, which offers full-color passthrough via the built-in cameras on the front. It opens up many new doors for the Quest 3, including better hand-tracking and watching videos on your headset as you walk around your living space.

Regarding hardware, the Quest 3 is as good as it gets without dropping an absolute fortune. The software you can run with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and 8GB of RAM is finally starting to feel ready for prime time. This is especially true when viewed through the Quest 3’s beautiful dual LCD display, which displays 2064x2208 pixels per eye at up to 120Hz. The performance isn’t quite up to snuff with a current-gen gaming console, but it is more than detailed enough to fully immerse you in a VR world.

Another great feature of Meta headsets is the incredible software support. Users can access the largest library of VR experiences, the Meta Quest Store, as well as software from PC-based VR marketplaces like Steam. Some of the hottest titles currently available include Assassin's Creed Nexus, Demeo, and Asgard's Wrath 2.

While Meta’s VR headsets have a few more years until they become as ubiquitous of a product as, say, the Nintendo Switch, the Quest 3 marks a huge leap forward for this emergent tech. And while the Quest 3 may not be the cheapest or the fanciest VR headset option out there, it represents the most attractive option for anyone who is even remotely interested in virtual reality.

Meta Quest 2 Best value $249 $300 Save $51 The Meta Quest 2 may be a few years old now, but it still has the software support to provide an excellent VR experience. Pros 120Hz HD LCD display

Low price tag

Largest app library Cons Battery life could be better

Mediocre stock head strap

Many users expected the Meta Quest 2 to completely fall from relevance after it was replaced by the Quest Pro and then the Quest 3. However, continued support from developers and a new reduced price tag from Meta have positioned the Quest 2 as the best entry-level VR headset for value-conscious shoppers.

Simply put, you get a comparable user experience to the Quest 3 without some of the more premium features of Meta’s latest headset. You get standalone performance with about two hours of battery life, which can be extended via a supplemental battery pack. You also have access to the same massive Meta content library as the Quest 3. And despite its lower specs, the Quest 2 will be able to play almost everything that comes out for the Quest 3 until the Quest 2 reaches the end of its product lifespan.

There isn’t too much of a performance hit running games on the Quest 2 either. Its Snapdragon XR2 is still a fairly capable chip, and having only 6GB of RAM is rarely an issue. The display quality is a more noticeable downgrade from the Quest 3 at a resolution of 1832x1920 pixels per eye. Still, it supports 120Hz when you perform a firmware update and enable experimental settings.

The Quest 2 also works great for PCVR and can connect to a gaming PC via Wi-Fi or the Quest Link Cable. If you aren’t quite invested enough to drop the cash for a brand new Quest 3, the Quest 2 is still a great entry point into virtual reality tech.

Meta Quest Pro Best premium $1100 $1500 Save $400 The Meta Quest Pro is a premium VR headset that is geared towards professionals. Though it is outperformed by the Quest 3, it offers impressive eye and face tracking. Pros Eye and face tracking

12GB RAM and base 256GB storage

Largest app library Cons Battery life could be better

High price tag

The Meta Quest Pro had only twelve short months of market dominance before the value-priced Meta Quest 3 completely stole its spotlight. However, Meta’s first “professional” standalone VR headset still offers several distinct advantages for those willing to shell out a little extra cash, especially for users who aren’t exclusively focused on gaming.

The Quest Pro includes features designed specifically for productivity and collaboration, though most could have feasible gaming applications if developers see potential. The standout feature is eye and face tracking, which is intended for easier communication in virtual workspaces. Another productivity upgrade from the Quest Pro is a higher 12GB of RAM and a base 256GB of storage. The headset and its controllers also have better weight distribution, making them particularly comfortable to use.

Unfortunately, its chipset, battery, and display have been minorly outclassed by the Quest 3 simply by the passage of time. The Meta Quest Pro’s Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 is marginally slower than the Quest 3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2. Additionally, this headset has a lower display resolution of 1800x1920 pixels per eye at a max refresh rate of 90Hz. On the plus side, its display uses quantum dot technology with local dimming, so it offers more vivid colors and better contrast in dark environments.

