Apps are the cornerstone of any great phone, and while many of us take weather apps for granted, they're important for helping us prepare for the day ahead. For example, you don't want to go on a long road trip in harsh rainy conditions. While most weather apps on the App Store do a good job of giving you daily forecasts, many of them also give you a comprehensive breakdown for the week.

Of course, these apps are a dime a dozen. If you decide to ditch the stock iOS Weather app (which is still great, by the way), finding the perfect replacement might take some trial and error. Fortunately, this quick roundup will make things easier. From intricately detailed stats to gorgeous widgets, here are the best weather apps for iPhones.

Related 5 iPhone apps that have changed my life Alongside the usual suspects like Safari, Mail, Messages, Photos, and Wallet, these five iPhone apps have been game-changers.

1 The Weather Channel

A one-stop shop for all your weather info

Close

It makes sense that one of the most popular TV channels in the USA has its own weather app. The Weather Channel is accurate, free, and incredibly detailed. It's broken up into different sections titled Home, Hourly, Daily, and, Radar. You can also create a profile to add locations and topics you're interested in (UV Index, Air Quality, Dew Point, etc.).

The app also includes a Wellness Forecast that helps you understand the daily weather's impact on your skin, allergies, and even breathing conditions. This feature is great for planning any outdoor activities. You can also use this app to get news and content directly from the TV broadcasts. The app also features some beautiful home and lock screen widgets.

Overall, The Weather Channel is the perfect tool for planning your day-to-day activities, long road trips, or even vacations.

The Weather Channel The Weather Channel is one of the most detailed, easy-to-use, and versatile weather apps on the app store. It offers a personalized layout, weather news, and detailed graphs and maps. See at Apple App Store

2 Carrot Weather

Weather forecasts, but with a dash of personality

Close

Carrot Weather is an incredibly popular weather app, but I was ill-prepared for its snarky personality. On the surface, it has a beautifully simple interface, but the devil is in the details. It has a bot that provides commentary for the daily forecasts. Depending on what personality you set for the Carrot Bot, it can be friendly, professional, snarky, or even use profanity. I think the last one is a bit too much for a weather app, but to each their own.

Fortunately, this app is not a one-trick pony. It's highly accurate and allows you to choose what sources it pulls weather information from. However, if you want to use most of these sources, they do require a subscription. Subscribing to the premium plan will also give you custom notifications, detailed widgets, and 10-day forecasts.

Other than that, it's easy to take a look at the UV index, moon phase, and sunset/sunrise times. You can even talk to the Carrot Bot and complete missions to "improve" its personality. If you think weather apps tend to be boring, Carrot is well worth trying.

Carrot Weather Carrot features a fun AI chatbot, a gorgeous design, beautiful widgets, and detailed maps. It's more than your traditional weather app, and it's an absolute joy to use. See at Apple App Store

3 AccuWeather

The no-nonsense comprehensive weather app