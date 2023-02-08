Tired of fumbling around with your wallet AND your smartphone when heading out the door? If so, it's time to get yourself a wallet case.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series handsets have now been revealed, and if you're looking for one of the best smartphones of 2023, you can't go wrong with choosing one out of the trio announced. However, for the purposes of this article, we're going to focus on the middle child of the series — the Galaxy S23+. Although Samsung makes a solid device, it's always a good idea to protect your investment, and that's when a good screen protector and a protective case can come in handy.

However, while the Galaxy S23+ isn't the biggest phone, it's still hefty. If you want to minimize the things you carry, a wallet case is a great option. It'll give you phone protection, along with extra storage for little things like cash and cards.

Torro Premium Leather Wallet for Galaxy S23+ Editor's Choice This wallet case features genuine black leather, red stitching around the edges, and a bull logo on the front. On the inside, you'll find three slots for cards and a larger slot that can hold paper bills. There's even a built-in stand that can keep your phone standing upright when placed horizontally, which is perfect if you want to watch videos on the go. See at Amazon

Foluu Wallet Case for Galaxy S23+ Best Value The Foluu wallet case for your Galaxy S23+ offers three card slots on the inside, with a slim pocket for paper currency and a magnetic clasp to keep everything secure. Furthermore, this wallet case can keep your phone propped up when watching videos and also features a canvas finish on its exterior that looks good and keeps your phone protected. See at Amazon

Atraing Hard Shell Wallet Case for Galaxy S23+ Absolute Protection The Atraing hard shell wallet case offers a sleek look and also has a small compartment for up to two cards. However, the external polycarbonate shell is the star, offering excellent protection from scratches and drops, while the interior TPU sleeve gives the Samsung Galaxy S23+ an extra layer of protection if dropped. See at Amazon

Kowauri wallet case for Galaxy S23+ Versatile The Kowauri wallet case offers all the comforts of a regular wallet but can also house your Galaxy S23+. The wallet case has a durable leather exterior, plenty of card slots, and even a pocket with a zipper. The TPU case on the inside attaches magnetically to the wallet, which gives you some flexibility on how to carry it. See at Amazon

WINTMING wallet case for Galaxy S23+ Functional and chic This leather wallet case has plenty of storage, card slots on the inside, a card slot on the outside, and a zipper pocket that can hold your bills and coins. This option is unique though because it has a cross-body strap, allowing you to sling it over your shoulder. The wallet case comes in three colors: black, red, and pink. See at Amazon

SUANPOT wallet case for Galaxy S23+ RFID protection The SUANPOT wallet case for Galaxy S23+ features a faux leather material on the outside but also offers RFID protection on the inside. The wallet is sleek and slim, offers storage for up to three cards, and also features a TPU case to protect the phone, just in case you drop it. It comes in 10 different colors. See at Amazon

For the time being, these are some of the best choices that we have found online so far. Currently, the Galaxy S23+ is still in its preorder phase, which means once it's released, you can expect more wallet cases to hit the market. Of course, you can expect us to update this when more models of wallet cases arrive on the market, giving you access to some of the best options available. If you have yet to do so you can always check out the Galaxy S23+ and pop in your order to have it on the day of release.