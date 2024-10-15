Windows 11 is a great and reliable desktop operating system that many people are familiar with. Now that Windows on Arm is a real thing, you might have this question: can I run Windows 11 on my iOS or Android device? The short answer is, well, no. There's no official or third-party solution that supports Windows natively on Android phones, tablets, iPhones, or iPads. With that being said, there are some workarounds that aim to bring some or all of the Windows 11 experience to mobile devices — with varying degrees of success.

Let's review the ways that you can access Windows from a flagship phone or tablet, from least to most useful. Depending on why you want to use the operating system on your mobile device, you might find value in deploying any or all of these solutions in your workflow.

3 Phone Link

You won't be running Windows on your Android or iOS device, but you'll bridge the three ecosystems

The easiest, and most limited, way to use Windows from a mobile device is with Phone Link and Link to Windows. Admittedly, this isn't a full-fledged way to access your Windows PC from your mobile device. Instead, it's designed to let you share files, media controls, clipboards, and more between the devices. It also works over Bluetooth, so the two devices will need to be nearby in order for Phone Link to be successful.

The value of using Phone Link is simply derived from its ease of use. You can set it up between an iPhone or Android device using the Phone Link app on Windows and the Link to Windows app on your mobile device in just a few minutes. Plus, if file and clipboard sharing are your main reasons for needing to access a Windows PC from your phone, this method will do the trick. If you're interested, we've got a full guide on how to set it all up below.

2 Winlator and UTM

Two ways to emulate Windows 11 on a smartphone or tablet, with varying results