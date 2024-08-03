Apple is going to make messaging between iPhone and Android phones easier later this year, because iOS 18 will include support for the RCS standard. However, if you want to use iMessage on a Windows PC, the experience will still be janky at best. Apple doesn't natively support iMessage on Windows 11, unsurprisingly, but there are a few third-party apps that can fill in the gap. Microsoft and Intel have their own solutions, and indie developers helped create AirMessage and Bluebubbles to provide more alternatives.

The thing about using iMessage on Windows is that there isn't a perfect solution. Depending on what devices you own and what features you need, there's going to be a different recommendation for which app to use. Let's break down the four top options for using iMessage on Windows, and figure out which one is best for you.

4 AirMessage

Easy to set up, but you need a Mac and some long-term patience

The last option on this list is AirMessage, and that's because it is known to be a buggy experience at times, and it requires you to own a Mac to use as a server. The way it works is simple. You install the AirMessage Server app on your Mac, and give it permission to send messages on your behalf. Then, when you send a message from the AirMessage for Android app or the web client on a Windows PC, it'll be sent to your Mac. Finally, your Mac will send the message as a real iMessage.

This method is preferred over Intel Unison and Phone Link because it allows you to view a message history of iMessages that weren't initiated from your PC. It also offers great cross-platform support — the Android app is neat and the web client allows you to use AirMessage from anything that has a browser, including a Windows PC. However, you may encounter bugs and error messages frequently. Critical issues may require you to restart the AirMessage Server app on your Mac, which isn't ideal if you're away from home. And if you don't own a Mac to use as a server, this method won't be an option at all.

We've got a full guide on setting up AirMessage and AirMessage server below, if you want to try it out for yourself.

3 Bluebubbles

The best option, but it requires a Mac and a lengthy setup process

Source: BlueBubbles

Next up is Bluebubbles, which works like AirMessage, without the instability issues. If you have a spare Mac to use as a server, Bluebubbles should be your top option for using iMessage on Windows. The app developers use Google's Firebase Server as an intermediary for your devices, and this improves stability and battery life. Instead of your Android phone or Windows laptop constantly polling your Mac to see if there's a new iMessage available, the Firebase Server will let your devices know when a new one has arrived. Like AirMessage, the perk here is that you can see your iMessage history, so it's better than Intel Unison or Phone Link in that regard.

Additionally, Bluebubbles offers a dedicated Windows app and a web client, so it's a versatility champion. To get that versatility, you unfortunately need to go through a lengthy setup process to get Bluebubbles Server running on your Mac. It can take about an hour if you're not familiar with iMessage servers or Firebase, and this process may push casual users away. However, we do have a step-by-step guide below if you're not sure where to start.

2 Intel Unison

Luckily, you don't need a Mac to take advantage of this app

Intel Unison is an app developed by Intel that allows you to connect your phone and PC together, and iPhones are included. Although the name might suggest this app is an Intel exclusive, it should actually work on any Windows 11 PC with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. With that being said, full support with additional features is limited to laptops with Intel Evo or vPro branding, and a 13th-gen Intel CPU or newer. You'll need an iPhone running iOS 15 or later, too.

After pairing your iPhone with your Windows PC, you'll be able to compose new messages from the Intel Unison desktop app. If you're chatting with another iPhone user, these messages will be sent as an iMessage. The great thing about using Intel Unison is that you don't need a spare Mac to take advantage of iMessage — you just need an iPhone. However, the downside is that older conversations won't sync between your PC and smartphone. Only conversations initiated from your Windows PC will show up.

To try Intel Unison out, we've got a full guide below that explains how to get started on iOS, Android, and Windows 11.

1 Microsoft Phone Link

It's a great way to send iMessages from your Windows PC

The top spot on this list is reserved for Microsoft's Phone Link. It's not the most feature-rich, but it is the most compatible, and that means something. If you have a Windows 11 system with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and an iPhone, it'll work — with no further system requirements to speak of. After you connect your iPhone and Windows PC, you'll be able to start new iMessage conversations from the Phone Link app. Unfortunately, it has the same limitations as Intel Unison. You can't view past conversations, only those that you start from your PC.

Still, this is the go-to option for iPhone users that have a Windows 11 computer and don't want worry about compatibility. Setup is quick and easy, and you can see that for yourself in the guide below.

Which app or service should you use?

Apps that offer support for iMessage on Android support will be the best for Windows users, too.

There are a surprising number of ways to send iMessages from your PC if you have an iPhone. If you happen to have one of the best Macs, I'd recommend exploring AirMessage or Bluebubbles. The ability to view past conversations is a must-have for me, and it's great to see Android and web support, too. However, the quick and easy solutions are clearly Phone Link and Intel Unison. These require little setup, are reliable, and don't require a Mac. Whichever option you go with, you'll be able to keep those precious blue bubbles on your Windows 11 computer.