While the Meta Quest Pro doesn’t offer the performance improvements you may expect from a premium VR headset, it still boasts some unique features that will be worth the extra money for enthusiasts. And, comparisons to the Quest 3 aside, you still get a high-performance VR headset with access to the same massive Meta Quest software library (as well as any PC-based VR titles like those you’d find on Steam).

Apple Vision Pro Best AR interface The Apple Vision Pro is the new kid on the block and it aims to redefine VR tech with a focus on augmented reality applications. Pros Great video passthrough

Sharp micro-OLED projection

Hand and eye tracking Cons Lacks key native apps

Very high price tag

Apple’s first foray into the virtual reality market is turning a lot of heads, not just because of its massive price tag but also its hardcore focus on AR applications. Similar to smart glasses, the Apple Vision Pro is a bid for AR (augmented reality) as the primary use case of VR headsets. However, only time will tell if this brand-new headset can create the demand for this type of use. Before we dive into potential applications, let’s talk about the hardware.

The Apple Vision Pro is a highly polished device for Apple’s consumer VR release. Yes, the headset design is a little rough around the edges, but the device feels sturdy and market-ready. This headset is powered by two desktop-worthy chips: an Apple M2 to process graphics and an R1 to run the headset's onboard AR cameras. This is paired with 16GB of RAM. The display is a micro-OLED projection system with a resolution that, according to Apple, is sharper than 4K video. While this is a standalone headset, it has an external battery that must be tethered to the device via a USB-C cable while it sits in a pocket or on a desk. The Apple Vision Pro gets about two hours of battery life from one charge, but getting a second battery is an easy way to extend this for a nominal fee.

Now, onto the user experience. The Apple Vision Pro offers an ambitious new take on the VR experience by making passthrough its primary focus. Rather than transport you to a new world, the Apple Vision Pro transforms the world in front of you. Its full-color passthrough feels incredibly sophisticated, and virtual elements seem all the more tangible since Apple has removed controllers from the equation. Yes, the Apple Vision Pro is run entirely on hand and eye tracking. Both of these features work great so far, but the visionOS software library is still a little too thin to pass full judgment on the experience.

Since Apple’s VR platform is so new, there currently is a stark lack of native games and applications for the Apple Vision Pro. You have access to a basic suite of native games like Lego Builder’s Journey, Synth Riders, and Super Fruit Ninja, with Meta game ports hopefully soon to come. But the store doesn’t even have a YouTube app yet, so we’ll reserve the software library's final judgment until this platform gets off the ground.

For now, the Apple Vision Pro’s truly absurd price tag and external battery system will be huge barriers for people looking to adopt this platform. But for those who can jump those hurdles, this VR headset promises a truly revolutionary experience down the road.

Sony PlayStation VR2 Best for PS5 owners For those who own a PS5, the Sony PlayStation VR2 offers one of the most impressive VR gaming experiences around. Pros 4K HDR OLED display

Great controls with haptic feedback

Comfortable and easy to set up Cons Requires a PS5 (not standalone)

Not backward compatible

If the last time you checked in on PlayStation’s VR tech was in the era of the first-generation PSVR headset, then it’s time to forget everything you know about the PSVR. Since then, Sony has learned from the success of the Meta Quest headsets and has taken a massive leap forward with the PSVR2. It is more comfortable to wear and easier to set up than the last-generation PSVR headset, making it a top choice for those who own a PS5. Plus, it now has built-in tracking cameras.

One caveat of the PSVR2 is that it requires a wired USB-C connection to a PS5 and, therefore, does not have the flexibility of a standalone headset like the Quest 3. However, the wired experience is a worthwhile tradeoff for being able to harness the raw power of the PS5 as well as not having to worry about battery life.

The PSVR2 looks absolutely fantastic, rivaling the performance of a mid-tier PCVR setup. The headset has a 4K HDR OLED display with a per-eye resolution of 2000x2040. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 110-degree FOV. It also uses eye-tracking technology to incorporate foveated rendering, adding extra detail wherever you set your gaze.

