This article was published as part of our ongoing partnership with Supcase. It did not have any input on the content.

Apple might have stopped trying to say the iPad is going to replace your laptop, but the fact is that the best iPads are all powerful enough to do just that. Many school districts prefer them to laptops or Chromebooks, as Apple makes centrally managing them easy. But one thing is also true about iPads — that you'll want to put them in a good case for protection.

Whether it's a base model iPad, an iPad Air, or an iPad Pro, the large expanse of a glass screen and anodized aluminum means they're even more prone to breaking than smartphones. I've had good results with rugged and slimline cases, as long as the fit is right. The school year is long, and these slabs of glass will be bounced around in backpacks, so they deserve special attention when picking out protection.

If your kid's iPad supports the Apple Pencil, look for a case with a place to securely stow it because it gets lost easily and is an expensive mistake every time. Cases and sleeves can also be used to individualize the iPad, so they always know which device is theirs. If they prefer to type, a keyboard case is a must, with an added bonus of extra screen protection when folded. Screen protectors are also a must, as is some level of software protection, even if it's just to remove distractions during the school day.

Related M2 iPad Air (2024) review: A tablet with totally fine updates The M2 iPad Air really has two selling points: the newer silicon and the new 13-inch option. That's about it, but I'm ok with boring.

You have to put a case on it

Slim, rugged, normal, it doesn't matter as much as the fact you did

Close

The iPad is one of the more durable tablets, to the point that I'm using the slimmest carbon fiber case I could find for my second-generation iPad Pro 11". However, that's partly due to its age, as I'm not worried about it being damaged anymore. The other reason is that it rarely leaves my home, so it doesn't really need a rugged exterior.

That's not the case for iPads used at school, and I fully recommend getting a rugged, 360-degree protection case for any grade school user. It just makes sense, as a $60 case is a small fraction of the cost of a new device or even a screen repair. AppleCare+ can only go so far before replacements become expensive.