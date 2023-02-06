Although all three devices in Samsung's new Galaxy S23 lineup have the potential to be among the best phones of the year, the base Galaxy S23 will likely be the best-selling of the trio. It's much more affordable than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and offers all the features you get with the Plus model in a more compact, user-friendly package. If you've just ordered a new Galaxy S23 and are thinking of buying a case for it, you might want to consider one of these Galaxy S23 wallet cases.

Wallet cases offer built-in storage for cards and cash, allowing you to ditch your old-school wallet or providing easy access to frequently-used transit cards. The following list includes a variety of wallet cases for the Galaxy S23, offering unique solutions to help you carry your payment cards or cash with your phone.

Goospery SlideTok for Galaxy S23 Editor's Choice The Goospery SlideTok is a sleek wallet case that features a slideable back panel with a hidden compartment for two cards. It also features a built-in finger grip that doubles up as a kickstand and can be flattened when not in use. See at Amazon

Smartish wallet case for Galaxy S23 Premium Pick In addition to offering 360-degree protection for your Galaxy S23, the Smartish wallet case features a slot on the back to store up to three cards and cash. It also features a neat cutout on the opposite side for easy access to stored cards. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion Card for Galaxy S23 Best Value The Ringke Fusion Card is an affordable clear case for your Galaxy S23 that offers a built-in card slot to hold one of your frequently used cards. It's perfect for those who want to keep their transit cards handy while out and about. See at Amazon

Cooya wallet case for Galaxy S23 Ruggedized wallet case The Cooya wallet case for the Galaxy S23 is a great pick for those who want a rugged case with plenty of storage. Its card slot can hold up to five cards at a time and features a flip door to keep all your cards securely in place. See at Amazon

Ocase leather folio for Galaxy S23 Premium leather folio The Ocase PU leather folio for the Galaxy S23 offers 360-degree protection and storage space for up to three cards and cash. Its folio design keeps your phone's screen safe and can double up as a kickstand for hands-free entertainment. See at Amazon

Karrint wallet case for Galaxy S23 Sleek design The Karrint wallet case is another great option for those who want just enough storage for one or two transit cards. It features a sleek design with all-around protection and a card slot on the back for easy access to your stored cards. See at Amazon

Since the Galaxy S23 is yet to go on sale, there aren't many wallet case options on the market. We expect more case manufacturers to release similar cases for the device in the coming weeks. If you don't like any of the options currently on the list, make sure to check back in from time to time. We'll update our collection every few days to help you find a Galaxy S23 wallet case that fits your needs.