The controllers mark a major improvement over the PSVR1. They are similar to the Quest 2 controllers but with the addition of the great haptic feedback system and adaptive triggers used in the PS5’s DualSense controller. The controllers are rechargeable but only last about for about four hours of use between charges, so you’ll want to recharge them after each session.

The PSVR2 has a decent library of games and apps, but it is mostly ports of games that originally came out for the Quest headsets. That said, the PSVR2 has some high-profile exclusives like Horizon Call of the Mountain, Before Your Eyes, and Gran Turismo 7. There are surely more to come, too. Unfortunately, the PSVR2 is not backward compatible with any of the PSVR1 titles, so if you are upgrading, you must start your library fresh.

If you own a PS5 and are even slightly interested in VR gaming, then the PSVR2 is well worth the cost of admission. It delivers a beautiful and immersive gaming experience made all the more unique by its growing library of exclusive titles. However, the fact that users can get a comparable experience by plugging a standalone Quest headset into a gaming PC means that the PSVR2 won’t be topping the sales charts anytime soon.

Valve Index Best controllers The Valve Index remains a popular choice for VR hardware enthusiasts thanks to its revolutionary finger-tracking controllers. Pros Finger-tracking controllers

144Hz 1440p LCD display

108° horizontal and 104° vertical FOV Cons High price tag

Requires a GPU (not standalone)

Although the Valve Index VR is a few generations older than most VR headsets on the market, it still remains a popular choice for hardware enthusiasts because of its one-of-a-kind controllers. The rechargeable Valve Index controllers are the only VR controllers on the market with sensors to individually track each finger. This allows you to fully articulate your avatar’s virtual hands in compatible software. It’s an impressive recreation of motor control that greatly increases immersion. Unfortunately, there aren’t many games that utilize this feature, and the list isn’t growing.

The Valve Index can play almost any VR-compatible game on the Steam marketplace. This means you have access to all the most popular PCVR titles, including Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks, and Beat Saber. Of course, Meta Quest headsets can run all of these in addition to titles exclusive to the Meta game library, so this isn’t a compelling point to go with the Valve Index.

In fact, the Valve Index has a major disadvantage compared to most headsets on this list: you have to be tethered to a gaming PC while using it. You’ll need a machine with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or an AMD RX 48012 or better. When you add the unreasonably high cost of the headset itself, a Valve Index setup costs almost as much as a standalone Apple Vision Pro. Almost. Mind you, this is for a headset with no built-in tracking cameras. Instead, the Valve Index uses two base stations that need to be plugged in and positioned in the corners of your room. Of all the most outdated features of the Valve Index, this one is probably the most egregious.

But while the Valve Index is outdated in some ways, it remains ahead of its time in others. For example, its LCD display has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 108-degree horizontal FOV, and a 104-degree vertical FOV. These are great specs, even if the headset’s per-eye resolution of 1600x1440 is a bit low in 2024. And, again, no other headset has come close to matching Valve’s impressive finger-tracking technology. While it would be hard to recommend the Valve Index as an entry point into virtual reality, it is definitely an intriguing piece of tech for hardcore PCVR enthusiasts to consider.

Best VR headsets: The bottom line

While the virtual reality universe has more viable headset options than ever, there has never been a clearer candidate for the overall best VR headset than our top pick, the Meta Quest 3. This headset has the flexibility to deliver a fully immersive standalone VR experience by itself or an absolutely next-level PCVR experience by wirelessly pairing it with a capable GPU. It is great for gaming, passthrough-based productivity tasks, or creating 3D art. However, if you aren’t quite ready to invest that heavily in this emergent technology, the Quest 2 still delivers a great entry-level experience.

Of course, Meta is not the only major player in the VR space. The Apple Vision Pro offers a whole new paradigm for VR tech with its passthrough-focused platform. And Sony’s PlayStation VR2 is a compelling alternative for those who want to harness the power of their PS5 console for VR gaming applications.

The options are plentiful. But while our thoughts should get you on the right track, no amount of online research can replace trying these headsets out for yourself. If you are on the fence between two VR headsets, the best thing you can do is seek out in-person demo opportunities and make your own conclusions about the level of comfort and immersion each headset offers.